July 17, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The Albuquerque Isotopes begin their only three-game homestand of the 2025 season tomorrow at 6:35 pm with the first contest against the Reno Aces, affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks. Please click here to access b-roll and photos. Outlined day-by-day, here's the lineup of special events taking place over the homestand:

Tomorrow, July 18 at 6:35 pm

Gates open at 5:00 pm

First Responders Night - Join us as we honor all of our First Responders throughout the game!

Pre-Game "Guns & Hoses" Charity Softball Game benefitting Special Olympics New Mexico (weather permitting) - Come enjoy a First Responders Charity Softball Game between local Firefighters and Police Officers!

Fans can click here to purchase a special ticket to Friday's charity softball and Isotopes game. With the purchase of a ticket through the link above, you are also supporting Special Olympics New Mexico (SONM) and its athletes, as a portion of the proceeds generated from sales from the link will go directly to SONM

Pre-Game autograph session featuring Isotopes players - located just inside the third base gate from approximately 5:40-6:00 pm, presented by Duke City Games

Santa Fe Firefighters Pipes and Drums Presentation of the Colors and a performance of "Amazing Grace"

Post-Game Fireworks Show (weather permitting)

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Saturday, July 5 at 6:35 pm

Green Chile Cheeseburgers Night, presented by Blake's Lotaburger - Enjoy Blake's Lotaburger's famous Green Chile Cheeseburgers and other tasty food options served on the concourse throughout the game!

The Isotopes will wear their specialty Green Chile Cheeseburgers jerseys and hats

New Green Chile Cheeseburgers merchandise in the Isotopes Pro Shop!

Post-Game Fireworks Show, presented by Blake's Lotaburger (weather permitting)

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Sunday, July 6 at 6:05 pm

Gates open at 4:30 pm

City Roots Series, presented by Estrella Jalisco

505 Parachute Jacket giveaway, courtesy of Toyota (first 2,000 fans 16 & older)

Pre-Game Vibestrong concert located in the Berm from approximately 4:45-5:30 pm

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

Ticket Availability

Tickets are still available for each game of the homestand. Fans may visit abqisotopes.com or stop by the Isotopes Park Box Office.







