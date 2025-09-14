Duran Hits for the Cycle in Chihuahuas' 16-3 Win Saturday

Published on September 14, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Albuquerque Isotopes 16-3 Saturday night in a game that featured two notable events in Chihuahuas history.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, right fielder Yonathan Perlaza hit a solo home run to drive in his 106th run of the season, breaking Hunter Renfroe's team record set in 2016. In the bottom of the eighth, catcher Rodolfo Duran hit a grand slam to clinch the sixth cycle in Chihuahuas' history and the first since Jose Iglesias' on May 17, 2023 in Round Rock. The grand slam was El Paso's seventh of the season and Duran's second. Duran went 4-for-5 with seven RBIs, the most RBIs in a game by an El Paso batter since Brandon Dixon's eight on August 16, 2023 against the Isotopes.

Clay Dungan stole his 30th base of the season Saturday, joining Tim Locastro as Chihuahuas players with 30 or more steals this year. Locastro and Perlaza hit back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the fourth. The Chihuahuas have won three of the first five games of the series and are in third place, 5.5 games out of first, with eight games remaining in the Pacific Coast League second half.

Box Score: Gameday: Isotopes 3, Chihuahuas 16 Final Score (09/13/2025)

Team Records: Albuquerque (59-83, 28-40), El Paso (76-66, 38-29)

Next Game: Sunday at 12:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Albuquerque LHP Mason Albright (2-5, 6.72) vs. El Paso LHP Jackson Wolf (6-3, 5.68). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

El Paso 16 Albuquerque 3 - Saturday

WP: Waldron (7-4)

LP: Kauffmann (2-3)

S: None

Time: 3:01

Attn: 8,756







