Alexander's Dominant Start Leads Sugar Land to Shutout Win

July 18, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - RHP Jason Alexander (W, 5-0) tossed a season-high 6.2 innings with nine strikeouts, propelling the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (9-8, 48-44) to a 2-0 shutout win in their series opener against the Salt Lake Bees (7-12, 36-57) on Friday night at Constellation Field. Friday was Sugar Land's PCL-leading eighth shutout and their first shutout since June 7 against the Sacramento River Cats. The Space Cowboys' pitching staff also did not give up a walk for the fifth time this season.

Sugar Land loaded the bases in the bottom of the first as Edwin Díaz led off with a double, Shay Whitcomb wacked a single up the middle and Jon Singleton walked. In the ensuing at-bat, Luis Castro drew a base on balls, allowing Díaz to score to put the Space Cowboys ahead, 1-0.

Alexander needed only eight pitches to toss a 1-2-3 top half of the first before setting down Salt Lake in order in the top of the second on nine pitches with two strikeouts.

The Space Cowboys threatened in the bottom of the second, putting two on with one out including Díaz's second-straight inning with a hit, but the runners were marooned.

After stranding a runner on second with nobody out in the top of the third, Alexander flung an eight-pitch fourth while facing the minimum in the frame.

Tommy Sacco Jr. slapped a single to center to start the bottom of the fifth and Whitcomb was hit by a pitch as Sugar Land had two runners on with nobody out. After Singleton walked to load the bases, Castro lifted a sacrifice fly, plating Sacco Jr. and doubling the Space Cowboys' lead to 2-0.

In the top of the fifth, Alexander retired the Bees in order with two punchouts, and in the ensuing inning, the right-hander spun a perfect sixth with two more strikeouts as he dispatched 12-straight Salt Lake batters.

Alexander picked up the first two outs of the seventh before RHP Michael Knorr (H,2) recorded the final out of the frame, preserving Sugar Land's 2-0 advantage. Alexander went 6.2 innings on Friday with only one hit, no earned runs, no walks and nine strikeouts.

RHP Tayler Scott (H,1) stranded two runners in scoring position in the eighth and RHP Nick Hernandez (S,3) sealed the Space Cowboys' 2-0 shutout win with a scoreless ninth.

NOTABLE:

- Jesús Bastidas extended his on-base streak to 19 games after going 1-for-4 with a double. Over his on-base streak, Bastidas has six doubles, four homers, 17 RBI and 13 runs scored. Bastidas came into Friday's game tied for third in the PCL in doubles and tied for fifth in extra-base hits. Bastidas' on-base streak ties the longest on-base streak from a Sugar Land batter in 2025.

- Jason Alexander registered a season high in innings pitched (6.2) and strikeouts (9) on Friday. Alexander's start against the Bees was his longest outing since September 11, 2024 with the Worcester Red Sox when he went 7.0 innings. The right-hander also did not walk a batter for the first time with Sugar Land in 2025.

- Jon Singleton is currently on a 17-game on-base streak with four homers, 12 RBI, 13 walks and 11 runs scored after picking up a single and two walks on Friday.

- Collin Price went 3-for-4 on Friday with a double, his second-straight three-hit game after he went 3-for-5 in the series finale against Oklahoma City last Sunday.

- Edwin Díaz recorded his third multi-hit game in his last five contests with a 2-for-4 night with a double and a run scored on Friday.

- With a hit in the eighth on Friday, Colin Barber has recorded a knock in four of his last five games.

Sugar Land's series against Salt Lake continues Saturday at 7:05 pm CT. RHP AJ Blubaugh takes the ball for the Space Cowboys opposite RHP Shaun Anderson. The game can be seen live on the Bally Sports Live App or MLB.TV and can be heard anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com. Season Memberships for the 2025 Space Cowboy season, including Full and Partial Season membership plans, can be purchased online.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.