Albuquerque Drops Series-Opener to Reno, 15-1

July 18, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM -The Aces plated nine runs over the first three innings, including six in the second frame, en route to a 15-1 series-opening win over the Isotopes Friday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope: - With the loss, the Isotopes fall to 10-7 in series openers and 5-3 at home. The defeat ends a three-game win streak in the first game of a set (last loss: June 17 at Tacoma, 6-1).

-Since June 4, the Isotopes are 10-25 after the club won eight of 10 from May 23-June 3. The club has been outscored 265-207 during the stretch.

-The Isotopes are 18 games below .500 (37-55), the furthest below .500 on the year.

-The 14-run margin of defeat is tied for the largest on the season (also: April 1 vs. Salt Lake). The margin also tied for the largest loss to Reno in series history (also: August 10, 2012, at Reno, 22-8).

-The 15 runs permitted by the Isotopes are the most tallies relented in Albuquerque in the series history with Reno (previous: 11, June 1, 2019).

-It's also the third time in 2025 the club has surrendered 15-plus runs (last: April 25 at Reno, 17).

-The Isotopes permitted six runs in the second frame, the most surrendered in a frame since July 5 vs. El Paso (nine). It's the 12th time the club has allowed six-plus runs in an inning.

-Reno's Spencer Giesting tossed 6.0 frames of one-run ball, the 13th quality start against the Isotopes in 2025. He's also the seventh opposing hurler to complete at least 6.0 frames and permit one run or fewer (last: June 8 at El Paso, Wes Benjamin).

-The Aces' Tristin English belted two homers, the 10th multi-homer game of the year surrendered by the Isotopes and second by Reno (other: A.J. Vukovich, April 25 at Reno).

-Albuquerque issued nine walks, tied for the fourth-most in 2025. It's the sixth time with at least nine free passes in a game.

-The Isotopes were held to one run for the second-straight contest and ninth time on the year. The club has been limited to one run in two-straight games for the first time since May 29-30, 2024, vs. Oklahoma City.

-Albuquerque has left 34 on-base over their last three contests.

-Zac Veen went 1-for-3 with a triple and walk. Over his last 19 games, is slashing .413/.464/.640 with four doubles, two triples, three homers and 15 RBI.

-Adael Amador tallied two singles for his 13th multi-hit game on the year and fourth in his last seven games. Over that stretch, is 12-for-33 with two doubles and five homers. -Sam Hilliard recorded two singles for his 14th multi-hit game of the year. Has reached base in 42 of 44 games this year.

-Sean Bouchard tallied two hits, including a double, for his eighth multi-hit contest of the season and first since June 25 at Las Vegas. His double was just his second extra-base hit in his last nine games (homer).

On Deck: The Isotopes and Aces meet for game two of the series tomorrow at 6:35 pm from Isotopes Park. Albuquerque is expected to start Mason Albright while Dylan Ray is slated to toe the rubber for Reno.

