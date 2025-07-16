Franklin Stubbs and A.J. Ellis to be Inducted into Albuquerque Professional Baseball Hall of Fame

A.J. Ellis with the Albuquerque Isotopes

The Albuquerque Isotopes today announced Albuquerque Dukes' first baseman/outfielder and Isotopes' hitting coach Franklin Stubbs and Isotopes' catcher A.J. Ellis will be inducted into the Albuquerque Professional Baseball Hall of Fame on Saturday, August 2 in an on-field Pre-Game ceremony at Isotopes Park as part of Dukes Retro Night.

First pitch against Sacramento is set for 6:35 pm with gates opening at 5:30 pm. The Hall of Fame induction ceremony is slated to begin at approximately 6:15 pm in front of the pitcher's mound. A Post-Game fireworks show, presented by New Mexico Mutual, is also scheduled (weather permitting).

Stubbs, a 1 st round selection (19 th overall) in 1982 by the Los Angeles Dodgers, played parts of three years with the Albuquerque Dukes from 1983-85. Over 237 games with Albuquerque, tallied a .285 batting average, 53 homers, and 175 RBI. His 53 career homers rank sixth on the Dukes' all-time list and tied for 10 th on the all-time Albuquerque Triple-A list. On June 2, 1983, vs. Phoenix, Stubbs belted four homers in one game, including two in the second inning. In 1985, he swatted 32 dingers while driving in 93 runs, both ranking second in the Pacific Coast League. Stubbs also stole 23 bases and was the only 20/20 player in the league that season. He played 10 seasons in the Major Leagues with Los Angeles (N.L.), Houston and Milwaukee, compiling 104 home runs. Stubbs was part of the 1988 World Series Champion Dodgers squad, starting at first base during all five World Series games. He also served as the Isotopes hitting coach during the club's final two seasons as a Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate (2013-14), mentoring young Joc Pederson to a 30/30 season and the 2014 Pacific Coast League Most Valuable Player and Rookie of the Year awards.

Ellis, an 18 th round draft pick by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2003, played in 169 games with the Isotopes from 2009-11 and 2014, the sixth-most all-time amongst Isotopes catchers. His .991 fielding percentage is the second-highest by Isotopes backstops, recording only 10 errors in 1,187 chances behind the plate. Ellis also ranks fourth among all-time Isotopes catchers in innings caught, fourth in putouts and sixth in caught stealing percentage. He played 11 seasons in the Major Leagues with Los Angeles (N.L.), Philadelphia, Miami and San Diego, including three playoff appearances with the Dodgers. Ellis caught Clayton Kershaw's 2014 no-hitter and set the Dodgers record for longest Post-Season hit streak at 12 games from 2014-14.

Tickets are still available for Dukes Retro Night. Fans may visit abqisotopes.com or stop by the Isotopes Park Box Office.

