Isotopes Even Series with 4-2 Win Over Aces

July 19, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque, NM - The Isotopes got clutch home runs from Sean Bouchard and Sterlin Thompson, while a quartet of relievers delivered a herculean performance, in a 4-2 victory over the Reno Aces on Saturday night.

Starting pitcher Mason Albright departed after six pitches, when he was hit by a throw from catcher Braxton Fulford that was intended to reach second base. Pressed into emergency duty, Connor Van Scoyoc worked the next 4.1 frames with two unearned runs allowed. Luis Peralta, Lucas Gilbreath and Nick Anderson all combined to shut down the Aces over the final four frames and secure the victory.

Topes Scope: - Van Scoyoc delivered his seventh outing of the season with at least 2.0 innings completed and no earned runs. He also took over for an injured Jack O'Loughlin in the first inning on May 25 at Reno, tossing 3.1 scoreless frames.

- Albuquerque held the opposition to two runs or fewer for the 16th time this year, and are 15-1 in such outcomes. Through 93 games last season, the Isotopes had only accomplished the feat on six occassions.

- Saturday was the seventh time the Isotopes limited their opponent to four hits or fewer in a nine-inning contest (last: May 23 at Reno, three).

- Braxton Fulford was 3-for-3 with a double in his first game off the Injured List. Over his last eight Triple-A games (dating back to May 29), Fulford is 14-for-30 with two doubles, four homers and nine RBI. Half of Fulford's 42 hits with the Isotopes this season have been for extra bases.

- Kyle Karros finished 1-for-4, collecting his first Triple-A hit on a double down the left-field line (99.7 MPH) in the first inning.

- Thompson produced his 21st multi-hit game of the season, and fourth in his last 13 contests. He has at least one hit in 10 of his last 12 games. Thompson has compiled a .330/.422/.609 slashline with 14 doubles, six triples, eight homers, 34 RBI and eight steals in his last 47 games, raising his batting average from .178 to .276.

- Bouchard connected on his seventh long ball in 40 Triple-A games this week. Additionally, he ended a stretch of nine consecutive games with a strikeout (17 total during the stretch).

- Aces starter Dylan Ray pitched 6.1 innings of four-run ball, becoming the fifth opposing starter to work into the seventh frame this season (last: Kade Morris, June 25 at Las Vegas - 7.0).

- Owen Miller committed two errors in a game for the third time in his professional career (also: July 1, 2018 vs. Boise; June 16, 2021 vs. Toledo).

- Tristin English doubled for Reno's lone extra-base hit, marking the 13th time Albuquerque has limited their opponent to one or fewer (last: July 6 vs. El Paso, one).

- The Aces were 0-for-12 with runners in scoring position, just the sixth time in 2025 that Albuquerque did not allow a hit in that scenario (last: Las Vegas, 0-for-4 on June 29). This was the most hitless at-bats with RISP by an opponent (previous: OKC, nine on May 11).

- Albuquerque is 3-5 in their annual Green Chile Cheesburgers promotion game, presented by Blake's Lotaburger.

- The start of the game was pushed back 33 minutes due to weather, Albuquerque's sixth delay of the season, totaling five hours and 39 minutes.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Aces conclude their three-game series on Sunday, with 505 Parachute Jackets being given to the first 2,000 fans 16 and older, courtesy of Toyota. Gates open at 4:30 pm, and Vibestrong will perform a pre-game concert atop the right-field berm. It is the second "City Roots" game of the 2025 season. Right-handed pitcher Tanner Gordon is slated to start for Albuquerque, opposed by Reno southpaw Yu-Min Lin. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 pm.

7/19/25, 10: 01 PM RNO @ ABQ | Box Score | MLB Research Tool Page 1 of 1 https://research.mlb.com/games/780219/box-score#orgId=11 Albuquerque Isotopes (38-55) 4, Reno Aces (42-53) 2 Jul 19th, 2025 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Reno 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 2 4 1 Albuquerque 0 0 1 2 0 1 0 0 x 4 9 2 Reno AVG AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO PO A Almora Jr., CF .371 4 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 5 0 Barrosa, RF .300 4 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 3 0 English, LF .339 3 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 Brown, S, 1B .410 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 8 0 Pinto, R, C .262 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 6 3 Weber, SS .299 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 4 Vukovich, DH .236 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Valdez, Je, 3B .202 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 1 Corniel, 2B .259 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 a-Graham, K, PH .136 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 Ray, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 Nelson, K, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Morillo, J, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Totals .282 32 2 4 1 0 0 1 2 11 24 10 a-Struck out for Corniel in the 9th.

