Comets Spank River Cats, 14-3

July 19, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Ryan Ward and Chuckie Robinson each drove in three runs for the Oklahoma City Comets who held the Sacramento River Cats to one hit through eight innings on the way to a 14-3 Comets' win Saturday night at Sutter Health Park. Starting pitcher Justin Wrobleski (2-1) led the way for the Comets pitching staff, retiring the first 10 batters he faced and holding Sacramento to one unearned run and one hit through 6.0 innings to earn his second win of the season. Meanwhile, the Comets built a 5-0 lead through three innings as they scored four runs in the third inning, including a two-run home run by Ryan Ward and a solo homer by Nick Senzel. Sacramento (11-9/47-48) got on the scoreboard in the fifth inning via a RBI single by Bryce Eldridge for the River Cats' first hit of the night. The Comets (12-8/58-37) added a run in the sixth inning before scoring six more runs in the seventh inning. Five of the runs in the inning scored before an out was made, including a RBI single by Senzel, two-run double by Noah Miller and a RBI single by Chuckie Robinson. Robinson later tacked on a two-run single in the ninth inning for a 14-1 OKC advantage. The River Cats went on to pick up their second hit of the game in the ninth inning and scored two runs.

Of Note:

- The Comets have won back-to-back games and took a 2-0 lead in their road series at Sacramento...Oklahoma City also won a fourth straight road game to improve to 30-14 on the road this season.

-Comets starting pitcher Justin Wrobleski (2-1) retired the first 10 River Cats batters he faced and went on to face two over the minimum over his 6.0 innings pitched in his second win with OKC this season. He allowed just one hit and one unearned run and did not issue a walk, recording six strikeouts in his fifth outing of the season of at least six innings, including his third with the Comets.

-The two hits allowed by the Comets pitching staff matched the team's season-low mark for hits allowed and was the third time this season OKC allowed two hits, last occurring June 25 in Sacramento.

-The 14 runs scored by Oklahoma City were the most for the team since a 16-0 win June 25 at Sacramento...The six runs scored by the Comets in the seventh inning were the most runs scored by the team in an inning since July 2 in Las Vegas when OKC scored six runs in the ninth inning of a 13-7 win...Five Comets recorded multi-hit games and OKC's 14 hits were the team's most since notching 14 June 24 at Sacramento.

-Ryan Ward collected a home run and a double, going 2-for-4 with three RBI and scoring two runs. His 457-foot homer in the third inning was the third-longest hit by an OKC player this season. Ward paces the Minors with 26 home runs this season and 87 RBI and he has hit safely in a season-best nine consecutive games, going 16-for-34 (.471) with 11 extra-base hits and 15 RBI...All four of his hits so far in the current series have gone for extra bases.

-Chuckie Robinson went 3-for-4 with a double, three RBI and a run scored. The three hits and three RBI both matched Robinson's season-high marks as he reached base four times.

-Noah Miller went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI and scored two runs. His hit and RBI totals were his highest with the Comets since joining the team earlier this month from Double-A Tulsa.

-Nick Senzel reached base four times and hit his eighth home run of the season, going 2-for-3 with two walks, two RBI and two runs scored.

-The Comets hit two home runs Saturday and have four home runs through the first two games of the series. OKC paces the PCL with 124 home runs this season.

Next Up: The Comets wrap up their three-game road series against the River Cats at 3:05 p.m. CT Sunday at Sutter Health Park. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

Oklahoma City Comets (58-37) 14,Sacramento River Cats (47-48) 3 Jul 19th, 2025 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Okla. City 1 0 4 0 1 0 6 0 2 14 14 1 Sacramento 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 3 2 3 Okla. City AVG AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO PO A Dean, CF .289 5 2 2 0 0 0 1 1 1 3 0 Freeland, 3B .257 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 Ward, RF .313 4 2 2 1 0 1 3 0 0 0 0 Feduccia, C .271 4 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 10 0 Senzel, LF .253 3 2 2 0 0 1 2 2 1 3 0 Alexander, C, 1B .231 5 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 9 0 Miller, SS .282 5 2 3 1 0 0 2 0 0 1 2 Gauthier, 2B .231 3 2 1 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 3 Robinson, C, DH .246 4 1 3 1 0 0 3 1 1 0 0 Wrobleski, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 Kopp, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 DÃ-az, A, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Frasso, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Totals .275 38 14 14 4 0 2 11 8 8 27 6 BATTING 2B: Robinson, C (7, McDonald); Ward (23, McDonald); Miller (4, McDonald); Gauthier (10, Burgos, R).

