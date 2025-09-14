OKC Comets Game Notes - September14, 2025

Published on September 14, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Sacramento River Cats (38-30/74-69)

at Oklahoma City Comets (34-34/80-63)

Game #144 of 150/Second Half #69 of 75/Home #75 of 75

Pitching Probables: SAC-LHP Nick Zwack (0-1, 8.10) vs. OKC-LHP Andrew Heaney (0-0, 0.00)

Sunday, September 14, 2025 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 2:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live, KOCB-TV

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets play their final home game of the 2025 season at 2:05 p.m. against the Sacramento River Cats at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark seeking a series win...Today is a Family Sunday featuring pregame player autographs and postgame kids run the bases.

Last Game: The OKC Comets scored four runs over the first three innings and starting pitcher Christian Romero tossed six scoreless innings as the Comets cruised to a 6-1 win Saturday night against the Sacramento River Cats at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Comets took a quick lead in the first inning on a sacrifice fly by Dalton Rushing. Oklahoma City added two runs in the second inning when an Alex Freeland double coupled with a Sacramento fielding error brought in a run and Austin Gauthier later registered a sacrifice fly for a 3-0 lead. The Comets went in front, 4-0, on a solo home run by Esteury Ruiz in the third inning. Oklahoma City's final runs of the night scored in the sixth inning when Noah Miller lined a two-run double to right field. The lone run of the night for Sacramento came in the seventh inning on a solo home run by Bryce Eldridge. Romero limited the River Cats to two hits over six scoreless innings, recording six strikeouts to earn the win. He retired 18 of 20 batters faced.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Oklahoma City native Andrew Heaney makes his second appearance of the season with the Comets after signing a minor league contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers Sept. 1...The lefty started Wednesday against Sacramento, recording eight strikeouts over three innings of work while retiring nine of the 10 batters he faced and allowing one hit...Heaney was designated for assignment by the Pittsburgh Pirates Aug. 26 and released Aug. 29 after making 26 appearances (23 starts) this season, going 5-10 with a 5.38 ERA over 120.1 IP with 39 walks against 84 strikeouts...Heaney is in his second stint with the Dodgers organization and is with Oklahoma City for the first time since June 2022 when he made two rehab appearances...He spent the previous two seasons with the Texas Rangers, leading the staff in starts in 2024 (31) and leading the staff in strikeouts in 2023 (159)...In 2022, he made 16 appearances with the Dodgers (14 starts), posting a 3.10 ERA and 4-4 record...He has also appeared with the New York Yankees (2021), Los Angeles Angels (2015-21) and Miami Marlins (2014) when he made his ML debut June 19, 2014 against the New York Mets...Heaney pitched three years at Oklahoma State University where he was named Big 12 Conference Pitcher of the Year and a DI First-Team All-American in 2012 after leading the NCAA with 140 strikeouts (118.1 IP)...Heaney is a 2009 graduate of Putnam City High School and was selected by Miami ninth overall in the 2012 MLB Draft.

Against the River Cats: 2025: 12-8 2024: 4-8 All-time: 76-71 At OKC: 36-38

The Comets and River Cats play their fourth and final series this season and second at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The teams most recently met for a three-game series in Sacramento July 18-20, which the Comets swept...Oklahoma City won a series between the teams June 24-29 at Sutter Health Park, 4-2, after the River Cats won the first series between the teams May 20-25 in OKC, 4-2, for the Comets' first series loss of 2025...Through the first 15 meetings, Esteury Ruiz paced OKC with 17 hits and scored 14 runs while Ryan Ward racked up 17 RBI and four home runs...The teams are scheduled to play a total of 21 games against one another in 2025 - their most ever in a single season since they started playing in 2000 and the most OKC plays against an opponent this season...Sacramento won the 2024 series between the teams, 8-4. The River Cats outscored OKC, 55-35, and outhit OKC, 112-88...Since OKC became affiliated with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the River Cats with the San Francisco Giants in 2015, OKC has a 44-35 advantage in the Triple-A version of the Dodgers-Giants rivalry...During the season series, the road team is 13-7, with seven wins by at least four runs.

