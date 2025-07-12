Taylor's 10th-Inning Birthday Blast Powers Tacoma to 11-10 Win Over Aces

July 12, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







Reno, NV - The Tacoma Rainiers (48-43, 10-6) defeated the Reno Aces (41-50, 4-12) 11-10 in 10 innings on Friday night at Greater Nevada Field. With the win, Tacoma has now taken three of the four games in the series so far.

Tacoma took the lead first in the top of the second inning, scoring a run on two hits facing the Reno starter, Casey Kelly. Tyler Locklear led off with his 22nd double of the year before being brought in on a two-run shot from Leo Rivas to right field. With his seventh homer with Tacoma, the Rainiers led 2-0.

Reno tied the game in the bottom of the second inning with a solo homer from Seth Brown along with a ground-rule double to center from Jesus Valdez. The Aces went on to take their first lead of the night with a three-run fourth inning. The inning was highlighted by an RBI single from A.J. Vukovich followed by a two-run homer from Valdez which marked his second hit of the night to give Reno a 5-2 edge.

Locklear countered in the top of the fifth inning with an RBI single to score Austin Shenton who started the inning with a single. With his third hit of the night, Locklear put Tacoma within two. Samad Taylor tied the game with a two-run single in the top of the sixth inning to knot the score at five apiece.

The back-and-forth battle continued in the bottom of the sixth. Reno regained the edge after a solo homer from Andy Weber and an RBI double from Connor Kaiser but were quickly met with a four-run seventh inning for Tacoma.

Leo Rivas singled to drive in the go-ahead run, driving in Locklear who reached on his fourth hit of the night to leadoff the inning. With the bases loaded, Blake Hunt grounded into a fielder's choice to drive in a run before Tacoma capitalized on a pair of errors from Reno's middle infielders to drive in two more runs and extend a 9-7 edge.

The Aces tied the game at nine in the bottom of the eighth inning. An RBI single from Valdez along with a wild pitch would tie the game for the third time on the night and force extra innings.

In the top of the tenth inning, Jack Lopez came in to pinch run for Austin Shenton as the ghost runner at second base. With one on and nobody out, Taylor launched a go-ahead two-run shot to left center field to give the Rainiers an 11-9 lead. With the two-run shot on his birthday and 14th of the season, Taylor now leads the team in the category.

The Aces brought the winning run to the plate in the bottom of the tenth inning but Brandyn Garcia induced a flyout to solidify an 11-10 win in 10 innings. Garcia earned his first winning decision in Triple-A tossing 2.0 innings allowing one unearned run on two hits while walking one and striking out two. Anthony Gose was saddled with the loss tossing 1.0 inning allowing one earned run on two hits while striking out two.

Postgame Notes:

Samad Taylor is the second Rainier to tally a hit on his birthday this season, joining Rylan Thomas (went 3-4 on April 15)...he's the first Rainier to record multiple RBI on his birthday since Cade Marlowe drove in 5 on June 24, 2024.

Taylor is also 11th Rainier since 2005 to hit a HR on his birthday, first since Marlowe on June 24, 2024...first to do so in extra innings...the last AAA player to hit an extra inning HR on their birthday was Bobby Kielty, who hit a walk-off solo HR for Tucson in a 3-2 win over New Orleans on August 5, 2011.

Victor Labrada reached base three times tonight while going 2-for-4 on the day...Labrada is now riding a 10-game hitting streak and has hits in every game since his promotion to Tacoma with five of them being multi-hit performances.

Leo Rivas extended a team-best 15-game hitting streak and 23-game on-base streak tonight after going 2-for-4...over the 23-game stretch, Rivas is hitting .416 (32x77) with 2 doubles, 1 triple, and 5 homers while notching a .548 OBP...Rivas has worked 20 walks in that stretch and stolen three bases.

Tyler Locklear went 4-for-6 on the night to tie a career-high four hits...Across 9 games in July, Locklear is hitting .425 with 2 doubles, 3 homers, and 15 RBI...Locklear is now riding a 9-game hitting streak with 6 of those games being multi-hit performances.

TAC @ RNO | Box Score | MLB Research Tool

Tacoma Rainiers (48-43) 11,Reno Aces (41-50) 10 Jul 11th, 2025 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 R H E Tacoma 0 2 0 0 1 2 4 0 0 2 11 15 0 Reno 0 2 0 3 0 2 2 0 0 1 10 16 2 Tacoma AVG AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO PO A Taylor, S, 2B .313 6 1 3 0 0 1 4 0 0 1 1 Thomas, R, CF .303 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 Taveras, RF .255 6 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 Locklear, 1B .303 6 2 4 1 0 0 1 0 2 7 3 Packard, DH .266 6 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 Rivas, SS .339 4 3 2 0 0 1 3 1 0 2 3 Labrada, LF .385 4 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 1 2 0 Hunt, C .248 3 2 0 0 0 0 1 2 1 10 1 Shenton, 3B .218 4 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 0 2 3 1-López, Ja, PR-3B .248 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lao, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 Mariot, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 Jacques, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kowar, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 Hahn, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Garcia, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Totals .277 44 11 15 1 0 2 10 5 7 30 14 1-Ran for Shenton in the 10th.

BATTING 2B: Locklear (22, Kelly, C).

