OKC Comets Game Notes - July 19, 2025

July 19, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Oklahoma City Comets (11-8/57-37) at Sacramento River Cats (11-8/47-47)

Game #95 of 150/Second Half #20 of 75/Road #44 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-LHP Justin Wrobleski (1-1, 4.73) vs. SAC-RHP Carson Ragsdale (4-4, 5.18)

Saturday, July 19, 2025 | Sutter Health Park | West Sacramento, Calif. | 8:37 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets look to open their three-game road series with back-to-back wins when they play the Sacramento River Cats at 8:37 p.m. CT at Sutter Health Park...The Comets snapped a four-game losing skid last night - their longest of the season - but have now won three straight road games.

Last Game: Back-to-back home runs in the first inning gave the Oklahoma City Comets a quick lead and starting pitcher Matt Sauer went on to strike out 11 Sacramento River Cats batters in a 5-2 win by the Comets Friday night at Sutter Health Park. Ryan Ward belted his 25th home run of the season out to left-center field in his first at-bat for a 2-0 Comets lead. Hunter Feduccia followed with a solo homer out to right field for a 3-0 edge. Sauer earned the win as he held the River Cats scoreless until the fifth inning when Sacramento brought in an unearned run on a single coupled with an OKC throwing error to cut OKC's lead to 3-1. Oklahoma City added two runs in the seventh inning on a RBI double by Noah Miller and RBI single by Austin Gauthier for a 5-1 advantage. The River Cats went on to load the bases in the ninth inning and scored a run on a sacrifice fly. OKC pitcher Jack Little went on to record his league-leading 12th save of the season.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Justin Wrobleski (1-1) makes his second start since his most recent option to OKC...Wrobleski last pitched July 11 against Sugar Land in OKC, limiting the Space Cowboys to a solo homer over 5.0 innings. He allowed four total hits and one walk with four strikeouts but OKC went on to lose, 8-5, in 10 innings...Prior to that, Wrobleski's previous six outings (one start) came with the Los Angeles Dodgers, going 3-2 with a 3.48 ERA over 31.0 innings with 32 strikeouts against seven walks before being optioned to OKC July 7...Overall he has been recalled three times this year and is 4-3 with a 4.50 ERA in eight games (two starts) with the Dodgers and is 1-1 with a 4.73 ERA in 10 games (nine starts) with the Comets...The lefty spent time at three levels of the Dodgers organization last season, including seven games with OKC, and made his MLB debut July 7, 2024 vs. Milwaukee...He was selected by the Dodgers in the 11th round of the 2021 MLB Draft from Oklahoma State University.

Against the River Cats: 2025: 7-6 2024: 4-8 All-time: 71-69 At SAC: 38-38

The Comets and River Cats meet for their third of four series this season and second at Sutter Health Park...The Comets won the most recent series between the teams June 24-29 at Sutter Health Park, 4-2, after the River Cats won the first series between the teams May 20-25 in OKC, 4-2, for the Comets' first series loss of 2025...Through the first 12 meetings, Esteury Ruiz paced OKC with 17 hits and scored 14 runs while James Outman racked up 15 RBI and hit three home runs. Both players are currently with the Dodgers...The teams are scheduled to play a total of 21 games against one another in 2025 - their most ever in a single season since they started playing in 2000 and the most OKC plays against an opponent this season...Sacramento won the 2024 series between the teams, 8-4. The River Cats outscored OKC, 55-35, and outhit OKC, 112-88...Since OKC became affiliated with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the River Cats with the San Francisco Giants in 2015, OKC has a 39-33 advantage in the Triple-A version of the Dodgers-Giants rivalry.

Fresh Start: The Comets returned from the All-Star Break last night and snapped their longest losing streak of the season with a win in the series opener to return their overall record to 20 games above .500 (57-37)...Oklahoma City lost their previous series against Sugar Land July 8-13 for just their second series loss of the season and OKC is now 11-2-4 in series this season. The Sugar Land series marked the first time OKC lost four consecutive games within the same series since June 26-30, 2024 in Reno (five games) and the first time since switching to the six-game series format in 2021 that OKC won the first two games of a series only to lose the next four in a row...OKC is now 1-4 in the last five games, but prior to that, the Comets were 6-1 over the previous seven games, 12-4 over the last 16 games, 18-5 over the last 23 games and 21-7 over the last 28 games...The Comets are one of two PCL teams and one of three Triple-A teams with at least 57 wins this season.

