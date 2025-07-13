Isotopes and Express Postponed; Game to be Made up in Albuquerque on August 6
July 13, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
Round Rock, TX - After a two-hour delay, Sunday's series finale between the Isotopes and Express at Dell Diamond has been postponed due to rain.
Today's game will be made up as part of a doubleheader at Isotopes Park on Wednesday, August 6, beginning at 4:05 pm. Tickets dated August 6 are good for both games of the twinbill. Both contests are scheduled for seven innings in length, with approximately 30 minutes between games. Gates will open that day at 3:00 pm.
Round Rock won three of five contests in this shortened series. Prior to today, the last time Albuquerque had a game postponed on the road was Sept. 3, 2022 at Sugar Land.
The Isotopes will be idle for the next four days, in conjunction with the Major League All-Star break.
Albuquerque returns home to face the Reno Aces (Triple-A Diamondbacks) for a three-game series beginning Friday at 6:35 pm. Gates open early at 5:00, and there will be a pre-game First Responders Guns & Hoses Softball game benefiting Special Olympics New Mexico, which is set for 5:15. Fireworks are scheduled to follow the contest between the Isotopes and Aces on Friday, weather permitting.
