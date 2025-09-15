Bombs Fuel Comets' Rout

Luken Baker hit two of the Oklahoma City Comets' five home runs in a 12-2 win against the Sacramento River Cats Sunday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Baker connected on a three-run home run out to left field in the first inning to put the Comets ahead early in their final home game of the season. Alex Freeland followed with a solo homer for back-to-back home runs and a 4-0 lead. Baker added a solo home run out to center field in the third inning and Ryan Ward connected on a solo homer later in the inning for a 6-0 Comets advantage. Oklahoma City (35-34/ 81-63) scored two more runs in the fourth inning on a RBI double by Dalton Rushing and RBI single by Freeland. Then in the fifth inning, Jose Ramos hit the Comets' fifth homer of the day, sending a three-run shot out to center field for an 11-0 lead. Sacramento (38-31/74-70) ended the shutout in the seventh inning on a solo home run by Drew Ellis and added a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning. Oklahoma City scored its final run of the day in the eighth inning on a RBI single by Kody Hoese.

Of Note:

-The Comets won a third straight game to win the series against the River Cats, 4-2...The three-game winning streak is the longest for the Comets since a four-game winning streak Aug. 8-12. The series win is Oklahoma City's first since July 22-27 in Reno, 4-2, and first win in a home series since July 4-6 against Las Vegas, 2-1...Oklahoma City also recorded its 81st overall win of the season, surpassing 80 wins for the fifth time during the team's affiliation with the Los Angeles Dodgers (since 2015).

-The Comets wrapped up the home portion of their 2025 schedule with a 39-36 record at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, finishing with a winning home record for a fourth straight season and for the 22nd time in the ballpark's 27 seasons.

-Oklahoma City hit five home runs in the game for their most in a game since Aug. 8 in El Paso when the Comets also hit five homers and Sunday marked the team's fourth game with five or more home runs this season. However, it was the first time the Comets hit five home runs in a home game since Sept. 11, 2022 against Tacoma.

-The back-to-back home runs hit by Luken Baker and Alex Freeland in the first inning marked the eighth back-to-back homers of the season for the Comets and first since Sept. 3 in Sugar Land. OKC last hit back-to-back homers at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark June 3 against Reno.

-Luken Baker went 2-for-5 with two home runs and a game-high four RBI, matching his season-high RBI mark from May 26 with Memphis at Durham. Baker has hit four home runs in his last seven games and has five homers in his last 12 games.

-Dalton Rushing continued his Major League Rehab Assignment, finishing with a game-high three hits as the designated hitter. He went 3-for-5 with a RBI and scored two runs. Through four games of his rehab assignment, Rushing is 4-for-11 with two doubles, two RBI and five walks.

-Ryan Ward hit his league-leading 34th home run of the season, going 2-for-5. Ward leads the Minors with 119 RBI and has the most RBI by a PCL player since 2016 when Reno's Kyle Jensen had 120 RBI.

-All nine Oklahoma City batters finished with a hit as the Comets recorded 15 hits and scored their most runs in a game since a 12-8 win Aug. 19 in Tacoma.

-Oklahoma City native Andrew Heaney made his second start with the Comets, pitching 3.0 scoreless innings and allowing one run and one hit with one strikeout. He retired eight of the 10 batters he faced...A total of seven Comets pitchers appeared in the game, limiting Sacramento to two runs and seven hits with five walks and seven strikeouts... The Comets have held opponents to two runs or less in three straight games as well as six times in the last eight games.

-Jose Ramos hit his sixth home run of the season, going 1-for-3 with two walks, three RBI and scoring three runs. He has hit safely in seven straight games, batting .407 (11-for-27) with two home runs, two triples and five RBI.

-Alex Freeland hit his 14th home run of the season, going 2-for-4 with two RBI, a walk and two runs. He has hit safely in four straight games (6x16) and through eight games with OKC in September, is batting .345 (10x29)...He extended his on-base streak to 21 games for the third-longest on-base streak by a Comets player this season.

- Oklahoma City took the field as Cielo Azul de Oklahoma City. Cielo Azul translates to "Blue Sky" and since 2018, Oklahoma City has participated in MiLB's Copa de la Diversión, or Fun Cup, which aims to celebrate each participating community's Hispanic and Latino fans, create a culturally relevant gameday experience and develop special alternative team identities.

Next Up: Following a day off Monday, the Comets open their final road series of the season at 2:05 p.m. CT Tuesday against the Tacoma Rainiers at Cheney Stadium. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







