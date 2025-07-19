Narváez Drives in Three, Powering Sugar Land to Series-Clinching Win

SUGAR LAND, TX - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys (10-8, 49-44) jumped out to a 7-0 lead behind six combined RBI from Omar Narváez and Jesús Bastidas and cruised to a 7-3 win over the Salt Lake Bees (7-13, 36-58) on Saturday night at Constellation Field. The Space Cowboys are currently on a six-game winning streak and have won nine of their last 11 games. Highlights of tonight's game can be [?Folder icon] found here.

Sugar Land loaded the bases in the bottom of the first as Shay Whitcomb and Jon Singleton drew back-to-back walks while Bastidas slapped an opposite-field single into right with two outs to keep the inning alive. In the ensuing at-bat, Narváez battled back from an 0-2 count and pulled the eighth pitch of his at-bat through the right side for an RBI single to put the Space Cowboys ahead, 1-0.

RHP AJ Blubaugh (W, 5-8) stranded the bases loaded in the top of the first with an inning-ending punchout before the right-hander set down Salt Lake in order in the second with two strikeouts. After a scoreless third, Blubaugh worked out of a two-on one-out jam in the top of the fourth by inducing an inning-ending double play.

The Space Cowboys extended their lead in the bottom of the fourth. Bastidas was hit by a pitch to lead off the frame before Narváez thrashed a two-run homer to right as Sugar Land stretched out to a 3-0 advantage. Narváez's homer was his first home run with the Space Cowboys in 2025 and traveled 402 feet.

Sugar Land juiced the bases in the fifth as Edwin Díaz walked, Singleton reached on a single and Luis Castro took a base on balls. With one out in the inning, Bastidas roped a bases-clearing double into right as Sugar Land doubled their lead, 6-0. Later in the inning, Bryan Lavastida flared a two-out base knock to right, bringing home Bastidas as the Space Cowboys opened the game up, 7-0.

Blubaugh picked up the first out of the sixth before giving way to RHP Nick Robertson, who recorded the final two outs of the frame to retire the side. Blubaugh went 5.1 innings while not allowing a run on two hits with seven strikeouts, including three multi-punchout frames.

Salt Lake cut into Sugar Land's lead with two runs in the seventh and another run in the eighth to make it a 7-3 game. However, LHP Blake Weiman tossed a 1-2-3 ninth to lock down the Space Cowboys' 7-3 victory, clinching Sugar Land's series over Salt Lake.

NOTABLE:

- Jesús Bastidas extended his on-base streak to 20 games, the longest from a Space Cowboy batter in 2025, after going 2-for-3 with a double, three RBI and two runs scored on Saturday. Over his on-base streak, Bastidas has eight doubles, four homers, 20 RBI and 15 runs scored. Bastidas is currently on a six-game hitting streak with five multi-hit games over that span. The infielder came into Saturday's game tied for second in the PCL in doubles and tied for fifth in extra-base hits.

- Jon Singleton is currently on an 18-game on-base streak with four homers, 12 RBI, 16 walks and 13 runs scored after picking up a single and two walks on Saturday. Singleton has walked multiple times in three-straight games after walking twice on Saturday.

- AJ Blubaugh went 5.1 innings on Saturday with two hits, no runs and seven strikeouts, his sixth-straight start going 5.0 innings or further. Blubaugh's seven punchouts on Saturday was his fifth appearance this season striking out seven or more batters. Since June 12, Blubaugh has lowered his ERA by 1.80.

- Sugar Land set a new season high in consecutive scoreless innings on Saturday with 19.0 shutout frames. The Space Cowboys did not allow a run in the final 3.1 innings against the Comets last Sunday, shutout Salt Lake on Friday and kept the Bees off the board through 6.2 frames tonight. Sugar Land's previous consecutive scoreless innings streak high was 18.0 from May 17-21.

- Omar Narváez recorded three RBI on Saturday with a homer, his first three-RBI game since April 11, 2025 with the Chicago White Sox. Narváez went 2-for-4 on Saturday, his sixth multi-hit game with Sugar Land this season.

Sugar Land's series finale against Salt Lake commences on Sunday at 6:35 pm CT. RHP Miguel Ullola mans the mound opposite RHP Jack Kochanowicz.







