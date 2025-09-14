Rainiers Pull Away Late to Beat Bees, 9-5

Published on September 14, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SOUTH JORDAN, UT - The Salt Lake Bees dropped their third game in a row after scoring just one run after its four-run first inning while Matthew Lugo and Zach Humphreys each went yard in the 9-5 defeat to Tacoma on Saturday night.

Tacoma Rainiers 9, Salt Lake Bees 5

WP: Josh Fleming (5 - 5)

LP: Jack Dashwood (2 - 6)

Game Summary

Tacoma struck first for the fourth game in a row with two runs in the opening frame after sending eight batters to the plate. Samad Taylor worked a walk and later scored on Ben Williamson's RBI single, before Miles Mastrobuoni added another run-scoring hit to make it 2-0.

Salt Lake answered immediately in the bottom half, rattling off four straight hits to lead things off. Carter Kieboom drove in two with a single and Matthew Lugo followed with a two-run homer to left-center, giving the Bees a 4-2 lead after one.

In the fourth, Tacoma tied things up as Cade Marlowe reached on a walk and Leody Taveras delivered a two-run homer to right to even the score, 4-4.

Tacoma grabbed the lead in the sixth when Williamson knocked in Rhylan Thomas with a single before Packard added an RBI base hit for a 6-4 advantage.

Salt Lake cut the deficit to one in the bottom of the sixth on Zach Humphreys solo homer to lead off the inning. The Bees loaded the bases but could not convert, keeping the Rainiers lead at 6-5.

Tacoma answered again, increasing the lead by scoring in four consecutive innings to finish out the night. Marlowe's sacrifice fly in the seventh extended the lead, and an eighth-inning bases-loaded walk by Victor Labrada pushed it to 8-5. In the ninth, Marlowe singled and came around to score on Taveras' second RBI of the night, giving the Rainiers breathing room at 9-5.

Austin Kitchen and Troy Taylor combined for the final six outs, with Taylor striking out two in the ninth to close it out.

Game Notes

Salt Lake dropped its third straight game, matching its longest losing streak since a three-game skid in Sugar Land from August 15-17.

The Bees allowed 19 hits to Tacoma marking the most given up since allowing 19 to Sacramento on July 9 as the team allowed a home run for the fourth consecutive contest.

Salt Lake opened the game with four consecutive hits, marking the second time this season they've done so (previously on March 29 at El Paso). The Bees finished the frame with five knocks, matching their season high for hits in a first inning (April 12 vs. Reno; August 8 vs. Las Vegas).

Nelson Rada posted his second straight game with two hits extending his hitting streak to eight games while reaching base for the 19th game in a row while scoring for the fifth consecutive contest. Since his hit streak began on September 5, Rada is batting .375 with six runs scored, four RBI, two doubles and a triple to go along with a .917 OPS. Rada stole two bases on Saturday night marking the fifth time this year he has stolen multiple bags giving him 19 total since making his debut on August 3 ranking as the second most in the PCL behind Esteury Ruiz of Oklahoma City with 23 in that span.

Zach Humphreys had his first multi-hit game since July 25 launching his second home run of the season and first since June 22.

Tucker Flint went 2-for-4 notching his 17th multi-hit game of the season while matching a season-high with two stolen bases (5/22 vs Omaha). Since August 30, Flint has hit safely in nine of 10 games while batting .393 during that stretch with four extra base hits, eight RBI, seven runs scored, five stolen bases and a 1.112 OPS.

Matthew Lugo went 1-for-4 with two RBI after hitting his 13th home run of the season. Lugo tabbed his 16th multi-RBI game just one shy of team-lead held by Carter Kieboom and Chad Stevens.

Carter Kieboom went 1-for-5 with two RBI, extending his hitting streak to five games and recording his 17th multi-RBI performance of the season. He has now hit safely in 24 of his last 25 games, a stretch dating back to August 13 in which he is batting .400 with 19 RBI and 16 runs scored. Kieboom's 40 hits in that span rank fourth in the league, while his .400 average is the second-best among players with at least 20 games played, trailing only El Paso's Luis Campusano (.414).

Up Next

Salt Lake will close out its 2025 home schedule on Sunday afternoon against Tacoma with first pitch slated for 12:05 p.m. MST at The Ballpark at America First Square.







