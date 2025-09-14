Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - at Salt Lake

TODAY'S GAME - 9/14 at Salt Lake

FIRST PITCH - 11:05 AM (PT) at The Ballpark at America First Square - South Jordan, UT

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Blas Castaño (8-5, 4.81) vs. Salt Lake RHP Shaun Anderson (4-7, 5.57)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Play their final road game of the 2025 regular season today in Salt Lake, looking to clinch a series victory...Tacoma trailed 4-2 after the first inning on Saturday but rallied to win 9-5...the Rainiers plated a pair in the first inning on RBI singles from Ben Williamson and Miles Mastrobuoni to lead 2-0, but the first four Salt Lake Bees that stepped to the plate in the bottom of the first inning all scored, capped by a two-run home run from Matthew Lugo...Tacoma evened the score at four in the fourth inning thanks to a two-run home run from Leody Taveras, his 10th of the season...the Rainiers took the lead back in the top of the sixth inning as Williamson singled home another run and Spencer Packard tacked on an RBI single to lead 6-4...the Bees got one run back in the bottom of the frame to make it a one-run ballgame, but Tacoma scored a run in the seventh, eighth and ninth to pick up their third win of the series, winning 9-5.

THE MAGIC NUMBER IS 3: With seven games remaining in the regular season, Tacoma's magic number to clinch the PCL Second Half Championship is three...the earliest Tacoma could clinch a spot in the postseason would be on Tuesday, needing a win and a Round Rock loss today...should that happen, Tacoma would be win-and-in on Tuesday afternoon against Oklahoma City...should the Rainiers win and Round Rock lose today, the Express, who are in second place at 4.0 games back, could reach a maximum of 46 wins...the Rainiers have the head-to-head tiebreaker at 10-5...El Paso, with a win today can still reach 46 wins, but the Rainiers also have the head-to-head tiebreaker at 10-5...a Tacoma win or a Sacramento loss today would eliminate the River Cats.

THAT'S A WRAP ON THE ROAD: Today's game will be Tacoma's 69th and final road game of the regular season...Tacoma did not play the regular 75 road games as a result of the June 10-15 series against Sacramento getting moved to Cheney Stadium...here is how Tacoma has played on the road over the last five seasons:

Season ¬â ¬â ¬âG ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âAVG ¬â ¬â ¬âR ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âH ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â2B ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â3B ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âHR ¬â ¬â ¬âBB ¬â ¬âSO ¬â ¬âSB ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âOBP ¬â ¬â ¬âSLG ¬âOPS

2021 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â65 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â.288 ¬â ¬â421 ¬â ¬â ¬â680 ¬â ¬â ¬â132 ¬â ¬â ¬â12 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â100 ¬â ¬â ¬â274 ¬â ¬â ¬â581 ¬â ¬â ¬â36 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â.368 ¬â ¬â.481 ¬â ¬â.849

2022 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â75 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â.261 ¬â ¬â443 ¬â ¬â ¬â692 ¬â ¬â ¬â179 ¬â ¬â ¬â24 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â111 ¬â ¬â ¬â298 ¬â ¬â ¬â769 ¬â ¬â ¬â95 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â.339 ¬â ¬â.472 ¬â ¬â.811

2023 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â75 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â.268 ¬â ¬â481 ¬â ¬â ¬â710 ¬â ¬â ¬â161 ¬â ¬â ¬â20 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â104 ¬â ¬â ¬â417 ¬â ¬â ¬â731 ¬â ¬â ¬â128 ¬â ¬â ¬â.371 ¬â ¬â.461 ¬â ¬â.832

2024 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â75 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â.260 ¬â ¬â425 ¬â ¬â ¬â672 ¬â ¬â ¬â125 ¬â ¬â ¬â20 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â65 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â357 ¬â ¬â ¬â691 ¬â ¬â ¬â143 ¬â ¬â ¬â.355 ¬â ¬â.400 ¬â ¬â.755

2025 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â68 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â.290 ¬â ¬â437 ¬â ¬â ¬â702 ¬â ¬â ¬â124 ¬â ¬â ¬â17 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â68 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â317 ¬â ¬â ¬â461 ¬â ¬â ¬â109 ¬â ¬â ¬â.377 ¬â ¬â.439 ¬â ¬â.816

