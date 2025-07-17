Reno Aces Announce Promotional Schedule for August
July 17, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Reno Aces News Release
RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces have announced their promotions for the month of August which features two more homestands at Greater Nevada Field. Individual Game tickets are currently on sale via RenoAces.com, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003.
Special Events
Princess Night 2:
Friday, August 15th vs. El Paso Chihuahuas, Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres
This magical night is coming back by popular demand! Come take pictures, buy co-branded merchandise, and experience a postgame fireworks show!
Toy Story Night, presented by 103.7 The River/KOLO/Washoe County HSA:
Saturday, August 16 th, vs. El Paso Chihuahuas, Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres
There's a snake in my boot! Come out for Toy Story Night featuring Woody and Buzz, Toy Story jerseys, and special merchandise!
Be sure to arrive early for a Slinky Giveaway and stay after for Postgame Kids Run the Bases!
Wolf Pack Night:
Friday, August 29 th vs. Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants
The strength of the Pack is the Wolf and the strength of the Wolf is the Pack! Wear blue and come out to support the University of Nevada on Wolf Pack Night!
Friends Night, presented by Truckee Tahoe Lumber/103.7 The River/KOLO:
Saturday, August 30 th vs. Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants
How you doin'? Come down to Greater Nevada Field for Friends Night to take a seat on the Friends couch, and be sure to arrive early for a Friends mug giveaway!
Dog Days, presented by Sit Means Sit/Sinclair:
Wednesday, August 13 th and Wednesday, August 27 th
Featuring Lambo the Bat Dog
For more information or paperwork requirements: https://www.milb.com/reno/tickets/dogdays
August Daily Deals
Taco Tuesdays, presented by Nevada Donor Network and Alice 96.5 (8/12, 8/26) - Fans can enjoy 2 street tacos for $5.00.
Wild Wednesdays, presented by Wild 102.9 FM (8/13, 8/27) - $10.29 infield reserve tickets every Wednesday using code "WILD" at RenoAces.com.
Throwback Thursdays, presented by Coors Light, 2 News Nevada & KBUL 98.1 (8/14, 8/24) - The Aces' will take the field as the Reno Silver Sox every Thursday home game at Greater Nevada Field. Concession specials and merchandise will be available as well as $2 Coors Light.
Fireworks Friday, presented by Panasonic Energy and Ten Country 97.3, in partnership with Pyro Guys, Inc. (8/15, 8/29) - Featuring pre-game, in-game and post-game fireworks.
Family Sundays, presented by SUNNY 106.9 FM (8/17, 8/31) - featuring $1.50 Hot Dogs, kids run the bases postgame and be sure to wear red as the Aces will be taking the field in their red "city pride" BLC hats!
Single Game tickets are on sale now via RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.
Pacific Coast League Stories from July 17, 2025
- Reno Aces Announce Promotional Schedule for August - Reno Aces
- First Responders Night, "Guns & Hoses"Charity Softball Game, Green Chile Cheeseburgers Night, City Roots, 505 Parachute Jacket Giveaway & Fireworks Show - Albuquerque Isotopes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reno Aces Stories
- Reno Aces Announce Promotional Schedule for August
- Del Castillo Drives in Six, Aces Surrender Late Lead to Rainiers in 13-9 Loss
- Almora & Brown Go Deep, Aces Stumble in 12-6 Loss to Rainiers
- Aces Fall in Extra Innings to Rainiers Despite Offensive Outburst
- Ray Spins Six-Scoreless, Aces Shut Down Rainiers in 2-0 Victory