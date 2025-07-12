Almora & Brown Go Deep, Aces Stumble in 12-6 Loss to Rainiers

July 12, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces (4-13, 41-51) were taken down by the Tacoma Rainiers (11-6, 49-43), the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, in a 12-5 loss on Saturday night at Greater Nevada Field.

Reno's offense came out firing, plating four runs in the first inning, but went quiet until the ninth when Jorge Barrosa knocked in Albert Almora Jr. with an RBI single.

Almora Jr. kept swinging a hot bat, going 3-for-3 and opening the scoring with a leadoff solo shot-his first home run as a member of the Aces. Since joining the BLC-Nine on June 27, he's batting .358 (19-for-53) with five extra-base hits and six RBI in 12 games.

Seth Brown continued his torrid stretch at the plate, launching his second home run in as many nights with a three-run blast in the first to tie the game. The veteran slugger has been on an absolute tear across 16 games split between Reno and the Las Vegas Aviators, slashing .444/.481/.944 with 11 homers and 22 RBI.

The Aces will look to bounce back in Sunday's series finale against the Rainiers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Notable Aces:

Seth Brown: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 3 RBI

Albert Almora Jr: 3-for-3, 1 HR, 1 RBI

TAC @ RNO | Box Score | MLB Research Tool

7/12/25, 9: 46 -ÃÂ¯ PM TAC @ RNO | Box Score | MLB Research Tool Page 1 of 2 https://research.mlb.com/games/779912/box-score#boxscoreType=PBP Tacoma Rainiers 12, Reno Aces 5 Jul 12th, 2025 Rainiers starting lineup: Samad Taylor (2B), Rhylan Thomas (CF), Victor Labrada (RF), Tyler Locklear (1B), Spencer Packard (DH), Austin Shenton (3B), Jacob Nottingham (C), Jacob Hurtubise (LF), Jack López (SS), Jhonathan DÃ-az (P), Aces starting lineup: Albert Almora Jr. (CF), Adrian Del Castillo (C), Jorge Barrosa (RF), Seth Brown (1B), Aramis Garcia (DH), Andy Weber (2B), A.J. Vukovich (LF), Jesus Valdez (3B), Connor Kaiser (SS), Bryce Jarvis (P), Umpires -- HP: Harley Acosta. 1B: Kellen Martin. 3B: Mark Stewart Jr..

Gametime Weather: 94 degrees, Partly Cloudy.

Wind: 1 mph, Out To RF.

First pitch by Bryce Jarvis at 6:35 PM. local time.

Rainiers 1st (Rainiers 4, Aces 0) -- Samad Taylor doubles down the left-field line. Rhylan Thomas out on a sacrifice bunt, Bryce Jarvis to Seth Brown, Samad Taylor to 3rd. Victor Labrada doubles to left field, Samad Taylor scores. Tyler Locklear doubles to right-center field, Victor Labrada scores. Spencer Packard walks. Austin Shenton strikes out swinging. Jacob Nottingham doubles to left-center field, Tyler Locklear scores; Spencer Packard scores. Jacob Hurtubise hit by pitch. Jack López flies out to A.J. Vukovich.

(4 Runs, 4 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB) Aces 1st (Rainiers 4, Aces 4) -- Albert Almora Jr. hits a home run to left field on a 2-2 pitch. Adrian Del Castillo singles to shallow center field. Jorge Barrosa singles to left-center field, Adrian Del Castillo to 2nd. Seth Brown hits a home run to center field on a 0-1 pitch, Adrian Del Castillo scores; Jorge Barrosa scores. Aramis Garcia strikes out swinging. Andy Weber singles to right field. A.J. Vukovich singles to right field, Andy Weber to 2nd. Jesus Valdez grounds out, Jack López to Tyler Locklear, Andy Weber to 3rd; A.J. Vukovich to 2nd. Connor Kaiser grounds out, Austin Shenton to Tyler Locklear.

(4 Runs, 6 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB) Rainiers 2nd (Rainiers 4, Aces 4) -- Samad Taylor walks. Rhylan Thomas grounds into double play, Connor Kaiser to Seth Brown, Samad Taylor out at 2nd, Rhylan Thomas out at 1st. Victor Labrada strikes out swinging.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Aces 2nd (Rainiers 4, Aces 4) -- Albert Almora Jr. singles to left field. Adrian Del Castillo strikes out swinging, Albert Almora Jr. steals 2nd base. Jorge Barrosa strikes out swinging. Seth Brown strikes out swinging.

(0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) Rainiers 3rd (Rainiers 4, Aces 4) -- Tyler Locklear grounds out, Connor Kaiser to Seth Brown. Spencer Packard grounds out, Jesus Valdez to Seth Brown. Austin Shenton strikes out swinging.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Aces 3rd (Rainiers 4, Aces 4) -- Aramis Garcia flies out to Rhylan Thomas. Andy Weber grounds out, Samad Taylor to Tyler Locklear. A.J. Vukovich grounds out, Jack López to Tyler Locklear.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Rainiers 4th (Rainiers 5, Aces 4) -- Jacob Nottingham doubles to right field. Jacob Hurtubise hit by pitch. Jack López strikes out swinging. Samad Taylor doubles to right field, Jacob Nottingham scores; Jacob Hurtubise to 3rd. Rhylan Thomas pops out to Connor Kaiser. Victor Labrada flies out to A.J. Vukovich.