Season ¬â ¬â ¬âW ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âL ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âERA ¬â ¬â ¬âIP ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âH ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âR ¬â ¬â ¬â ER ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â HR ¬â ¬âWHIP ¬âBB/9 ¬â ¬âK/9 ¬â ¬âAVG

2021 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â37 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â28 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â5.70 ¬â ¬â561.0 ¬â628 ¬â ¬â ¬â379 ¬â ¬â ¬â355 ¬â ¬â ¬â110 ¬â ¬â ¬â1.44 ¬â ¬â2.86 ¬â ¬â8.95 ¬â ¬â.280

2022 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â37 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â38 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â5.47 ¬â ¬â650.1 ¬â722 ¬â ¬â ¬â431 ¬â ¬â ¬â395 ¬â ¬â ¬â99 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â1.48 ¬â ¬â3.35 ¬â ¬â8.17 ¬â ¬â.281

2023 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â34 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â41 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â5.79 ¬â ¬â645.1 ¬â739 ¬â ¬â ¬â453 ¬â ¬â ¬â415 ¬â ¬â ¬â100 ¬â ¬â ¬â1.58 ¬â ¬â3.95 ¬â ¬â8.31 ¬â ¬â.289

2024 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â34 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â41 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â5.28 ¬â ¬â639.1 ¬â694 ¬â ¬â ¬â414 ¬â ¬â ¬â375 ¬â ¬â ¬â74 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â1.55 ¬â ¬â4.18 ¬â ¬â7.63 ¬â ¬â.276

2025 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â33 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â35 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â5.77 ¬â ¬â584.2 ¬â684 ¬â ¬â ¬â414 ¬â ¬â ¬â375 ¬â ¬â ¬â72 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â1.60 ¬â ¬â3.83 ¬â ¬â7.71 ¬â ¬â.293

A TALE OF TWO OUTS: Of Tacoma's 31 runs this week against Salt Lake, 20 of them have been driven in with two outs...Tacoma has driven in 135 runs against the Bees this season, 68 of which have come with two outs...the Rainiers' 68 two-out RBI against Salt Lake are the most for any Triple-A team against a single opponent this season...Tacoma's .392 batting average with two outs against Salt Lake is the best for any Triple-A team against a single opponent since 2005 (minimum 12 games played)...Tacoma's .464 on-base percentage is the second-best for a Triple-A team against a single opponent since 2005 (minimum 12 games), trailing only Salt Lake's .468 on-base percentage against Albuquerque in 2019.

BEATING ON THE BEES: The Rainiers have taken 14 of the 17 games they have played against Salt Lake this season, sporting an .824 winning percentage against the Bees, their best against a single opponent in a single season since 2005 (minimum five games played)...a Tacoma win today would boost that win percentage to .833, while a loss would drop it to .778, which would be Tacoma's third best against a single opponent.

TAYLOR TIED THE RECORD: Entering today's game, Samad Taylor has 92 career steals with Tacoma, tying the 92 stolen bases by Dell Alston, who played for Tacoma from 1978-80...since making his Triple-A debut in 2022, his 157 steals are the most in Triple-A, four ahead of Forrest Wall's 153...since his professional debut in 2016, Taylor's 270 career steals are the second-most in the minor leagues, trailing only the 315 by Esteury Ruiz...Taylor's 92 steals with Tacoma are the 15th-most for a player with a single Triple-A team since 2005.

THE MONTH OF MARLOWE: OF Cade Marlowe has been dialed in since the start of September, hitting a league-best .419 (15x34)...he also ranks second with a .512 on-base percentage and third with his 15 hits and an 1.188 OPS...his .676 slugging percentage is the fifth-best in the PCL in September...Marlowe has tallied hits in eight of his 11 September games, logging six multi-hit efforts...dating back to July 29, following a 3-for-17 start off the Injured List, Marlowe is hitting .342, with 10 doubles, and three home runs over his last 36 games.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners got a dominant start from Bryan Woo as they beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-3...Woo struck out 13 over 6.0 innings, allowing just two runs on three hits with one walk to earn his 14th win of the season...JP Crawford went 2-for-3 with a double and a home run in the victory.







