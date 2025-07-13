Chihuahuas Win Sunday Before All-Star Break 6-3

July 13, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso starter Matt Waldron picked up his second win of the series in the Chihuahuas' 6-3 victory over the Las Vegas Aviators Sunday afternoon at Southwest University Park. Waldron pitched 13 innings in the series and allowed only two runs. The Chihuahuas and Aviators split the six-game series.

El Paso left fielder Yonathan Perlaza went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and had a .519 on-base percentage in the six games in the series. Second baseman Nate Mondou went 1-for-4 with a two-run triple to move his career-long hitting streak to 17 games. Mondou has reached base in 19 straight games. El Paso stole six bases Sunday to match their season high.

Eduarniel Núñez pitched a scoreless ninth inning for El Paso and hasn't allowed any runs in eight Triple-A outings this season. The Chihuahuas don't have any games Monday through Thursday due to the Pacific Coast League All-Star break. El Paso's 49 total wins entering the All-Star break are the most since 2022.

Team Records: Las Vegas (10-8, 59-34), El Paso (49-44, 11-7)

Next Game: Friday at 8:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Cheney Stadium. El Paso TBA vs. Tacoma TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.







