English Homers Twice, Giesting Deals as Aces Steamroll Isotopes in 15-1 Win

July 18, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The Reno Aces (5-14, 42-52) were firing on all cylinders in Friday's 15-1 blowout victory over the Albuquerque Isotopes (6-12, 37-55), the Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, in the series opener at Isotopes Park.

The BLC-Nine dominated on both sides of the ball, scoring 15 runs on 12 hits behind big nights from Albert Almora Jr. and Tristin English. On the mound, Spencer Giesting turned in his best performance at the Triple-A level, holding the Isotopes to just one run over six commanding innings. The lefty walked two, struck out seven, and lowered his ERA to 7.12 with 26 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings across seven with Reno.

English made an immediate impact in his return to the Aces after making his MLB debut with Arizona last week. The fan favorite crushed his 10th and 11th home runs of the season- a three-run blast in the second inning and a solo shot in the eighth. English went 0-for-4 with an RBI in his well-deserved debut with the Diamondbacks on July 9 but picked up right where he left off in Reno, raising his Pacific Coast League-leading batting average to .339.

Almora had his best game since joining the Aces on June 27, going 2-for-4 with a home run and five RBI. The veteran outfielder blew the game open with a three-RBI single in the third inning, then added a two-run shot to left field in the seventh-his second homer with Reno. After a rough start to the season with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (AAA-MIA), Almora has been red-hot since reuniting with the Aces, slashing .379/.446/.569 with six extra-base hits and 11 RBI in 13 games. He's now riding a nine-game hitting streak, going 16-for-42 (.381) with two doubles, two home runs, and 10 RBI over that stretch.

Jesus Valdez stayed hot at the plate, driving in three runs-including a two-RBI single that sparked the Aces' early surge in the second inning. The infielder has been consistent as of late, hitting .316 (6-for-19) with two home runs and eight RBI over his last four games.

Andy Weber continued to swing a steady bat, going 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, and an RBI. The talented infielder pushed his batting average over the .300 mark and is now slashing .301/.354/.479 with nine doubles, four home runs, and 19 RBI in 45 games this season.

AJ Vukovich joined the hit parade with an RBI triple. While the young outfielder has had an up-and-down season, he's found his rhythm of late and brings a seven-game hitting streak- going 11-for-25 (.440) with six extra-base hits and eight RBI during that stretch-into Saturday's contest.

The Aces will look to keep the momentum going in Game 2 of the series on Saturday night, with first pitch scheduled for 5:35 p.m.

Notable Aces:

Tristin English: 2-for-5, 2 HR, 4 RBI

Albert Almora: 3-for-5, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 1 BB

Jesus Valdez: 1-for-5, 3 RBI

Andy Weber: 3-for-5, 1 2B, 1 3B, 1 RBI

AJ Vukovich: 1-for-3, 1 3B, 1 RBI, 2 BB

Spencer Giesting: W (2), 6.0 IP, 1 ER, 2 BB, 7 K

7/18/25, 9: 00 -ÃÂ¯ PM RNO @ ABQ | Box Score | MLB Research Tool Page 1 of 2 https://research.mlb.com/games/780221/box-score#boxscoreType=PBP Reno Aces 15, Albuquerque Isotopes 1 Jul 18th, 2025 Aces starting lineup: Albert Almora Jr. (RF), Jorge Barrosa (CF), Tristin English (1B), Seth Brown (LF), René Pinto (C), Andy Weber (SS), A.J. Vukovich (DH), Jesus Valdez (3B), Juan Corniel (2B), Spencer Giesting (P), Isotopes starting lineup: Zac Veen (RF), Adael Amador (2B), Kyle Karros (3B), Keston Hiura (DH), Sam Hilliard (CF), Sean Bouchard (LF), Warming Bernabel (1B), Drew Romo (C), Jose Torres (SS), Ryan Feltner (P), Umpires -- HP: Jacob Metz. 1B: Thomas O'Neil. 3B: Ray Valero.

Gametime Weather: 91 degrees, Overcast.

Wind: 9 mph, R To L.

First pitch by Ryan Feltner at 6:52 PM. local time.

Aces 1st (Aces 0, Isotopes 0) -- Albert Almora Jr. walks. Albert Almora Jr. steals 2nd base. Jorge Barrosa walks. Tristin English grounds into double play, Adael Amador to Warming Bernabel, Albert Almora Jr. to 3rd; Jorge Barrosa out at 2nd, Tristin English out at 1st. Seth Brown strikes out swinging.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) Isotopes 1st (Isotopes 1, Aces 0) -- Zac Veen triples to right-center field. Adael Amador singles to left-center field, Zac Veen scores. Kyle Karros flies out to Albert Almora Jr. Keston Hiura grounds into double play, Jesus Valdez to Juan Corniel to Tristin English, Adael Amador out at 2nd, Keston Hiura out at 1st.

(1 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Aces 2nd (Aces 6, Isotopes 1) -- René Pinto walks. Andy Weber singles to right field, René Pinto to 3rd. A.J. Vukovich walks, Andy Weber to 2nd. Jesus Valdez singles to left field, René Pinto scores; Andy Weber scores; A.J. Vukovich to 2nd. Juan Corniel strikes out swinging. Albert Almora Jr. flies out to Sam Hilliard. Jorge Barrosa singles to left-center field, A.J. Vukovich scores; Jesus Valdez to 2nd. Tristin English hits a home run to left field on a 1-2 pitch, Jesus Valdez scores; Jorge Barrosa scores.

Pitcher Change: Karl Kau ! mann replaces Ryan Feltner. Seth Brown flies out to Zac Veen.

