Next Center Field Cinema Presented by Houston Methodist Comes on September 12

SUGAR LAND, TX - As a continuation of Center Field Cinema presented by Houston Methodist, 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone' will be playing at Constellation Field on Friday, September 12.

Tickets for Center Field Cinema are free but must be claimed here, and parking is free. Gates open at 6:00 pm and the movie will begin at approximately 6:30 pm on the Texas-sized videoboard in center field at Constellation Field. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs to use in the outfield to view the movie or can sit in the seating bowl if they prefer. The concession stand on the third-base side will be open with a limited option of items including water, soda, popcorn, hot dogs and more.

Center Field Cinema is the latest in a series of upcoming events at the ballpark including CHINEDU Live on Saturday, August 9, the Space Cowboys 5K/10K presented by Houston Methodist on Saturday, September 6 and the Houston Filipino Street Festival on Saturday, October 18.







