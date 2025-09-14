Isotopes Drop Road Finale in El Paso, 13-8

El Paso, TX - The El Paso Chihuahuas bookended their day at the plate with a pair of offensive eruptions, plating seven runs in the first inning and six in the eighth, defeating Albuquerque 13-8 on Sunday afternoon. It was the final road game of the season for the Isotopes, who dropped four of six contests in the set.

Albuquerque was able to keep the game interesting for a majority of the afternoon thanks to offensive contributions from Ronaiker Palma (4-for-5), Zac Veen (3-for-6, five RBI) and Braiden Ward (3-for-6).

Topes Scope: - Ward stole second base in the eighth inning, becoming the 10th Isotopes player with 30 swipes in a season. Ward's 30 steals since joining Albuquerque on July 1 rank second among all Triple-A players in the timeframe (Jared Oliva, Nashville - 34).

- At the plate, Ward was 3-for-6, second three-hit performance at Triple-A (also: Aug. 1 vs. Sacramento). Ward has at least one hit in 26 of 31 games started with Albuquerque.

- Adael Amador finished 2-for-4, his eighth multi-hit game over his last 19 contests. He is slashing .389/.494/.625 with nine doubles, a triple, two homers and 19 RBI during the stretch. Additionally, Amador stole his 20th base of the season Sunday, the third time in five pro seasons he reached the plateau.

- Zac Veen was 3-for-6 with five RBI, just his third-multi hit contest since Aug. 21, an 18-game span. He established a new career-high by knocking in five runs. Additionally, it was the first time Veen drove in more than two runs since producing a pair of four-RBI efforts in the first week of the season: April 2 and April 5, both vs. Salt Lake.

- Ronaiker Palma collected four hits for his second consecutive game, tying a career-high established only twice prior to this week (both in 2022 with Single-A Spokane). In three contests with Albuquerque this month, Palma is 9-for-15.

- Sterlin Thompson was 2-for-5, including an RBI single and solo homer. He is slashing .332/.423/.591 with 22 doubles, seven triples, 15 long balls and 55 RBI over his last 84 games, increasing his season average from .178 to .293.

- Albuquerque finished with 15 hits, giving them 77 for the six-game series, their most in a set this year. The club recorded 73 on a pair of occassions: May 20-25 at Reno and June 10-15 vs. Oklahoma City.

- Tim Locastro deposited Mason Albright's initial offering over the fence in the first inning, the seventh game-opening homer relented by Albuquerque this season (last: Esteury Ruiz, Aug. 14 at OKC - also off Albright).

- Albright was removed after recording two outs, the second time an Albuquerque starter was lifted in the first inning due to performance this year (also: Jack O'Louglin - May 20 at Reno, 0.2 IP).

- Despite not joining the Isotopes until May 15, Albright is tied for the most home runs allowed by a pitcher in the PCL this season with 26, along with Brett Kerry (Salt Lake) and Aaron Brown (Sugar Land).

- Albuquerque surrendered their biggest first inning since almost exactly one year ago, when they also relented seven runs in the opening frame to the Las Vegas Aviators on Sept. 13, 2024.

- Albuquerque's 58 runs allowed in the series was the second-most for the pitching staff in a set this year (most: 60 runs, Aug. 5-10 vs. Round Rock - seven games).

- During the series, the Isotopes relented at least six runs in an inning on four occassions, including the first and eighth frames Sunday.

- When splitting the first four contests of a scheduled six-game series, Albuquerque is 11-21 in the Saturday/Sunday games, with two being rained out.

- Albuquerque needs to win next week's set against Reno for their third series victory of the season, which would tie the 2022 club for the fewest in team history.

- The Isotopes have lost 84 games this year, third-most in a season in club annals. The club finished 62-86 in 2022 and 58-92 in 2024, setting a record for most losses in a campaign in Albuquerque pro baseball history.

On Deck: The Isotopes return to Rio Grande Credit Union Field to start the final series of the 2025 season against Reno. First pitch on Tuesday night is scheduled for 6:35 pm, with gates opening at 5:30.