(6 Runs, 4 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Isotopes 2nd (Aces 6, Isotopes 1) -- Sam Hilliard struck out looking. Sean Bouchard doubles down the left-field line. Warming Bernabel flies out to Jorge Barrosa, Sean Bouchard to 3rd. Drew Romo struck out looking.

(0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) Aces 3rd (Aces 9, Isotopes 1) -- René Pinto flies out to Zac Veen. Andy Weber doubles to right-center field, Andy Weber advances to 3rd on fielding error by Sam Hilliard. A.J. Vukovich walks. Jesus Valdez strikes out swinging. Juan Corniel walks, A.J. Vukovich to 2nd. Albert Almora Jr. singles to left-center field, Andy Weber scores; A.J. Vukovich scores; Juan Corniel scores. Jorge Barrosa walks, Albert Almora Jr. to 2nd. Tristin English lines out to Sean Bouchard.

(3 Runs, 2 Hits, 1 Errors, 2 LOB) Isotopes 3rd (Aces 9, Isotopes 1) -- Jose Torres lines out to Jorge Barrosa. Zac Veen flies out to Seth Brown in foul territory. Adael Amador flies out to Jorge Barrosa.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Aces 4th (Aces 9, Isotopes 1) -- Pitcher Change: Dugan Darnell replaces Karl Kau ! mann. Seth Brown flies out to Sam Hilliard. René Pinto flies out to Zac Veen. Andy Weber lines out to Zac Veen.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Isotopes 4th (Aces 9, Isotopes 1) -- Kyle Karros grounds out, Andy Weber to Tristin English. Keston Hiura strikes out swinging. Sam Hilliard singles to shallow left field.

Sean Bouchard strikes out swinging.

(0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) Aces 5th (Aces 9, Isotopes 1) -- A.J. Vukovich strikes out swinging. Jesus Valdez struck out looking. Juan Corniel grounds out, Adael Amador to Warming Bernabel.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Isotopes 5th (Aces 9, Isotopes 1) -- Warming Bernabel singles to shallow left field. Drew Romo pops out to Tristin English. Jose Torres strikes out swinging. Zac Veen walks, Warming Bernabel to 2nd. Adael Amador grounds out, Jesus Valdez to Tristin English.

(0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB) Aces 6th (Aces 9, Isotopes 1) -- Pitcher Change: Luis Peralta replaces Dugan Darnell. Albert Almora Jr. struck out looking. Jorge Barrosa strikes out swinging. Tristin English flies out to Zac Veen.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Isotopes 6th (Aces 9, Isotopes 1) -- Kyle Karros walks. Keston Hiura strikes out swinging. Sam Hilliard singles to center field, Kyle Karros to 2nd. Sean Bouchard struck out looking. Warming Bernabel pops out to Jesus Valdez in foul territory.

(0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB) Aces 7th (Aces 14, Isotopes 1) -- Pitcher Change: Brayan Castillo replaces Luis Peralta. Seth Brown walks. René Pinto struck out looking. Andy Weber triples to right- center field, Seth Brown scores. A.J. Vukovich triples to left-center field, Andy Weber scores. Jesus Valdez grounds out, Adael Amador to Warming Bernabel, A.J.

Vukovich scores. Juan Corniel doubles to left-center field. Albert Almora Jr. hits a home run down the left-field line on a 2-1 pitch, Juan Corniel scores. Pitcher Change: Matt Turner replaces Brayan Castillo. Jorge Barrosa strikes out swinging.

(5 Runs, 4 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Isotopes 7th (Aces 14, Isotopes 1) -- Pitcher Change: Hayden Durke replaces Spencer Giesting. Drew Romo grounds out, Juan Corniel to Tristin English. Jose Torres strikes out swinging. Zac Veen grounds out, Juan Corniel to Tristin English.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Aces 8th (Aces 15, Isotopes 1) -- Tristin English hits a home run to left-center field on a 1-0 pitch. Seth Brown strikes out swinging. René Pinto struck out looking. Andy Weber grounds out, Jose Torres to Warming Bernabel.

(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Isotopes 8th (Aces 15, Isotopes 1) -- Pitcher Change: Anthony Gose replaces Hayden Durke. Adael Amador grounds out, Jesus Valdez to Tristin English. Kyle Karros

7/18/25, 9: 00 -ÃÂ¯ PM RNO @ ABQ | Box Score | MLB Research Tool Page 2 of 2 https://research.mlb.com/games/780221/box-score#boxscoreType=PBP lines out to Albert Almora Jr. Keston Hiura singles to center field. Sam Hilliard walks, Keston Hiura to 2nd. Sean Bouchard singles to deep shortstop, Keston Hiura to 3rd; Sam Hilliard to 2nd. Warming Bernabel grounds out, Juan Corniel to Tristin English.

(0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 3 LOB) Aces 9th (Aces 15, Isotopes 1) -- A.J. Vukovich grounds out, Matt Turner to Warming Bernabel. Jesus Valdez struck out looking. Juan Corniel walks. Albert Almora Jr.

singles through the hole at shortstop, Juan Corniel to 2nd. Jorge Barrosa grounds out, Jose Torres to Warming Bernabel.

(0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB) Isotopes 9th (Aces 15, Isotopes 1) -- Pitcher Change: Yilber DÃ-az replaces Anthony Gose. Drew Romo strikes out swinging. Jose Torres strikes out swinging. O ! ensive Substitution: Pinch hitter Braiden Ward replaces Zac Veen. Braiden Ward walks. Adael Amador singles to shallow right field, Braiden Ward to 2nd. Kyle Karros walks, Braiden Ward to 3rd; Adael Amador to 2nd. Keston Hiura pops out to Juan Corniel.

(0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 3 LOB) WP: Spencer Giesting (2 - 2) LP: Ryan Feltner (0 - 3) Time: 3:06.

Attendance: 6,372.







