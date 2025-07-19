Rainiers Win Fifth-Straight, Beat Chihuahuas, 9-7

July 19, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (52-43/14-6) won their fifth game in a row on Saturday night, taking down the El Paso Chihuahuas (49-46/11-9) by a 9-7 margin. Tyler Locklear, Samad Taylor and Austin Shenton all homered in the victory.

El Paso opened the scoring in the first inning. Brandon Lockridge led off the game with a double into the right-center field gap, and Clay Dungan followed with a deep flyout to right which Lockridge was able to advance to third on. Luis Campusano lined an RBI single to center field to make it 1-0. Tacoma starter Blas Castaño picked Campusano off at first base and struck out Yonathan Perlaza to end the frame.

Tacoma came back to take the lead in the bottom half of the first. After Samad Taylor flied out, Rhylan Thomas reached on a base hit to center. Harry Ford singled as well to put runners on the corners, and El Paso starter Logan Gillaspie threw the ball away attempting to pick him off. Ford advanced to second while Thomas scored to knot the game up at one. Tyler Locklear grounded out to third base, and Leody Taveras drove a two-out double to right field, which scored Ford and gave Tacoma a 2-1 lead. Spencer Packard brought Taveras in with a base hit to right and extended the lead to 3-1, which Victor Labrada followed with a single that Packard advanced from first to third on. Jack López attempted to bunt but bounced the ball off his own leg in fair territory, and was called out on batter's interference to end the inning.

The Chihuahuas responded in the second, which began with a double from Nate Mondou. Forrest Wall advanced Mondou to third with a groundout to shortstop, and Brosseau grounded out to third as well, which allowed Mondou to score. Castaño retired the next two batters he faced to escape the inning with the score at 3-2.

The Rainiers added to their lead in the third inning. Ford led off with a walk, which Locklear followed up with his 14th home run of the season to push the Tacoma advantage to 5-2. Gillaspie was able to set down the next three batters in order to avoid any further damage.

El Paso cut into the deficit in the fourth. Mondou began the inning with his second hit of the game, a single to center field. Mondou advanced to third on a base hit from Wall, and Brosseau was able to reach on an infield single to load the bases. Rodolfo Durán then laced a single up the middle, scoring Mondou and Wall to make it 5-4. At that point, William Fleming came on in relief of Castaño, and walked Mason McCoy to re-load the bases. Fleming was able to strike out Lockridge, and Dungan lined to López who flipped to Taylor at second base, who beat Durán to the bag to record the inning-ending double play.

Tacoma tacked one on in the fourth inning. After the first two batters were set down, Taylor ripped his 15th home run of the season to extend the lead to 6-4. Kyle Hart came on in relief of Gillaspie, and allowed a walk to Thomas but picked him off as he was attempting to steal second base to end the frame.

The Chihuahuas tied the game in the fifth inning. Campusano recorded a base hit, which knocked Fleming out of the game. Austin Kitchen entered the game in relief, and he was met with a two-run home run off the bat of Perlaza, which tied the game at six. Mondou was hit by a pitch to put him on base for the third time in the contest, and Wall moved him up to second on a sacrifice bunt. Brosseau lined out to center and Durán grounded out as Kitchen was able to strand Mondou and keep the game tied.

Tacoma regained the lead in the sixth inning. Austin Shenton laced a one-out double to right-center, and Taylor singled to put runners on the corners. Thomas grounded to third, and the throw attempting to get Shenton at the plate was bounced and Durán could not corral it to tag Shenton. He scored to make it 7-6 while Taylor advanced to third, to put runners on the corners again. Thomas attempted to steal second base, and Taylor moved halfway down the baseline on the throw down; the throw to third to attempt to nab Taylor was a bit wide, and Brosseau could not get it out of his glove in time to try to get Taylor, who broke for the plate and scored to make it 8-6. Thomas was also safe at second on the double steal, but he was stranded as Ford and Locklear were retired to end the inning.

Tacoma added one more in the eighth, as Shenton homered for the 14th time this season to lead off the frame. The next three Rainiers were retired in order to send the game to ninth with a score of 9-6.

