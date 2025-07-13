OKC Comets Game Notes - July 13, 2025

July 13, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys (7-8/46-44) at Oklahoma City Comets (10-7/56-36)

Game #93 of 150/Second Half #18 of 75/Home #51 of 75

Pitching Probables: SUG-RHP AJ Blubaugh (3-8, 6.62) vs. OKC-RHP Bobby Miller (3-2, 5.07)

Sunday, July 13, 2025 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 1:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live, KOCB-TV, SportsNet LA

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets close out their six-game series against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys as well as a nine-game homestand at 1:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark looking to snap a three-game losing skid...The Comets will look to avoid losing just their second series loss of the season as the Space Cowboys have a 3-2 series lead...Today is also the final game for the Comets before the All-Star Break, as the team will return to action Friday in Sacramento.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Comets scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning and brought the potential winning run to the plate but were unable to complete the comeback in a 7-5 loss to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys Saturday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Comets took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, scoring a run on a balk. Sugar Land went on to build a 5-1 lead on two home runs by Jon Singleton, including his three-run homer in the third inning and a two-run homer in the fifth inning. Ryan Ward connected on a RBI single in the fifth inning to trim the deficit to three runs. Sugar Land answered with runs in the sixth and seventh innings for a 7-2 advantage. In the ninth inning, Oklahoma City drew four consecutive walks to bring in a run. With the bases loaded again, Hunter Feduccia followed and knocked a two-run single into center field. Sugar Land pitcher Jayden Murray stopped the Comets' rally with a game-ending strikeout.

Today's Probable Pitchers: Bobby Miller (3-2) makes his team-leading 13th start of the season and second of the current homestand...Miller last started July 6 against Las Vegas at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, allowing two runs on three hits over 3.2 innings with four strikeouts against three walks in OKC's 7-4 win...He returned from a stint on the IL July 1 and has made two appearances since, allowing three runs and five hits over 6.1 innings, with four walks and six strikeouts...Prior to his time on the IL, Miller started June 18 against Round Rock, earning the win and allowing one unearned run over 5.0 innings, along with five hits and two walks. He equaled his season-high mark with seven strikeouts as OKC went on to a 15-1 win...Overall with OKC, Miller owns a 5.07 ERA over 60.1 IP. He leads OKC with 50 strikeouts, but has also allowed a team-high 43 walks and nine homers...Miller has also appeared in two games for the Dodgers this season and was last optioned to OKC May 25...Miller split time with Los Angeles and OKC last season after making his first Opening Day roster with the Dodgers and spent time on the IL with right shoulder inflammation.

Kyle Funkhouser (1-1) is scheduled to piggyback Miller's start...Funkhouser tossed 5.2 scoreless innings in his last outing in Tuesday's series opener. He started and allowed four hits and two walks, hit one batter and recorded five K's in his longest outing of the season...Over his last three games, Funkhouser has allowed just one run and seven hits across 12.0 innings, holding opponents 7-for-41 with 15 strikeouts...He signed a minor league contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers in late May after spending time with the Guerreros de Oaxaca of the Mexican League where he made seven appearances...Funkhouser missed the 2024 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery and played five games with Double-A Frisco in the Texas Rangers organization in June 2023 between stints on the Injured List...Funkhouser was drafted by Detroit in the fourth round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of the University of Louisville and made 70 appearances with Detroit from 2020-21.

Against the Space Cowboys: 2025: 4-4 2024: 6-12 All-time: 56-42 At OKC: 29-21

The Comets and Space Cowboys meet for the second time this season and first at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The teams opened the season in Sugar Land March 28-30, with the Comets winning the final two games after Sugar Land rallied in the ninth inning of the season opener to come back and defeat OKC...The Comets outscored the Space Cowboys, 14-8, and outhit them, 27-17, in the series...The Space Cowboys are defending Triple-A National Champions going 93-56 overall last season before defeating Reno in the PCL Championship Series and Omaha in the Triple-A National Championship Game...Despite going 6-12 against the Space Cowboys last season, OKC outscored Sugar land, 91-89, and hit 19 homers compared to Sugar Land's 15...Over the final series of 2024 between the teams Sept. 3-8, OKC scored 10 total runs for OKC's lowest-scoring six-game series since the team started playing primarily six-game series in 2021...Sugar Land is now 13-6 over the last 19 meetings between the teams and 8-3 over the last 11 games in Bricktown.

