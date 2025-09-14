Rainiers Secure Final Road Series with 15-8 Win over Salt Lake in Finale

Published on September 14, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







SOUTH JORDAN, UT - The Tacoma Rainiers (83/61-45/24) secured the series with a 15-8 win over the Salt Lake Bees (62-81-/33-36) in the series finale at The Ballpark at America First Square. With the win, Tacoma remains in first place in the second-half PCL standings, 5.0 games ahead of Round Rock with six games remaining.

Tacoma took the lead early in the top of the first inning in the finale after sending six to the plate. Cade Marlowe worked a walk with two outs before a single from Ben Williamson. Both advanced on a balk from Shaun Anderson to put two in scoring position. Leody Taveras delivered with a two-run single to put Tacoma on the board.

The Rainiers padded the lead with three runs in the third inning, sending eight to the plate. Samad Taylor led off with a walk followed by a single from Miles Mastrobuoni. Williamson brought in a run with a double (11) to the gap before Spencer Packard drove in two with a single to extend the lead to 5-0.

The Bees got on the board in the home half of the inning, bringing in a pair. Tucker Flint singled to start the inning, representing the first base runner allowed by Blas Castano. Ben Gobbel drove in the first run with a double to put the Bees on the board. Chad Stevens added another run with an RBI single but Tacoma led, 5-2.

Tacoma piled on five runs in the fifth inning. With two outs, the Rainiers loaded the bases after a walk from Taveras, a single from Packard, and a walk from Victor Labrada. With Jacob Nottingham at the plate, Tacoma scored a run on a wild pitch to extend a 6-2 lead. Nottingham reloaded the bases for Jack Lopez who came to the plate and cranked a grand slam (9) to left field to power a 10-2 lead. After sending eight to the plate, Tacoma led by eight.

Salt Lake countered in the home half of the inning, cutting the deficit in half. The Bees loaded the bases for Matthew Lugo who drove in a pair with a single to right to make it 10-4, Tacoma. Cavan Biggio hit an RBI single to cut the lead in half, 10-5.

The Bees added on a pair of runs in the following inning to make it a three-run game. Zach Humphreys doubled with one out then came in to score on a single from Gobbel in the sixth inning. Chad Stevens scored Gobbel with a single to put the Bees within three, 10-7. Salt Lake added a final run in the bottom of the seventh inning with an RBI single from Yolmer Sanchez to get within two.

Tacoma powered five more runs in the top of the ninth to put the game out of reach. A pair of walks from Packard and Labrada stationed two. Nottingham laid down a bunt that was fielded by the pitcher but the throw was wide of third allowing two runs to score. Taylor worked a walk with two outs in the frame before Marlowe crushed a three-run homer (4) to cap off a 15-8 win in the series finale.

Joe Jacques earned the winning decision tossing 1.0 scoreless inning allowing two hits while striking out one. Shaun Anderson was saddled with the loss after tossing 4.0 innings allowing five runs on six hits while walking three and striking out three.

POSTGAME NOTES:

The Rainiers can clinch a spot in the Pacific Coast League Championship on Tuesday with either a win OR losses by both Round Rock and El Paso.

Jack López hit his sixth career grand slam on Sunday, which was Tacoma's seventh of the season...Tacoma's seven grand slams are tied for the fifth-most in Triple-A this season...López is just the sixth PCL hitter this season to hit a grand slam out of the ninth spot in the order

Tacoma's victory over Salt Lake was their 15th in 18 games against the Bees this season, a .833 win percentage...it is Tacoma's best winning percentage against one opponent in a single season since 2005 (minimum five games played)

Cade Marlowe went 3-for-6 with a double and a home run on Sunday, now hitting a league-best .462 in September...Marlowe's 18 hits and 30 total bases in September are both the best in the league, while he ranks second in September in: on-base percentage (.532), slugging percentage (.769) and OPS (1.301)

Tacoma drove in 11 of their 15 runs on Sunday with two outs, their third game with at least 11 two-out RBI this season, all of which have come against Salt Lake







Pacific Coast League Stories from September 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.