Chihuahuas Drop First Game of Road Trip 9-5 Friday

The Tacoma Rainiers scored eight runs in their 11-batter second inning Friday and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 9-5 Friday night at Cheney Stadium. The eight runs were one shy of the Chihuahuas' season high for runs allowed in an inning. It was the opener of a three-game series.

Chihuahuas first baseman Nate Mondou went 1-for-4 with a double to extend his career-long hitting streak to 18 games and his on-base streak to 20 games. Right fielder Yonathan Perlaza went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and an RBI single. Perlaza now has five hits, two home runs and six RBIs in his last two games. Leadoff hitter Brandon Lockridge reached base three times on two singles and a walk.

El Paso relievers Miguel Cienfuegos, Francis Pena and Ron Marinaccio all pitched scoreless outings for El Paso on Friday. The Rainiers have won four games in a row and nine of their last 11.

Team Records: El Paso (49-45, 11-8), Tacoma (51-43, 13-6)

Next Game: Saturday at 7:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Cheney Stadium. El Paso RHP Logan Gillaspie (0-1, 5.65) vs. Tacoma RHP Blas Castano (5-2, 4.14). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.







