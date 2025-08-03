OKC Comets Game Notes - August 3, 2025

August 3, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Salt Lake Bees (14-18/44-62) at Oklahoma City Comets (18-14/64-43)

Game #108 of 150/Second Half #33 of 75/Home #57 of 75

Pitching Probables: SL-RHP Brett Kerry (4-6, 8.81) vs. OKC-RHP Kyle Funkhouser (2-2, 6.21)

Sunday, August 3, 2025 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 6:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live, KOCB-TV

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets wrap up their current and season series against the Salt Lake Bees at 6:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Comets have lost back-to-back games and trail the Bees, 4-1, in the current series...Today is a Family Sunday with pregame player autographs and postgame kids run the bases.

Last Game: Max Muncy went 3-for-3 with a RBI as he continued his Major League Rehab Assignment, but the Oklahoma City Comets offense was held to two runs or less for the fifth time in the last six games in a 3-2 loss to the Salt Lake Bees Saturday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Comets took the first lead of the night in their first at-bat. Justin Dean led off with a single, advanced to second base on a wild pitch and scored on a RBI single by Muncy. The Bees tied the score with a RBI single by Niko Kavadas in the third inning. Salt Lake took a 2-1 lead with a solo home run by Chad Wallach in the fifth inning and scored its third run of the night in the sixth inning on a sacrifice fly Chad Stevens for a 3-1 edge. CJ Alexander hit a solo home run out to right-center field in the eighth inning to cut the deficit to one run.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Kyle Funkhouser (2-2) makes his 11th appearance and sixth start of the season with the Comets...Funkhouser last pitched in Tuesday's series opener, starting the game and pitching 5.0 innings. He was charged with the loss, allowing three runs (two earned) and six hits, including a home run, with six strikeouts and two walks...Over his last six outings starting June 26, Funkhouser has posted a 1.96 ERA, allowing six runs (five earned) and 19 hits across 23.0 innings, holding opponents 19-for-84 (.226) with 25 strikeouts...He signed a minor league contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers in late May after spending time with the Guerreros de Oaxaca of the Mexican League where he made seven appearances...Funkhouser missed the 2024 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery and played five games with Double-A Frisco in the Texas Rangers organization in June 2023 between stints on the Injured List...Funkhouser was drafted by Detroit in the fourth round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of the University of Louisville and made 70 appearances with Detroit from 2020-21.

Against the Bees: 2025: 6-5 2024: 8-4 All-time: 85-75 At OKC: 43-36

The Comets and Bees meet for their second and final series of the season as well as their lone series of 2025 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...Oklahoma City traveled to the Bees' new home, The Ballpark at America First Square, April 22-27 with the Comets winning the series, 5-1. Three of the games were decided by one run, including both of the final two games of the set, which the Comets won...James Outman led OKC with 12 hits over the six games, while Alex Freeland picked up seven RBI and Ryan Ward hit three home runs...The Bees and OKC closed out the 2024 season against one another with the final series played by the Bees at their former home stadium Smith's Ballpark Sept. 17-22, 2024 with OKC winning, 4-2...Oklahoma City won the 2024 season series against the Bees, 8-4, marking OKC's eighth season series win in nine seasons against the Bees...OKC outscored the Bees, 75-46, in last season's series and hit 19 home runs over 12 games, while holding Salt Lake without a homer...Since OKC became affiliated with the Dodgers in 2015, the team owns a 46-30 advantage against the Bees in the Triple-A version of the Freeway Series although the Bees have won four of the last five meetings.

Summer Slide: The Comets have lost back-to-back games and tonight will look to avoid their second three-game skid of the week as they have losses in five of the last six games. They raced out of the All-Star Break with six straight wins - tied for the team's longest winning streak of the season - but have gone 2-6 since...At 64-43 overall, the Comets are tied for the most wins in all of Triple-A and still own the best record in the PCL...OKC is now 18-14 in the second half of the PCL season - 5.0 games behind league-leading Tacoma (23-9), which has won nine of its last 11 games and is 21-5 since July 1.