El Paso would not go down easily in the ninth inning. Jesse Hahn came on for the save opportunity, and set Campusano down via a groundout to start the inning. Perlaza followed with a double, and Mondou walked before Wall struck out. Brosseau kept the game going with an infield single to load the bases, and Durán worked a walk to cut the deficit to 9-7. Troy Taylor entered the game in hopes of wiggling out of the jam, and he was successful, as he set McCoy down on strikes to leave the bases loaded and end the ballgame with a score of 9-7.

Hagen Danner earned his fourth win of the season for Tacoma after pitching a scoreless sixth inning. Hart took the loss for El Paso, allowing two earned runs over 2.1 innings pitched. Taylor earned the save with his strike out to end the game, his third of the year.

Postgame Notes:

Tacoma's win on Saturday is their fifth-straight, tied for their second-longest streak of the season, trailing only the seven-game streak from May 25-June 1...it's the third time this year Tacoma has won five in a row...over their five-game streak, the Rainiers are hitting .323 with 54 runs scored.

The Rainiers scored nine runs on Saturday night, the fifth consecutive game they have done so...it's the first time a PCL team has scored at least nine runs in five straight games since the Round Rock Express did so from August 24-28, 2023...Tacoma has now plated at least nine runs in nine of their last 10 games

Austin Shenton went 2-for-4 with a double and a home run on Saturday, extending his season-best on-base streak to 18 games...over his last 18 games, Shenton is hitting .311 (19x61) with four doubles and four home runs, driving in 13 runs

Hagen Danner threw a scoreless sixth inning on Saturday night, extending his scoreless streak to eight games, tied for the second-longest active streak in the PCL...it's tied for the second-longest streak by a Rainier this season, trailing Jesse Hahn's 10-game streak from May 18-June 27...over his streak, Danner has thrown 8.0 innings, allowing five hits, two walks and struck out six

Samad Taylor cracked his 15th home run of the season in the fourth inning, the most he's hit in a season at Triple-A and one shy of his career-high 16, set back in 2021 with Double-A New Hampshire in the Toronto Blue Jays organization...the Rainiers are 12-2 in games that Taylor homers

Tacoma Rainiers (52-43) 9, El Paso Chihuahuas (49-46) 7 Jul 19th, 2025 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E El Paso 1 1 0 2 2 0 0 0 1 7 14 2 Tacoma 3 0 2 1 0 2 0 1 x 9 12 0 El Paso AVG AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO PO A Lockridge, LF .304 4 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 2 0 Dungan, 2B .267 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 3 0 Campusano, DH .313 5 1 3 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 Perlaza, RF .303 4 2 2 1 0 1 2 1 1 0 0 Mondou, 1B .296 3 2 2 1 0 0 0 1 1 9 1 Wall, CF .301 4 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 0 Brosseau, 3B .227 5 0 3 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 1 Durán, C .232 4 0 1 0 0 0 3 1 0 8 0 McCoy, SS .269 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 0 2 Gillaspie, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hart, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 Espada, J, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 Reynolds, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 Totals .277 38 7 14 3 0 1 7 5 9 24 7 BATTING 2B: Lockridge (3, Castaño); Mondou (17, Castaño); Perlaza (32, Hahn).

HR: Perlaza (11, 5th inning off Kitchen, 1 on, 0 out).

TB: Brosseau 3; Campusano 3; Durán; Lockridge 2; Mondou 3; Perlaza 6; Wall 2.

RBI: Brosseau (35); Campusano (50); Durán 3 (31); Perlaza 2 (68).

2-out RBI: Durán.

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: McCoy 2; Durán 2.

SAC: Wall.

Team RISP: 5-for-14.

Team LOB: 11.

BASERUNNING PO: Campusano (1st base by Castaño).

FIELDING E: Gillaspie (1, pickoff); Brosseau (10, throw).

Pickoffs: Hart (Thomas, R at 1st base).

Tacoma AVG AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO PO A Taylor, S, 2B .315 5 2 2 0 0 1 1 0 0 4 1 Thomas, R, RF .303 4 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 2 0 Ford, H, C .292 4 2 2 0 0 0 0 1 1 9 0 Locklear, 1B .308 4 1 1 0 0 1 2 0 2 8 0 Taveras, CF .275 3 1 1 1 0 0 1 1 0 3 0 Packard, DH .272 4 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 Labrada, LF .328 4 0 2 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 López, Ja, SS .240 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 3 Shenton, 3B .221 4 2 2 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 4 Castaño, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 Fleming, W, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kitchen, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 Danner, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Garcia, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kowar, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hahn, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Taylor, T, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Totals .279 36 9 12 2 1 3 6 3 7 27 10 BATTING 2B: Taveras (6, Gillaspie); Shenton (14, Hart).

