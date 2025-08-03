Comets Break out Bats to End Series with Salt Lake

August 3, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Max Muncy, Chuckie Robinson and CJ Alexander each hit home runs as the Oklahoma City Comets defeated the Salt Lake Bees, 12-10, Sunday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. After being held to 13 total runs through the first five games of the series, the Comets offense broke out for 12 runs in the series finale and started the scoring in the first inning when Muncy connected on a solo home run out to left field. OKC then went in front, 2-0, on a sacrifice fly by Austin Gauthier. The Bees (14-19/43-64) scored four runs in the second inning to take the lead. Oklahoma City (19-14/65-43) went back in front, 5-4, on three straight RBI knocks by Muncy, Ryan Ward and Alexander in the bottom of the inning. The Bees knotted the score at 5-5 in the fifth inning before OKC regained the lead in the bottom of the inning by scoring four runs, including a two-run double by Kody Hoese and two-run homer by Robinson. Salt Lake added two runs in the seventh inning before Alexander belted a three-run homer out to right field to extend the Comets' advantage to 12-7. The Bees rallied with two outs in the ninth inning, scoring three runs and bringing the potential tying run to the plate, but the Comets held on for the win.

Of Note:

-The Comets won the series finale against the Bees for OKC's second win in the last four games...Salt Lake won the series, 4-2, and the Comets are now 3-6 in the last nine games.

- CJ Alexander led the Comets with three extra-base hits and four RBI as he went 3-for-5 with two doubles and a home run. He homered in a second straight game to bring his season total to 12 home runs...The four RBI tied Alexander's season-high mark as he also recorded four RBI April 30 with Las Vegas against Tacoma. He last recorded three hits July 22 with OKC in Reno.

-Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy played his fifth game with the Comets as part of a Major League Rehab Assignment, going 2-for-3 with a home run, double, two RBI and two runs scored...Muncy is now 5-for-6 with three RBI in his last two games after starting his rehab assignment 0-for-9... Muncy was placed on the 10-day Injured List by the Dodgers July 3 with a bone bruise on his left knee.

-The Comets hit three home runs for their highest single-game total since June 24 in Sacramento when they hit four homers. