Chihuahuas Finish Home Season with 13-8 Win Sunday

Published on September 14, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Albuquerque Isotopes 13-8 Sunday afternoon at Southwest University Park to win their final home game of the 2025 season. The Chihuahuas won four of the six games against the Isotopes and went 14-10 against Albuquerque this year.

Chihuahuas leadoff hitter Tim Locastro went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs. Locastro's homer was El Paso's first to lead off a first inning since Clay Dungan's on August 24 at Sacramento. Designated hitter Rodolfo Duran also homered for the Chihuahuas, giving both Locastro and Duran home runs in back-to-back games. Duran went 6-for-10 with two home runs, two doubles, a triple and 10 RBIs over the last two games. Right fielder Yonathan Perlaza hit his 48th double of the season in the seventh inning, which leads all of professional baseball.

El Paso scored seven runs in the top of the first inning off Albuquerque starter Mason Albright and brought in 14 earned runs in 5.1 innings in the series against Albright. The Chihuahuas have won five of their last seven games and went 41-33 in home games this season.

Team Records: Albuquerque (59-84, 28-41), El Paso (77-66, 39-29)

Next Game: Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Constellation Field. El Paso TBA vs. Sugar Land TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.







