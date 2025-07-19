Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes

July 19, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 7/19 vs. El Paso

FIRST PITCH - 6:05 PM (PT) at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Blas Castaño (5-2, 4.14) vs. El Paso RHP Logan Gillaspie (0-1, 5.65)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Won their first game out of the All-Star Break and their fourth in a row, beating El Paso 9-5 on Friday night...the Rainiers capitalized on an eight-run second inning to cruise to victory...Jack López drove in a run on a single, followed by a two-run single from Austin Shenton...four more Rainiers reached with two outs, as Rhylan Thomas singled, Harry Ford walked and Tyler Locklear singled home a pair of runs to give Tacoma a 5-0 lead, then Leody Taveras broke it open with a three-run home run to right field, his first with Tacoma to push the lead to 8-0...El Paso got four runs back in the top of the fourth inning, trimming the Rainiers' lead in half...Tacoma got one back in the bottom of the frame, thanks to a Locklear sacrifice fly, giving him three RBI on the night...the Chihuahuas scored one more run in the sixth inning, but that would be all as the Rainiers' bullpen tossed 3.2 scoreless innings to close out the win...Collin Snider, appearing on Major League rehab, threw 2.0 scoreless frames, striking out three in the victory.

NINE IS FINE: The Rainiers have scored at least nine runs in each of their last four games, the longest streak of the season in the PCL and the second time the Rainiers have accomplished the feat in July (July 5-9 and July 11-active)...no other PCL team has scored at least nine runs in four consecutive games...Tacoma also scored nine runs in three-straight from July 1-3...no other PCL team has multiple such streaks of at least three games...it's the third time since 2005 that Tacoma has plated nine runs in four consecutive games, with the lone streak before this year coming July 4-7, 2023...Tacoma hasn't plated nine runs in five consecutive games in at least 20 years.

SHENTON'S STREAKS: With his two-run single in the second inning on Friday night, INF Austin Shenton extended his on-base streak to 17 games, dating back to June 15...in that time, Shenton is hitting .298 (17x57) with three doubles, three home runs and 12 RBI, drawing 16 walks to 16 strikeouts...Shenton has also drawn a walk in each of his last seven games, the longest active streak in the PCL and the second-longest streak of the year in the league, trailing the eight game streaks from Tyler Locklear (June 27-July 5) and Las Vegas' Nick Martini (June 14-22).

NO WALKS FOR YOU: Tacoma's pitching staff has issued just 30 walks in July, the fewest in Triple-A...their fewest walks in a month (excluding March and September), since 2005 is 46 in April of 2010...Tacoma's pitchers have a slim 2.28 BB/9 in July, ahead of the 2.38 BB/9 they had that April of 2010...the Rainiers' 2.28 BB/9 in July is currently their second-lowest of any full month since 2005, trailing the 2.07 clip in May of 2016...Tacoma's 2.28 BB/9 is also the best for any Triple-A team in any month this season.

RHYLAN CRUISES AT CHENEY: Following his 2-for-3 effort on Friday night, OF Rhylan Thomas continues his hot hitting at Cheney Stadium...Thomas is hitting .351 (61x174) in 45 home games this season, the third-best home batting average of any PCL hitter...Thomas' .351 average is the third-best for any Rainier in a single season at Cheney Stadium (minimum 150 at-bats)...he trails only the .355 (76x214) that Matt Mangini hit in 2010 and the .392 (65x166) that Shin-Soo Choo hit in 2006...Thomas' 61 hits at Cheney Stadium are currently tied for the 17th-most by a Rainier since 2005, 18 shy of the 79 hits Bryan LaHair recorded in 2007.

RIVAS ON A ROLL: INF Leo Rivas is on a 23-game on-base streak (dating back to June 15), tying Harry Ford (April 9-May 14) for the longest by a Rainier this season...over the streak Rivas is hitting .416 (32x77) with two doubles, one triple and five home runs, driving in 19 and while drawing 20 walks, owning a 1.210 OPS...Rivas is also on a season-best, 15-game hitting streak, dating back to June 25...in that time, Rivas has hit .464 (26x56) with two doubles and three home runs, driving in 13...since Rivas' first game since being optioned to Tacoma on June 3, he is the PCL leader in on-base percentage at .481, ranking seventh in the PCL with 24 walks and fifth with a .346 batting average, ranking seventh with a 1.019 OPS.

JULY JAMMING: Since the calendar turned to July, the Rainiers have been one of the best teams in Triple-A, going 11-2, best record in the circuit...offensively, Tacoma leads all Triple-A teams with 129 runs, 148 hits, 84 walks drawn and with a .419 on-base percentage...the Rainiers' .312 batting average in July is the second-best, their .893 OPS in July is the third-best in Triple-A...on the mound, the Rainiers' 30 walks issued are the fewest in Triple-A.

TYLER'S LOCKED IN: INF Tyler Locklear is on a season-best, 12-game hitting streak that dates back to July 1...in that time, Locklear is hitting .440 (22x50) with four doubles, three home runs and 21 RBI...since June 1, Locklear's 10 home runs are tied for the third-most in the PCL, as are his 49 hits are the and 43 RBI, his 22 extra-base hits are the fourth-most... since June 1, he ranks fourth in the league in slugging percentage at .643 and with a 1.067 OPS and seventh with a .424 on-base percentage.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Seattle Mariners opened up the second half with a 6-1 victory over Houston...Luis Castillo fired 6.2 innings of shutout baseball, allowing just three hits, walking two and striking out seven...Randy Arozarena hit his 18th homer in the fourth inning to give the Mariners the lead and Mitch Garver doubled it with a solo blast in the seventh inning...Houston got a run in the top of the eighth, but Seattle scored four in the bottom of the inning to win 6-1.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.