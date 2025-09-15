Five-Run Ninth Powers Rainiers Past Bees in Home Finale

Published on September 14, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







SOUTH JORDAN, UT. - The Salt Lake Bees wrapped up their 2025 home slate on Sunday with a 15-8 loss to Tacoma, as a five-run ninth inning allowed the Rainiers to pull away at The Ballpark at America First Square.

Tacoma Rainiers 15, Salt Lake Bees 8

WP: Joe Jacques (3 - 1)

LP: Shaun Anderson (4 - 8)

Game Summary

Tacoma jumped out early with two runs in the first on a two-out, two-run single from Leody Taveras, and extended the lead to 5-0 in the third when Ben Williamson doubled home a run and Spencer Packard followed with a two-run single.

Salt Lake answered back in the bottom half of the third as Tucker Flint and Ben Gobbel sparked a two-run inning, but the Rainiers broke it open in the fifth. Jack López drilled a grand slam to left field as part of a five-run frame to make it 10-2.

The Bees refused to go quietly chipping away over the next three innings to cut the deficit to two. Salt Lake scored three in the fifth on RBI knocks from Matthew Lugo and Cavan Biggio.

The sixth inning was highlighted by Ben Gobbel's third hit and second RBI of the afternoon, along with a single from Chad Stevens, who was thrown out at second base trying to stretch it into a double. Salt Lake added another run in the seventh when Yolmer Sánchez drove in Ben Gamel for his 100th hit of the season to cut the deficit to two.

Entering the ninth trailing 10-8, the Rainiers put the game out of reach with a five-run rally, capped by Cade Marlowe's three-run homer to right field--his 23rd of the season--that sealed a 15-8 final in the regular-season home finale at The Ballpark at America First Square.

Game Notes

Salt Lake dropped its fourth straight game and lost the series 4-2, marking its first series defeat since falling in Sugar Land from August 12-17.

The Bees surrendered 15 runs to Tacoma on Sunday, their most allowed since giving up 16 to Sacramento on July 12. The seven-run margin also marked their largest defeat since a 7-0 loss to Sacramento on July 13.

Ben Gobbel had a standout performance in just his second Triple-A game, collecting his first career hit and RBI. He finished 3-for-3 with a double, two RBI, and three runs scored--marking the first time this season he has scored three runs in a game across three different levels of professional baseball.

Chad Stevens went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored, extending both his hitting and scoring streaks to five games. It was his team-leading 35th multi-hit effort of the season, giving him 127 hits on the year--surpassing Jordyn Adams' team-best total from 2024 and marking the most by a Bee since Trey Cabbage's 128 in 2023.

Yolmer Sánchez went 2-for-4 to reach the 100-hit milestone on the season, joining Chad Stevens (127), Carter Kieboom (118), and Matthew Lugo (104) to make Salt Lake the seventh PCL team this year with at least four players reaching 100 hits. It marks the third 100-hit season of Sánchez's Triple-A career (previously 2013, 2014) and he also posted three such seasons in the Major Leagues with the Chicago White Sox in 2017, 2018, and 2019.

Matthew Lugo went 2-for-5 with two RBI, giving him his third straight multi-RBI game and 17 on the season. He is one of just five PCL players this year to record at least 100 hits, 25 doubles, and five triples, joining Ryan Ward (Oklahoma City), Clay Dungan (El Paso), Samad Taylor (Tacoma), and Sterlin Thompson (Albuquerque).

Nelson Rada extended his hitting streak to nine games and his on-base streak to 20 with a 1-for-5 day, the third-longest on-base streak by a Bee this season behind Carter Kieboom (23) and Niko Kavadas (22). Since his debut on August 3, Rada's 45 hits are tied for fourth most in the league, while his 19 stolen bases rank second only to Oklahoma's Esteury Ruiz (23).

Shaun Anderson took his first loss since July 19, allowing five runs on six hits over four innings with three walks and two strikeouts. The three walks were his most since issuing five in Sugar Land on July 19, while the four-inning outing marked his shortest start since August 17, also in Sugar Land.

Up Next

Salt Lake will hit the road for the final series of the 2025 season to take on the Las Vegas Aviators beginning Tuesday, September 16 at 7:35 p.m. MST at Las Vegas Ballpark.







Pacific Coast League Stories from September 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.