Home Improvement: Oklahoma City has now lost eight of its last nine games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, including a season-high six-game losing streak - the team's longest in Bricktown since a nine-game skid June 18-July 6, 2018. The 1-8 stretch also includes two games in which the Comets led in the seventh inning or later, only to lose...The Comets have allowed at least five runs seven times during the nine-game stretch and have been outscored, 63-33. The offense has produced two or fewer runs in five of the last six home games (15 R)...The Comets are now 29-27 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, batting .254 for the third-lowest home AVG in the league, with 5.4 RPG and 50 home runs - third-fewest among PCL teams in home games. OKC's 5.29 ERA in home games ranks fourth-highest out of 10 teams and with a loss in the current series, OKC is 4-3-3 through its first 10 home series of the season. Additionally, they now own a -12 run differential...However on the road, the Comets have the league's best record at 35-16 and are 9-0-1 through their first 10 road series. The Comets bat at a league-leading .296 clip in away games, while their 83 home runs and 381 runs (7.5 RPG) are tops in the league and their 551 hits are second-most in the PCL on the road. OKC's 4.97 ERA in road games is second-lowest in the league and they have a +119 run differential.

To the Max: Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy went 3-for-3 with a RBI Saturday as he continued his Major League Rehab Assignment and played in his fourth game with the Comets. He drove in OKC's first run of the night with a RBI single in the first inning and went on to play seven innings at third base before exiting the game...Muncy is now 3-for-12 during his rehab assignment with a walk, RBI and run scored...Muncy was placed on the 10-day Injured List by the Dodgers July 3 with a bone bruise on his left knee.

Where's the Beef?: Last night, the Comets were held to two runs or less for the fifth time in the last six games and have scored a total of 13 runs through the first five games of the series with the Bees...Before this six-game stretch that began last Sunday in Reno, the previous five instances of scoring two or fewer runs spanned 49 games...OKC was held to eight hits last night marking the sixth straight game they have picked up eight hits or less...OKC is now batting .198 (39x197) over the last six games with 15 runs and three home runs - all solo...They have stranded 47 runners on base over the last six games, going a combined 15-for-90 (.167) with runners on, including 1-for-14 last night. They've drawn 25 walks over the six games and converted just two of them into runs...Entering Sunday's game in Reno, the Comets had scored at least five runs in eight straight games (72 R) to match their season-best stretch. They had also recorded at least 10 hits in seven straight games (93 H) for the team's longest stretch of consecutive double-digit hit games since July 18-25, 2019...Yesterday the Comets went 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position and are 6-for-43 (.140) with RISP this series...Overall this season, the Comets' offense leads the PCL with 535 walks and 154 stolen bases while ranking second with 133 home runs and third with 685 runs.

Matters of the Mound: One night after losing for the first time since May 9 when allowing four or fewer runs, yesterday the Comets lost for the first time since May 4 when allowing three or fewer runs and for the just the third time all season, as the team is now 30-3. OKC allowed five hits last night - tied for the fewest in a defeat this season (third time)...The Comets racked up 14 more strikeouts last night and have now struck out at least 11 batters in seven straight games. Their 89 strikeouts since July 26 are most in the Minors and most in the PCL by 22...Starting pitcher Landon Knack tied his career-high mark with 11 strikeouts Saturday. He last had 11 K's April 29, 2023 with Double-A Tulsa at Arkansas and became the third Comets pitcher with 11 or more strikeouts this season, joining Emmet Sheehan and Matt Sauer.

Slim Margins: Saturday's 3-2 loss marked the Comets' league-leading 35th game of the season to be decided by one run and fourth game in the last 12 for Oklahoma City. The Comets fell to 21-14 in one-run games this season, including 3-3 in the second half through 32 games after 29 of 75 games during the first half were decided by one run (18-11).

Around the Horn: This is the second time this season the Comets have lost a series before playing the finale, joining May 20-25 against Sacramento...Kody Hoese has hit safely in four straight games (5x12) as well as in eight of his last 10 games (11x34)...Chuckie Robinson did not play Saturday but has 10 RBI over his last nine games, batting 13-for-34 (.382)...Catcher Ben Rortvedt and pitcher Paul Gervase made their Dodgers organization debuts last night after they were acquired July 31 from Tampa Bay as part of a three-team trade that also included Cincinnati. Rortvedt went 2-for-4 with a double while Gervase retired all three batters he faced in the ninth inning with one strikeout...Saturday's game was completed in 2 hours, 6 minutes for OKC's quickest nine-inning game of the season.







