Aces Fall in 4-2 Loss to Isotopes

July 19, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

ALBUQUERQUE, NM - The Reno Aces (5-15, 42-53) came up short in a 4-2 loss to the Albuquerque Isotopes (7-12, 38-55), the Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, on Saturday night at Isotopes Park.

The BLC-Nine's offense was kept quiet, with both of their runs coming in the fifth inning-Jorge Barrosa drove in one with a groundout, and Albert Almora Jr. scored on a throwing error.

Despite taking the loss, Dylan Ray delivered a solid outing. The promising right-hander went 6 1/3 innings, allowing four runs with one walk and four strikeouts. Ray has started to find his rhythm at the Triple-A level, posting a 2.92 ERA over his last two starts.

Reno will look to earn a series split in Sunday's finale, with first pitch scheduled for 5:05 p.m.

Notable Aces:

Gametime Weather: 82 degrees, Partly Cloudy.

Wind: 8 mph, Out To CF.

First pitch by Mason Albright at 7:08 PM. local time.

Aces 1st (Aces 0, Isotopes 0) -- Albert Almora Jr. singles to center field. Jorge Barrosa strikes out swinging, Albert Almora Jr. steals 2nd base. Pitcher Change: Connor Van Scoyoc replaces Mason Albright. Tristin English strikes out swinging. Seth Brown grounds out, Warming Bernabel to Connor Van Scoyoc.

(0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) Isotopes 1st (Aces 0, Isotopes 0) -- Adael Amador lines out to Jorge Barrosa. Sam Hilliard grounds out, Andy Weber to Seth Brown. Kyle Karros doubles down the left- field line. Warming Bernabel flies out to Jorge Barrosa.

(0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) Aces 2nd (Aces 0, Isotopes 0) -- René Pinto strikes out swinging. Andy Weber grounds out, Adael Amador to Warming Bernabel. A.J. Vukovich grounds out, Adael Amador to Warming Bernabel.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Isotopes 2nd (Aces 0, Isotopes 0) -- Sterlin Thompson struck out looking. Sean Bouchard grounds out, Jesus Valdez to Seth Brown. Owen Miller lines out to Albert Almora Jr.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Aces 3rd (Aces 0, Isotopes 0) -- Jesus Valdez walks. Juan Corniel out on a sacrifice bunt, Braxton Fulford to Warming Bernabel, Jesus Valdez to 2nd. Albert Almora Jr. grounds out, Adael Amador to Warming Bernabel, Jesus Valdez to 3rd. Jorge Barrosa strikes out on foul tip.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) Isotopes 3rd (Isotopes 1, Aces 0) -- Braxton Fulford doubles to right field. Isotopes challenged (pitch result), call on the field was upheld: Aaron Schunk struck out looking. Wild pitch by Dylan Ray, Braxton Fulford to 3rd. Adael Amador singles to right-center field, Braxton Fulford scores. Adael Amador caught stealing 2nd base, René Pinto to Andy Weber. Sam Hilliard grounds out, Dylan Ray to Seth Brown.

(1 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Aces 4th (Isotopes 1, Aces 0) -- Tristin English grounds out, Kyle Karros to Warming Bernabel. Seth Brown walks. René Pinto grounds into a force out, Connor Van Scoyoc to Adael Amador, Seth Brown out at 2nd. Andy Weber singles to left-center field, René Pinto to 2nd. A.J. Vukovich flies out to Adael Amador.

(0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB) Isotopes 4th (Isotopes 3, Aces 0) -- Kyle Karros struck out looking. Warming Bernabel flies out to Albert Almora Jr. Sterlin Thompson singles to right-center field. Sean Bouchard hits a home run to left field on a 0-0 pitch, Sterlin Thompson scores. Owen Miller grounds out, Andy Weber to Seth Brown.

(2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Aces 5th (Isotopes 3, Aces 2) -- Jesus Valdez singles to deep shortstop. Juan Corniel grounds out to Warming Bernabel, Jesus Valdez to 2nd. Albert Almora Jr. reaches on a fielder's choice, fielded by Owen Miller. fielding error by Owen Miller. Jorge Barrosa grounds out, Adael Amador to Warming Bernabel, Jesus Valdez scores; Albert Almora Jr. to 2nd. Tristin English hit by pitch. Pitcher Change: Luis Peralta replaces Connor Van Scoyoc. Seth Brown reaches on throwing error by Owen Miller, Albert Almora Jr. scores; Tristin English to 3rd; Seth Brown to 2nd. René Pinto strikes out swinging.

(2 Runs, 1 Hits, 2 Errors, 2 LOB) Isotopes 5th (Isotopes 3, Aces 2) -- Braxton Fulford singles to right field. Aaron Schunk lines out to Albert Almora Jr. Braxton Fulford caught stealing 2nd base, René Pinto to Andy Weber. Adael Amador walks. Sam Hilliard struck out looking.

(0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) Aces 6th (Isotopes 3, Aces 2) -- Andy Weber struck out looking. A.J. Vukovich grounds out, Owen Miller to Warming Bernabel. Jesus Valdez struck out looking.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Isotopes 6th (Isotopes 4, Aces 2) -- Kyle Karros grounds out, Andy Weber to Seth Brown. Warming Bernabel grounds out, Andy Weber to Seth Brown. Sterlin Thompson hits a home run to right field on a 0-1 pitch. Sean Bouchard grounds out, René Pinto to Seth Brown.

(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Aces 7th (Isotopes 4, Aces 2) -- Pitcher Change: Lucas Gilbreath replaces Luis Peralta. Juan Corniel lines out to Adael Amador. Albert Almora Jr. strikes out swinging.

Jorge Barrosa flies out to Sean Bouchard.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Isotopes 7th (Isotopes 4, Aces 2) -- Owen Miller flies out to Albert Almora Jr. Braxton Fulford singles to shallow left field. Aaron Schunk singles through the hole at second base, Braxton Fulford to 2nd. Pitcher Change: Kyle Nelson replaces Dylan Ray. Adael Amador reaches on a fielder's choice, fielded by Jesus Valdez, Braxton Fulford to 3rd; fielding error by Jesus Valdez. Sam Hilliard strikes out swinging. Kyle Karros flies out to Jorge Barrosa.

(0 Runs, 2 Hits, 1 Errors, 3 LOB) Aces 8th (Isotopes 4, Aces 2) -- Tristin English doubles to left field. Seth Brown strikes out swinging. René Pinto strikes out swinging. Andy Weber flies out to Sam Hilliard.

(0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) Isotopes 8th (Isotopes 4, Aces 2) -- Pitcher Change: Juan Morillo replaces Kyle Nelson. Warming Bernabel strikes out swinging. Sterlin Thompson grounds out, Juan

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Aces 9th (Isotopes 4, Aces 2) -- Defensive Substitution: Jose Torres replaces shortstop Owen Miller, batting 7th, playing shortstop. Pitcher Change: Nick Anderson replaces Lucas Gilbreath. A.J. Vukovich lines out to Sean Bouchard. Jesus Valdez lines out to Jose Torres. O ! ensive Substitution: Pinch hitter Kevin Graham replaces Juan Corniel. Kevin Graham strikes out swinging.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) WP: Connor Van Scoyoc (4 - 3) LP: Dylan Ray (3 - 2) SV: Nick Anderson (4) Time: 2:24 (:33 delay).