Trending Down: The Comets lost a third consecutive game last night to match their longest losing skid of the season and mark the first time since May 18-21 OKC has lost three straight games. However, this is the first time the Comets have lost three straight within the same series this season and first time since Sept. 3-5, 2024 also at home against Sugar Land...This is the first time OKC has lost three consecutive home games since May 11 against Albuquerque and May 20-21 against Sacramento...OKC has not lost four games in a row since July 5-10, 2024, which was also the last time the Comets lost four straight home games...Prior to Thursday, the Comets were 6-1 over the last seven games, 12-4 over the last 16 games, 18-5 over the last 23 games and 21-7 over the last 28 games. OKC had also been 11-2 in the previous 13 home games and 12-3 in the previous 15 home games.

Series Story: Since switching to the six-game series format beginning in 2021, this is only the third time the team has won the first two games, only to lose the next three in a row, joining Aug. 6-10, 2024 against Round Rock and June 10-15, 2021 against El Paso, both during home series...Today is just the second time this season the Comets will enter a six-game series finale playing for a split, successfully doing so June 8 versus Reno. The Comets had won each of their five series regardless of length since then.

The Warden of Bricktown: Ryan Ward reached base four times Saturday night, going 1-for-2 with three walks and two RBI. He has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games, going 19-for-52 (.366) with 10 extra-base hits and 20 RBI. However, his streak of five straight games with an extra-base hit (7 XBH) came to an end last night...Ward now has six multi-RBI efforts in his last 11 games (19 RBI)...Ward leads all players in the Minors with 82 RBI and 107 hits, as well as 24 homers, 49 extra-base hits and 208 total bases. He is one of three players across the Minors with at least 20 homers and 20 doubles...Ward set OKC's Bricktown-era career records for home runs and RBI this season and has 78 homers and 278 RBI in his OKC career (since 2023). The home run and RBI totals are highest among all Triple-A players since 2023.

Bumps on the Bump: Sugar Land scored at least seven runs in a third straight game Saturday, with 27 runs in that span. OKC had held the Space Cowboys to two total runs over the first two games of this series Tuesday and Wednesday...This is the highest run total by an OKC opponent over a three-game span since the Comets allowed 28 runs over three games June 10-12 in Albuquerque. However, this is the first time OKC has given up at least seven runs in three straight games since Aug. 13-15, 2024 at Las Vegas (24 R) and the first time it's happened at home since Aug. 6 and Aug. 22-23, 2023 (24 R) but first time in the same home series since July 4-6, 2022 against Las Vegas (27 R)...Oklahoma City has now allowed at least five runs in nine of the last 12 games and 11 of the last 15 games. The Comets own a 6.19 ERA over the last 47 games after posting a 4.20 ERA over the first 45 games of the season...The Comets allowed two home runs last night and have now allowed seven home runs over the last three games after not allowing a homer in three straight games. The last time OKC allowed seven or more homers over three games was June 12-14 in Albuquerque (8 HR). This is the first time OKC has given up multiple homers in three straight home games since Aug. 24-26, 2023 against Albuquerque (7 HR)...Of the last 23 home runs allowed by the Comets, 16 have come with at least one runner on base and nine have been with at least two runners on base. Five of the last six homers have been with at least one runner on and three of four have been hit in two-strike counts.

Dean's List: Justin Dean walked, scored a run and recorded an outfield assist Saturday by nabbing a Space Cowboys runner at home plate on a throw from center field. Over his last 13 games, Dean is 17-for-52 (.327) with seven RBI, 11 runs scored and six stolen bases.

Around the Horn: The Comets have won seven of their last eight series finales and won four straight home series finales...Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Blake Treinen continued his Major League Rehab Assignment yesterday, allowing one unearned run and one walk over 1.0 inning with one strikeout. He faced five batters and threw 17 pitches (eight strikes)...Although they have been held without a stolen base in back-to-back games, the Comets lead the PCL with 139 stolen bases this season...The Comets have scored at least five runs in each of their last three losses (18 R) as well as in eight of their last 10 games overall (67 R).







