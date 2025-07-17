River Cats Return from All-Star Break with Nine-Game Homestand

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Baseball returns this week after a brief hiatus, and the Sacramento River Cats take the diamond at Sutter Health Park for a nine-game homestand starting on Friday, July 18.

Coming into town for a short three-game set is the Oklahoma City Comets, as the River Cats start the action with a San Francisco-Los Angeles organization rivalry series. While SMUD Orange Friday starts the weekend at 6:45 p.m., the force is strong on Saturday, July 19 as the River Cats host Star Wars Night, complete with themed jerseys that will be available for purchase through a live auction. The short series ends with a 1:05 p.m. game on Sunday, July 20 where kids run the bases postgame.

Starting on Tuesday, July 22 at 6:45 p.m. the River Cats renew their PCL West competition with the Las Vegas Aviators, affiliate of the Athletics. Toyota Family Value Tuesday opens the week followed by Wine Wednesday presented by Bogle Family Vineyards, while Thirsty Thursday sees the River Cats once again turn into Minor League Baseball's 121st team, the Malmö Oat Milkers.

On Friday, July 25, Sacramento celebrates the holiday season early as the River Cats host Christmas in July. What holiday season is complete without a snowglobe, and the first 2,500 fans have the chance to secure their special edition Dinger's Snowglobe presented by APEX and Red Hawk Resort + Casino.

Fire up the weekend on Saturday, July 26 with Camp River Cats, as Sacramento brings the summer camp experience to the ballpark with themed activities, in-game fun, and camp-inspired vibes all night long ending with another fireworks display presented by Sutter Health. This nine-game homestand wraps up with yet another Sunday Funday on Sunday, July 27.

Enhance your experience with new food options all around the ballpark, as Sutter Health Park debuts new food items such as loaded mac and cheese with your choice of brisket or pulled pork, a pastrami hot dog, root beer float milkshake, and chili cheese fries. Make sure to stop by the Sactown Smokehouse for a different spin on the loaded mac and cheese.

