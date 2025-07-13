Comets Drop Sunday Finale to Sugar Land

The Oklahoma City Comets were held to two runs as they dropped their series finale against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, 6-2, Sunday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Space Cowboys (8-8/47-44) broke a scoreless tie in the fifth inning, scoring three runs on a RBI single by Tommy Sacco Jr. and a two-run home run by Edwin Diaz. Oklahoma City (10-8/56-37) got on the scoreboard with two runs in the sixth inning via a two-run double by CJ Alexander to cut the deficit to one run, 3-2. Sugar Land went on to score three runs over the eighth and ninth innings to build a 6-2 lead. Collin Price knocked a RBI double to the wall in left-center field in the eighth inning. Sugar Land loaded the bases in the ninth inning and Colin Barber hit a two-run double for a four-run lead.

-The Comets lost a fourth straight game and fourth straight home game for the first time this season and first time since July 5-10, 2024 as they wrapped up a nine-game homestand...The Comets lost the series to the Space Cowboys, 4-2, after winning the first two games of the series Tuesday and Wednesday. The series loss is just the second for the Comets this season (11-2-4)...This is the first time since June 26-30, 2024 in Reno that Oklahoma City lost four consecutive games within the same series.

-The Space Cowboys scored at least six runs in each of the final four games of the series (33 R) marking the first time since a five-game stretch May 23-28, 2025 (42 R) that the Comets allowed at least six runs in four or more consecutive games...Oklahoma City had held Sugar Land to two total runs over the first two games of the series.

-The Comets' offense was limited to two runs for the second time in the series and the team's five hits were the fewest by OKC since Tuesday's series opener in which they finished with a season-low two hits...Oklahoma City was held scoreless in eight of nine innings Sunday.

-Justin Dean recorded OKC's lone multi-hit game, going 2-for-5 with a double and a stolen base...His 18 stolen bases this season are second-most among OKC players...Over his last 14 games, Dean is 19-for-57 (.333) with seven RBI, 11 runs scored and with seven stolen bases.

-Ryan Ward went 1-for-2 and drew two walks as he reached base three times and reached base seven times over the final two games of the series...Ward has hit safely in seven consecutive games, batting .462 (12-for-26) with seven extra-base hits and 10 RBI. He has also hit safely in 12 of his last 13 games, going 20-for-54 (.370) with 10 extra-base hits and 20 RBI.

-CJ Alexander brought in both of Oklahoma City's runs with his RBI double in the sixth inning for his first multi-RBI game since joining the Comets earlier this month. He has two doubles in his last three games.

-The loss snapped OKC's string of wins in four straight home series finales and was just OKC's second loss in the last nine series finales.

Next Up: The Comets are off the next four days for the All-Star Break and will open a nine-game road trip with a three-game series against the Sacramento River Cats starting at 8:45 p.m. CT Friday at Sutter Health Park. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