Tales From the Road: The Comets have won three straight road games and are 5-2 in their last seven road games. Oklahoma City owns a 29-14 record on the road this season. While they have the second-most road wins in the league behind Sacramento (30-27), they own the PCL's best road winning percentage. OKC is 10-3 in its last 13 road games and the Comets are 7-0-1 through their first eight road series of the season...The Comets bat a league-leading .289 clip in away games, while their 75 home runs are tied for most and their 312 runs (7.3 RPG) are second-most...In road games against West Division opponents, the Comets are 16-6.

Sweet and Sauer: Matt Sauer became the second Comets pitcher of the season to reach double-digit strikeouts last night, recording 11 K's over 5.2 innings. Sauer limited the River Cats to one unearned run on three hits with three walks and also picked off a runner at first base...Sauer's strikeout total was the second-highest of the season by a Comets pitcher behind Emmet Sheehan's 13 K's June 25 at Sacramento...Sauer's 11 strikeouts were his most in a game since also recording 11 K's Sept. 1, 2023 with Double-A Somerset...Six Comets pitchers combined for 14 strikeouts Friday - the most in a single game since compiling a season-high 17 strikeouts June 25 also in Sacramento.

The Warden of Bricktown: Reigning PCL Player of the Week Ryan Ward went 2-for-4 with his Minor League-leading 25th home run of the season Friday. He also hit a double and finished with two RBI as he extended his hitting streak to a season-best eight games, during which he is batting .467 (14x30) with nine extra-base hits and 12 RBI...Friday was the third time in his last five games to collect two extra-base hits...He has also hit safely in 13 of his last 14 games, going 22-for-58 (.379) with 12 extra-base hits, including five home runs, and 22 RBI...He has multi-RBI efforts in seven of his last 13 games...Ward leads all players in the Minors with 84 RBI, 25 homers, 110 hits, 51 extra-base hits and 215 total bases. He ranks tied for third with 72 runs scored...Ward set OKC's Bricktown-era career records for home runs and RBI this season and has 79 homers and 280 RBI in his OKC career (since 2023). The home run and RBI totals are highest among all Triple-A players since 2023.

Dinger Details: With two home runs in the first inning last night, the Comets took over first place in the PCL with 122 home runs this season after OKC had been held without a home run in back-to-back games for the first time since June 10-11 in Albuquerque. The Comets also rank fourth overall in the Minors in homers...The back-to-back home runs by Ryan Ward and Hunter Feduccia in the first inning Friday were the sixth back-to-back homers of the season for Oklahoma City and the first for the Comets since June 3 against Reno in OKC when Ryan Ward and Michael Chavis hit back-to-back homers. It also marked the fourth time this season Ward was involved with back-to-back home runs and the first time all season Sacramento allowed back-to-back homers.

Up and Down on the Mound: After allowing at least six runs in four straight games before the All-Star Break (33 R), the Comets limited the River Cats to two runs Friday and did not allow more than one run in an inning. It was the third time in the last seven games OKC limited an opponent to two runs or less...However, OKC has still allowed at least five runs in 10 of the last 14 games and 12 of the last 17 games...The Comets own a 6.08 ERA over the last 49 games after posting a 4.20 ERA over the first 45 games of the season...After allowing eight home runs over the previous four games, the Comets held Sacramento without a home run last night.

Around the Horn: The Comets have batted just .212 (49x231) over the last seven games, not coincidentally since the departure of previous lineup regulars Michael Chavis, James Outman and Esteury Ruiz. The team is 5-for-28 (.179) with runners in scoring position over the last four games...Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Blake Treinen continued his Major League Rehab Assignment and made his fourth overall rehab appearance and third with the Comets. He retired all three batters he faced in the seventh inning with two groundouts and a strikeout, throwing eight pitches - all of which were strikes...Justin Dean notched another hit last night and over his last 15 games, Dean is 20-for-61 (.328) with seven RBI, 11 runs scored and seven stolen bases...Alex Freeland went 1-for-3 with a walk and run scored last night. He has seven walks over his last five games and leads the league with 67 walks overall this season...OKC was charged with two errors last night and have 13 errors through the first 13 games of July after having just 12 in June (25 G)...The Comets continue to the lead the league with 140 steals but only have one stolen base over the last four games.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.