3B: Labrada (1, Espada, J).

HR: Locklear (14, 3rd inning off Gillaspie, 1 on, 0 out); Taylor, S (15, 4th inning off Gillaspie, 0 on, 2 out); Shenton (14, 8th inning off Reynolds, 0 on, 0 out).

TB: Ford, H 2; Labrada 4; Locklear 4; Packard; Shenton 6; Taveras 2; Taylor, S 5; Thomas, R.

RBI: Locklear 2 (71); Packard (43); Shenton (43); Taveras (27); Taylor, S (61).

2-out RBI: Packard; Taylor, S; Taveras.

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Locklear; Labrada 2; López, Ja 2.

Team RISP: 3-for-11.

Team LOB: 6.

BASERUNNING SB: Ford, H (5, 2nd base off Hart/Durán); Packard (1, 2nd base off Hart/Durán); Thomas, R (14, 2nd base off Hart/Durán); Taylor, S (27, home off Hart/Durán).

CS: Thomas, R (6, 2nd base by Hart/Durán).

PO: Thomas, R (1st base by Hart).

FIELDING Pickoffs: Castaño (Campusano at 1st base).

DP: (López, Ja-Taylor, S).

El Paso ERA IP H R ER BB SO HR BF Gillaspie 7.50 3.2 7 6 6 1 1 2 19 Hart (L, 2-4) 4.83 2.1 3 2 2 2 3 0 12 Espada, J 4.80 1.0 1 0 0 0 2 0 4 Reynolds 6.75 1.0 1 1 1 0 1 1 4 Totals 5.82 8.0 12 9 9 3 7 3 39 Tacoma ERA IP H R ER BB SO HR BF Castaño 4.46 3.0 9 4 4 0 2 0 17 Fleming, W 6.31 1.0 1 1 1 1 1 0 4 Kitchen (BS, 1) 3.23 1.0 1 1 1 0 0 1 5 Danner (W, 4-4) 6.10 1.0 0 0 0 1 0 0 4 Garcia (H, 2) 2.16 1.0 1 0 0 1 2 0 5 Kowar (H, 2) 2.57 1.0 0 0 0 0 2 0 3 Hahn (H, 4) 5.68 0.2 2 1 1 2 1 0 6 Taylor, T (S, 3) 5.88 0.1 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 Totals 4.87 9.0 14 7 7 5 9 1 45 Castaño pitched to 4 batters in the 4th.

Fleming, W pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.

HBP: Mondou (by Kitchen).

Pitch timer violations: Castaño (pitcher).

Pitches-strikes: Gillaspie 71-47; Hart 49-31; Espada, J 12-10; Reynolds 24-14; Castaño 57-41; Fleming, W 17-9; Kitchen 15-8; Danner 25-12; Garcia 16-11; Kowar 16-10; Hahn 33- 16; Taylor, T 4-3.

Groundouts: Gillaspie 3-2; Hart 3-0; Espada, J 1-0; Reynolds 1-0; Castaño 2-2; Fleming, W 0-0; Kitchen 2-0; Danner 2-1; Garcia 0-0; Kowar 1-0; Hahn 1-0; Taylor, T 0-0.

Batters faced: Gillaspie 19; Hart 12; Espada, J 4; Reynolds 4; Castaño 17; Fleming, W 4; Kitchen 5; Danner 4; Garcia 5; Kowar 3; Hahn 6; Taylor, T 1.

Inherited runners-scored: Fleming, W 2-0; Kitchen 1-1; Taylor, T 3-0.

Umpires: HP: Dillon Wilson. 1B: Dylan Bradley. 3B: Ben Phillips.

Official Scorer: Kenny Ocker.

Weather: 73 degrees, Cloudy.

Wind: 7 mph, Out To RF.

First pitch: 6:09 PM.

T: 3:07.

Att: 6,494.

Venue: Cheney Stadium.







