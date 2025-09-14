Space Cowboys Launch Five Homers in Sunday Victory

ROUND ROCK, TX - A five home run barrage powered the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (32-36, 71-72) to a 10-2 win in their series finale against the Round Rock Express (40-29, 74-70) on Sunday afternoon at Dell Diamond.

Jacob Melton started the longball parade in the first inning with a 417-foot, two-run homer to right, putting the Space Cowboys up 2-0 after four batters. Round Rock was able to tie the game in the bottom of the first on a two-out base hit, but RHP Jose Fleury (W, 2-1) stranded a pair to keep the contest tied.

Edwin Díaz cracked a two-out single to left in the second and Kenedy Corona followed with a base hit of his own, turning the lineup back over to Brice Matthews, who launched a go-ahead three run homer to left, his 15th of the season, putting Sugar Land up, 5-2. The Space Cowboys added another run in the third off RHP Trey Supak (L, 3-2) when Shay Whitcomb reached on an error and scored on an infield single by Jon Singleton.

In the top of the fourth, Corona collected his second hit with a single, and Matthews followed with his second home run of the day, pushing the Space Cowboys to an 8-2 advantage. A pair of solo homers by Díaz in the seventh and ninth gave the Space Cowboys double-digit runs, expanding their lead to 10-2.

Fleury did not allow a hit after the first inning, sidestepping five total walks and striking out three over 5.0 innings of work. He handed the ball to RHP Hudson Leach in the sixth, who struck out one in a scoreless sixth. RHP Michael Knorr, RHP Rhett Kouba and RHP Matt Bowman all contributed scoreless innings of relief in the seventh, eighth and ninth respectively to close out the 10-2 win.

NOTABLE:

- Brice Matthews compiled his fourth career multi-homer game on Sunday and his third career multi-homer game in the Minor Leagues. He also tied a career high with five RBI in a game for the second time in the week after going 2-for-3 with a grand slam on Wednesday night in Game Two of the Space Cowboys doubleheader.

- Edwin Díaz homered in the seventh and ninth inning, giving him his first multi-homer game of the season and his first in affiliated baseball since August 3, 2022 with the Corpus Christi Hooks against the Springfield Cardinals at Whataburger Field.

- Sugar Land tied a single-game season high with five home runs on Sunday. The Space Cowboys had previously hit five homers on May 28 at Albuquerque when Shay Whitcomb hit three home runs while Brice Matthews and Collin Price each contributed singular home runs. It ties the most home runs hit in a single game at Dell Diamond for Sugar Land, when the Space Cowboys connected for five homers on June 15, 2022.

- Dating back to August 27, the Space Cowboys have now homered in 16 of their last 19 games, launching 30 total homers in that span. Their 30 homers are the most in Minor League Baseball over that stretch.

- Jose Fleury turned in 5.0 innings and allowed just two runs on two hits. Over his last six appearances, Fleury is 2-0 with a 3.18 ERA, allowing 10 runs in 28.1 innings with 24 strikeouts and a .192 batting average against.

After an off day on Monday, the Space Cowboys return to Constellation Field on Tuesday night to begin their final series of the season as they host the El Paso Chihuahuas. Neither team has named a starter for a 7:05 pm CT first pitch. The game can be seen live on the Bally Sports Live App or MLB.TV and can be heard anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com.