HR: Rivas (7, 2nd inning o ff Kelly, C, 1 on, 1 out); Taylor, S (14, 10th inning o ff Gose, 1 on, 0 out).

TB: Labrada 2; Locklear 5; Packard; Rivas 5; Shenton; Taveras; Taylor, S 6; Thomas, R.

RBI: Hunt (20); Locklear (63); Rivas 3 (29); Shenton (39); Taylor, S 4 (57).

2-out RBI: Locklear.

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Packard; Taylor, S; Taveras 4.

SAC: Thomas, R.

GIDP: Hunt; Thomas, R.

Team RISP: 7-for-17.

Team LOB: 10.

BASERUNNING SB: Taylor, S (25, 2nd base o ff Morillo, A/Del Castillo); Locklear (16, 2nd base o ff Rashi/ Del Castillo).

Reno AVG AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO PO A Almora Jr., RF .320 6 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 Del Castillo, C .245 6 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 3 7 0 Barrosa, CF .299 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 3 0 Brown, S, 1B .441 6 2 2 0 0 1 1 0 1 8 2 Garcia, Ar, DH .272 4 2 3 1 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 Weber, 2B .289 5 2 2 0 0 1 1 0 0 2 1 Vukovich, LF .234 3 2 2 1 0 0 1 2 0 6 0 Valdez, Je, 3B .194 5 1 3 1 0 1 4 0 1 0 1 Kaiser, C, SS .242 5 1 2 2 0 0 1 0 2 2 4 Kelly, C, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 Morillo, A, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 Rashi, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Pope, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Foster, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Gose, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Totals .282 46 10 16 6 0 3 9 3 10 30 10 BATTING 2B: Valdez, Je (2, Lao); Garcia, Ar (8, Lao); Kaiser, C 2 (17, Mariot, Mariot); Vukovich (12, Mariot); Del Castillo (2, Hahn).

HR: Brown, S (10, 2nd inning o ff Lao, 0 on, 0 out); Valdez, Je (2, 4th inning o ff Mariot, 1 on, 1 out); Weber (4, 6th inning o ff Mariot, 0 on, 0 out).

TB: Almora Jr.; Brown, S 5; Del Castillo 2; Garcia, Ar 4; Kaiser, C 4; Valdez, Je 7; Vukovich 3; Weber 5.

RBI: Almora Jr. (5); Brown, S (19); Kaiser, C (27); Valdez, Je 4 (10); Vukovich (47); Weber (18).

2-out RBI: Valdez, Je.

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Del Castillo 2; Almora Jr. 2; Kaiser, C 3; Brown, S.

Team RISP: 5-for-20.

Team LOB: 10.

FIELDING E: Weber (2, fielding); Valdez, Je (2, fielding).

DP: 2 (Kelly, C-Kaiser, C-Brown, S; Kaiser, C-Weber-Brown, S).

Tacoma ERA IP H R ER BB SO HR BF Lao 3.69 3.1 6 4 4 0 2 1 16 Mariot 6.69 2.0 5 3 3 0 2 2 11 Jacques 5.88 0.2 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 Kowar (BS, 1) 2.84 1.0 2 2 2 2 2 0 7 Hahn 3.57 1.0 1 0 0 0 1 0 4 Garcia (W, 1-0) 2.45 2.0 2 1 0 1 2 0 9 Totals 4.83 10.0 16 10 9 3 10 3 49 Reno ERA IP H R ER BB SO HR BF Kelly, C 5.52 5.0 7 3 3 2 2 1 23 Morillo, A (BS, 1) 18.00 1.0 1 2 2 3 1 0 7 Rashi (BS, 2) 4.10 1.0 4 4 3 0 0 0 9 Pope 2.25 1.0 0 0 0 0 2 0 3 Foster 1.54 1.0 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 Gose (L, 0-2) 7.27 1.0 2 2 1 0 2 1 5 Totals 6.02 10.0 15 11 9 5 7 2 50 WP: Kowar; Garcia.

IBB: Vukovich (by Garcia).

Pitches-strikes: Lao 48-35; Mariot 38-26; Jacques 6-5; Kowar 32-16; Hahn 16-11; Garcia 23-18; Kelly, C 93-57; Morillo, A 28-13; Rashi 21-14; Pope 19-13; Foster 9-8; Gose 21-13.

Groundouts-flyouts: Lao 6-2; Mariot 1-1; Jacques 1-0; Kowar 1-0; Hahn 2-0; Garcia 3-1; Kelly, C 4-4; Morillo, A 1-1; Rashi 4-1; Pope 1-0; Foster 1-1; Gose 1-0.

Batters faced: Lao 16; Mariot 11; Jacques 2; Kowar 7; Hahn 4; Garcia 9; Kelly, C 23; Morillo, A 7; Rashi 9; Pope 3; Foster 3; Gose 5.

Inherited runners-scored: Mariot 1-1; Jacques 1-0.

Umpires: HP: Mark Stewart Jr.. 1B: Harley Acosta. 3B: Kellen Martin.

O ffi cial Scorer: Ben Krainbrink.

Weather: 95 degrees, Clear.

Wind: 7 mph, Out To RF.

First pitch: 6:34 PM.

T: 3:23.

Att: 6,190.

Venue: Greater Nevada Field.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.