I Love the 80s: The Comets recorded their 80th win of the season last night, reaching the milestone for the fifth time during the team's affiliation with the Los Angeles Dodgers (since 2015) and third time in the last four seasons...Oklahoma City has now won three of the last four games and four of the last six games, however is 4-7 in the last 11 games, 5-8 in the last 13 games, 6-11, in the last 17 games, 7-13 in the last 20 games and 8-14 in the last 22 games...With last night's win, the Comets have now won back-to-back games for the first time since Aug. 17 at home against Albuquerque and Aug. 19 at Tacoma and has won consecutive games within the same series for the first time since winning three games in a row at El Paso Aug. 8-10...The Comets are 34-34 in the second half. They started the second half 10-4, but OKC is 24-30 since and 0-3-3 in the last six series. Today they will try for their first series win since taking four of six in Reno July 22-27...The Comets have fallen into a tie for second place in the overall PCL standings at 80-63 after they had held at least a share of first place every day from July 20-Sept. 3. After tying their season high at 25 games above .500 (63-38) following a win in Reno July 26, the Comets are 17-25 since.

Pitching Prowess: Starting pitcher Christian Romero tossed six scoreless innings Saturday, allowing two hits with six strikeouts as he picked up his first win of the season with Oklahoma City and the second Triple-A win of his career. The outing was his longest of the season with the Comets and longest since also pitching 6.0 innings July 23 for High-A Great Lakes against Beloit. His six strikeouts were his most in a game since July 31 against Salt Lake (7 K's)...Romero became the third straight Comets starting pitcher to pitch six innings this week, following Kyle Funkhouser Thursday and Landon Knack Friday. Incredibly, this is the first time that has happened for OKC since Aug. 17-19, 2018 against Iowa when Brock Stewart, Zach Neal and Justin DeFratus each pitched six innings in three straight games...Additionally, the Comets held the River Cats to one run Saturday and have held an opponent to two runs or less in back-to-back games as well as five times in the last seven games. Prior to the recent stretch, the Comets had held an opponent to two runs or less just once over the previous 35 games.

Running with Ruiz: Esteury Ruiz hit his 14th home run of the season Saturday, finishing the game 2-for-5 with two runs scored. He recorded his league-leading 62nd stolen base of the season for the most stolen bases by a PCL player since Will Taylor of Las Vegas had 62 steals during the 1991 season. The last player with more than 62 steals in a PCL season was Scott Loucks in 1983 with Tucson, who had 71...Through the first five games of the current series, Ruiz is 10-for-21 (.476) with a home run and three triples...He has reached base in 39 of his last 40 games with OKC. His .415 OBP overall this season ranks second in the league, while his .915 OPS is sixth.

Vamos Ramos: Jose Ramos extended his hitting streak to six games Saturday, going 1-for-3 with a walk. During the six-game stretch, Ramos is 10-for-24 (.417)...Through four games against the River Cats this week, Ramos is 7-for-16 with a home run, a triple and two RBI...Over his last nine games, Ramos is batting .344 (11x32) with five extra-base hits.

Home Repairs Needed: The Comets improved to 38-36 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark this season with last night's win and regardless of today's result will finish with a winning home record for a fourth straight season and for the 22nd time in Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark's 27 seasons...However, OKC is 10-17 over the last 27 home games and is 14-18 at home during the second half of the season after posting a 24-18 record in the first half...The Comets are 0-3-1 over the last four home series and last won a home series July 4-6 against Las Vegas, 2-1. OKC last won a six-game home series June 17-22 against Round Rock, 5-1...With wins Friday and Saturday, it's the first time the Comets have won consecutive home games since Aug. 3 against Salt Lake and Aug. 12 against Albuquerque and first time in the same series since July 8-9 against Sugar Land.

The Warden of Bricktown: Ryan Ward leads the Minors with 118 RBI and 298 total bases, while tying for first with 33 home runs and 70 extra-base hits. His 118 RBI are the most in a single season by a PCL player since 2016 when Reno's Kyle Jensen had 120 RBI...This season, Ward has set OKC Bricktown era single-season records for most RBI and runs scored (109) as well as the career home run (87) and RBI (314) records...He needs six hits over the final seven games to set a new single-season hits record.

Around the Horn: Dalton Rushing continued his Major League Rehab Assignment Saturday and played nine innings at catcher. He hit a sacrifice fly and drew two walks. Over the first three games of his rehab assignment, Rushing is 1-for-6 with five walks...Noah Miller finished with a game-high two RBI yesterday, and over his last two games, has three hits and six RBI...Alex Freeland went 2-for-3 with two doubles, a walk and scored two runs last night. He has reached base in each of his last 20 games with the Comets - tied for the third-longest on-base streak by a Comets player this season...Justin Dean is 6-for-10 over his three games since he was optioned to OKC.