(1 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB) Aces 4th (Rainiers 5, Aces 4) -- Jesus Valdez pops out to Austin Shenton. Connor Kaiser grounds out, Austin Shenton to Tyler Locklear. Albert Almora Jr. singles to right field. Adrian Del Castillo strikes out swinging.

(0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) Rainiers 5th (Rainiers 9, Aces 4) -- Tyler Locklear singles to left field. Spencer Packard singles to center field, Tyler Locklear to 2nd. Austin Shenton doubles to right field, Tyler Locklear scores; Spencer Packard to 3rd. Jacob Nottingham out on a sacrifice fly to Albert Almora Jr., Spencer Packard scores. Jacob Hurtubise singles to center field, Austin Shenton to 3rd. Jack López flies out to A.J. Vukovich. Jacob Hurtubise steals 2nd base. Samad Taylor singles to center field, Austin Shenton scores; Jacob Hurtubise scores. Pitcher Change: Jake Rice replaces Bryce Jarvis. Rhylan Thomas grounds into a force out, fielded by Connor Kaiser, Samad Taylor out at 2nd.

(4 Runs, 5 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) Aces 5th (Rainiers 9, Aces 4) -- Jorge Barrosa struck out looking. Seth Brown singles to center field. Aramis Garcia flies out to Rhylan Thomas. Seth Brown caught stealing 2nd base, Jacob Nottingham to Jack López.

(0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Rainiers 6th (Rainiers 9, Aces 4) -- Victor Labrada flies out to Albert Almora Jr. Tyler Locklear grounds out, Connor Kaiser to Seth Brown. Spencer Packard walks. Austin Shenton walks, Spencer Packard to 2nd. Aces challenged (pitch result), call on the field was upheld: Jacob Nottingham struck out looking.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB) Aces 6th (Rainiers 9, Aces 4) -- Andy Weber pops out to Samad Taylor. A.J. Vukovich singles to right field. Pitcher Change: Trevor Gott replaces Jhonathan DÃ-az. Jesus Valdez pops out to Samad Taylor in foul territory. Connor Kaiser walks, A.J. Vukovich to 2nd. Wild pitch by Trevor Gott, A.J. Vukovich to 3rd; Connor Kaiser to 2nd. Albert Almora Jr. walks. Adrian Del Castillo strikes out swinging.

(0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 3 LOB) Rainiers 7th (Rainiers 12, Aces 4) -- Pitcher Change: Yilber DÃ-az replaces Jake Rice. Jacob Hurtubise walks. Jack López walks, Jacob Hurtubise to 2nd. Samad Taylor walks, Jacob Hurtubise to 3rd; Jack López to 2nd. Wild pitch by Yilber DÃ-az, Jacob Hurtubise scores; Jack López to 3rd; Samad Taylor to 2nd. Rhylan Thomas walks.

Pitcher Change: Sean Reid-Foley replaces Yilber DÃ-az. Victor Labrada grounds out, Andy Weber to Seth Brown, Jack López scores; Samad Taylor to 3rd; Rhylan Thomas to 2nd. Tyler Locklear out on a sacrifice fly to Jorge Barrosa, Samad Taylor scores; Rhylan Thomas to 3rd. Spencer Packard strikes out swinging.

(3 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) Aces 7th (Rainiers 12, Aces 4) -- Pitcher Change: Austin Kitchen replaces Trevor Gott. Jorge Barrosa grounds out, Samad Taylor to Tyler Locklear. Seth Brown strikes out swinging. Aramis Garcia lines out to Jack López.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB)

7/12/25, 9: 46 -ÃÂ¯ PM TAC @ RNO | Box Score | MLB Research Tool Page 2 of 2 https://research.mlb.com/games/779912/box-score#boxscoreType=PBP Rainiers 8th (Rainiers 12, Aces 4) -- Austin Shenton flies out to Albert Almora Jr. Jacob Nottingham strikes out swinging. Jacob Hurtubise grounds out, Andy Weber to Seth Brown.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Aces 8th (Rainiers 12, Aces 4) -- Andy Weber grounds out, Tyler Locklear to Austin Kitchen. A.J. Vukovich grounds out, Samad Taylor to Tyler Locklear. Jesus Valdez strikes out swinging.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Rainiers 9th (Rainiers 12, Aces 4) -- Pitcher Change: Kyle Nelson replaces Sean Reid-Foley. Jack López flies out to Jorge Barrosa. Samad Taylor walks. Rhylan Thomas grounds out, Kyle Nelson to Connor Kaiser to Seth Brown, Samad Taylor to 2nd. Victor Labrada grounds out, Andy Weber to Seth Brown.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) Aces 9th (Rainiers 12, Aces 5) -- Pitcher Change: Troy Taylor replaces Austin Kitchen. Connor Kaiser grounds out, Jack López to Tyler Locklear. Albert Almora Jr. walks.

Wild pitch by Troy Taylor, Albert Almora Jr. to 2nd. Adrian Del Castillo grounds out, Jack López to Tyler Locklear, Albert Almora Jr. to 3rd. Jorge Barrosa singles to right field, Albert Almora Jr. scores. Seth Brown walks, Jorge Barrosa to 2nd. Aramis Garcia strikes out swinging.

(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB) WP: Jhonathan DÃ-az (6 - 5) LP: Bryce Jarvis (2 - 3) Time: 2:57.

Attendance: 6,692.