BATTING 2B: English (24, Gilbreath).

TB: Almora Jr.; English 2; Valdez, Je; Weber.

RBI: Barrosa (57).

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Pinto, R 2; Barrosa; Vukovich; Weber; Brown, S.

SAC: Corniel.

Team RISP: 0-for-12.

Team LOB: 7.

BASERUNNING SB: Almora Jr. (4, 2nd base o " Albright/Fulford).

FIELDING E: Valdez, Je (3, fielding).

Albuquerque AVG AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO PO A Amador, 2B .278 3 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0 3 4 Hilliard, CF .278 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 0 Karros, K, 3B .143 4 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 Bernabel, 1B .307 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 8 1 Thompson, LF .273 4 2 2 0 0 1 1 0 1 0 0 Bouchard, RF .247 4 1 1 0 0 1 2 0 0 2 0 Miller, O, SS .269 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 Torres, SS .115 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 Fulford, C .350 3 1 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 1 Schunk, DH .266 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 Albright, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Van Scoyoc, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 Peralta, L, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Gilbreath, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Anderson, N, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Totals .276 32 4 9 2 0 2 4 1 6 27 9 BATTING 2B: Karros, K (1, Ray); Fulford (9, Ray).

HR: Bouchard (7, 4th inning o " Ray, 1 on, 2 out); Thompson (10, 6th inning o " Ray, 0 on, 2 out).

TB: Amador; Bouchard 4; Fulford 4; Karros, K 2; Schunk; Thompson 5.

RBI: Amador (28); Bouchard 2 (21); Thompson (39).

2-out RBI: Bouchard 2; Thompson.

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Karros, K 2; Bernabel.

Team RISP: 1-for-6.

Team LOB: 5.

BASERUNNING CS: Amador (5, 2nd base by Ray/Pinto, R); Fulford (2, 2nd base by Ray/Pinto, R).

FIELDING E: Miller, O 2 (3, fielding, throw).

Reno ERA IP H R ER BB SO HR BF Ray (L, 3-2) 6.64 6.1 9 4 4 1 4 2 27 Nelson, K 7.32 0.2 0 0 0 0 1 0 3 Morillo, J 1.08 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 0 3 Totals 6.07 8.0 9 4 4 1 6 2 33 Albuquerque ERA IP H R ER BB SO HR BF Albright 6.99 0.1 1 0 0 0 1 0 2 Van Scoyoc (W, 4-3) 4.10 4.1 2 2 0 2 3 0 19 Peralta, L (H, 2) 10.22 1.1 0 0 0 0 3 0 5 Gilbreath (H, 3) 5.27 2.0 1 0 0 0 3 0 7 Anderson, N (S, 4) 4.76 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 0 3 Totals 6.03 9.0 4 2 0 2 11 0 36 WP: Ray.

HBP: English (by Van Scoyoc).

Pitches-strikes: Ray 82-55; Nelson, K 11-10; Morillo, J 13-10; Albright 6-5; Van Scoyoc 53-33; Peralta, L 26-16; Gilbreath 32-19; Anderson, N 11-8.

Groundouts-flyouts: Ray 7-3; Nelson, K 1-1; Morillo, J 1-1; Albright 0-0; Van Scoyoc 10-1; Peralta, L 2-0; Gilbreath 0-2; Anderson, N 0-0.

Batters faced: Ray 27; Nelson, K 3; Morillo, J 3; Albright 2; Van Scoyoc 19; Peralta, L 5; Gilbreath 7; Anderson, N 3.

Inherited runners-scored: Nelson, K 2-0; Van Scoyoc 1-0; Peralta, L 2-1.

Umpires: HP: Thomas O'Neil. 1B: Ray Valero. 3B: Jacob Metz.

Official Scorer: John Miller.

Weather: 82 degrees, Partly Cloudy.

Wind: 8 mph, Out To CF.

First pitch: 7:08 PM.

T: 2:24 (:33 delay).

Att: 7,440.