HR: Ward (26, 3rd inning oïÃÂ¬Ãâ¬ Ragsdale, 1 on, 1 out); Senzel (8, 3rd inning oïÃÂ¬Ãâ¬ Ragsdale, 0 on, 2 out).

TB: Dean 2; Feduccia; Gauthier 2; Miller 4; Robinson, C 4; Senzel 5; Ward 6.

RBI: Dean (28); Miller 2 (5); Robinson, C 3 (32); Senzel 2 (40); Ward 3 (87).

2-out RBI: Senzel.

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Ward 2; Freeland.

SF: Ward.

GIDP: Alexander, C 2; Dean.

Team RISP: 7-for-15.

Team LOB: 6.

BASERUNNING SB: Dean (19, 2nd base oïÃÂ¬Ãâ¬ Ragsdale/Porter).

FIELDING E: Wrobleski (2, throw).

PB: Feduccia (5).

Sacramento AVG AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO PO A Fitzgerald, 2B .264 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 4 4 McCray, CF .266 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 3 0 Encarnacion, DH .310 4 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 Eldridge, 1B .224 3 0 1 0 0 0 2 0 1 8 0 Luciano, LF .224 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 Johnson, Da, RF .282 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 Ellis, 3B .218 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 Porter, C .225 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 8 2 Basabe, SS .261 3 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 2 5 Ragsdale, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Winn, K, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 McDonald, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Peguero, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Burgos, R, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Totals .249 29 3 2 1 0 0 3 2 10 27 11 BATTING 2B: Basabe (19, Frasso).

TB: Basabe 2; Eldridge.

RBI: Eldridge 2 (15); Encarnacion (6).

2-out RBI: Eldridge.

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Luciano.

SF: Eldridge.

Team RISP: 1-for-3.

Team LOB: 2.

FIELDING E: Porter (7, throw); McDonald 2 (4, ïÃÂ¬ÃÂelding, throw).

DP: 3 (2 Fitzgerald-Basabe-Eldridge; Basabe-Fitzgerald-Eldridge).

Okla. City ERA IP H R ER BB SO HR BF Wrobleski (W, 2-1) 4.18 6.0 1 1 0 0 6 0 20 Kopp 2.45 1.0 0 0 0 0 2 0 3 DÃ-az, A 6.75 1.0 0 0 0 0 2 0 3 Frasso 6.04 1.0 1 2 2 2 0 0 6 Totals 5.15 9.0 2 3 2 2 10 0 32 Sacramento ERA IP H R ER BB SO HR BF Ragsdale (L, 4-5) 5.52 3.0 4 5 4 3 2 2 15 Winn, K 5.40 1.0 1 0 0 2 1 0 6 McDonald 5.86 2.0 6 7 5 3 2 0 15 Peguero 6.33 2.0 0 0 0 0 2 0 5 Burgos, R 8.27 1.0 3 2 2 0 1 0 6 Totals 4.98 9.0 14 14 11 8 8 2 47 McDonald pitched to 7 batters in the 7th.

WP: Ragsdale; McDonald 2.

Pitches-strikes: Wrobleski 84-56; Kopp 13-9; DÃ-az, A 12-9; Frasso 29-11; Ragsdale 52-30; Winn, K 25-13; McDonald 60-37; Peguero 19-14; Burgos, R 20-14.

Groundouts: Wrobleski 6-2; Kopp 0-1; DÃ-az, A 0-1; Frasso 1-2; Ragsdale 3-1; Winn, K 0-1; McDonald 4-0; Peguero 1-0; Burgos, R 1-1.

Batters faced: Wrobleski 20; Kopp 3; DÃ-az, A 3; Frasso 6; Ragsdale 15; Winn, K 6; McDonald 15; Peguero 5; Burgos, R 6.

Inherited runners-scored: Peguero 2-1.

Umpires: HP: Ray Patchen. 1B: Pete Talkington. 3B: Trevor Dannegger.

Official Scorer: Mark Honbo.

Weather: 87 degrees, Clear.

Wind: 10 mph, Out To RF.

First pitch: 6:39 PM.

T: 2:40 (:04 delay).

Att: 7,037.

