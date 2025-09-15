Aces Shut out Aviators in Final Home Game of 2025

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces (23-46, 60-84) blanked the Las Vegas Aviators (31-38, 80-64), the Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics, in an 8-0 victory Sunday at Greater Nevada Field. With the win, Reno secured a series victory over their Silver State rivals.

The Aces struck early. Matt Mervis opened the scoring in the first inning with an RBI double that plated Kristian Robinson. AJ Vukovich followed with his team-leading 21st home run of the season, a two-run shot to left-center. Vukovich has been a key piece of Reno's lineup all year, slashing .279/.347/.496 with 43 extra-base hits and 73 RBI.

On the mound, Casey Kelly was lights out, tossing five scoreless frames with four walks and three strikeouts to earn his third win of the campaign. The veteran right-hander now owns a 5.94 ERA with 55 strikeouts across 109 innings.

Tommy Troy added to the lead with a two-run double in the second inning. The promising infielder has impressed in 32 games with Reno, hitting .308/.395/.454 with 11 extra-base hits and 15 RBI. Andy Weber chipped in with an RBI single in the sixth, continuing his strong second half. He's been one of the Pacific Coast League's top hitters since July, slashing .341/.383/.456 with 11 doubles, five triples, three home runs, and 34 RBI.

The Aces will wrap up the 2025 campaign next week in Albuquerque, opening a six-game road trip against the Isotopes, the Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, on Tuesday, September 16.

Notable Aces:

AJ Vukovich: 2-for-5, 1 HR, 2 RBI

Matt Mervis: 2-for-4, 1 2B, 2 RBI

Tommy Troy: 1-for-3, 1 2B, 2 RBI

Andy Weber: 1-for-5, 2 RBI

Casey Kelly, W (3), 5.0 IP, 0 ER, 4 BB, 3 K

