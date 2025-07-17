Sugar Land Returns from All-Star Break with Three-Game Homestand against Salt Lake

July 17, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SUGAR LAND, TX - Following the All-Star Break, the defending Triple-A National Champion Sugar Land Space Cowboys host a three-game set against the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, from July 18 through July 20. 

Friday, July 18 vs. Salt Lake @ 7:05 PM 

The homestand kicks off with Sugar Land Holiday Lights in July at Constellation Field, as the first 2,000 fans will receive a Space Cowboys Tacky Christmas Sweater Jersey giveaway presented by Houston Methodist. Santa will throw out the ceremonial first pitch and will be on the concourse for a meet-and-greet from the time gates open at 5:30 pm until 7:30 pm.

The Space Cowboys are also running a Holiday Lights in July Ticket Special which includes two Sugar Land Holiday Lights vouchers for any Monday through Wednesday night until December 10 for $24.50. The special ticket can be purchased here and is available from Friday, July 18 at 10 am until Monday, July 21 at 10 am.

This week's Rivalry Dog is the Piña Dog featuring an all-beef hot dog with smoked pineapple, candied jalapeños and a teriyaki glaze and is available each day of the homestand at the Gameday Grill Cart located on the first-base pad behind Sections 1 and 2.

Stick around after the game for Fireworks Friday as the Space Cowboys light up the Sugar Land sky with a Texas-sized postgame fireworks show.

Saturday, July 19 vs. Salt Lake @ 7:05 PM 

Sugar Land's homestand continues Saturday with Margaritaville Night at the ballpark as the first 2,000 fans will take home a Replica Margaritaville Jersey giveaway presented by Talyard Brewing Co. Gates open at 5:30 pm for a 7:05 pm first pitch.

Along with the jersey giveaway, a Pregame Happy Hour will be open to all fans at the Bud Light Ice House, beginning at 5:30 pm, with margarita and beer specials available until first pitch and live music from Mark Mulch. Along with the specialty hot dog, there will be a specialty Piña Burger available exclusively on Saturday in the Bud Light Ice House

The Space Cowboys game-worn Margaritaville jerseys will also be available for auction with proceeds benefiting Candlelighters.

Sunday, July 20 vs. Salt Lake @ 6:35 PM 

Sugar Land rounds out its three-game homestand with Astros Affiliates Night, featuring an Astros Affiliates Cap giveaway presented by NMDP to the first 2,000 fans. Mascots from all the Astros' affiliates, including Bunker from Fayetteville, Mr. Moon from Asheville and Sammy from Corpus Christi will join Orion to provide entertainment throughout the game.

The Space Cowboys are hosting Disability Pride Night on Sunday to honor and recognize those with disabilities as part of Disability Pride Month in July.

Sunday is also Orion's Kids Day, as all fans can enjoy pregame catch on the field and pregame player autographs from 5:30 pm to 5:50 pm. After the game, all kids can participate in a special Glow-In-The-Dark Edition of Kids Run the Bases, where the bases will be illuminated and kids will receive glow sticks before they run the bases.

Sunday Family Four Packs presented by Community Health Choice are available which start at $44 and include four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas, with the option to add on additional tickets or upgraded seats. Use code "FAMILYFOUR" when purchasing any Sunday Hot Corner or Grassland ticket to redeem. 







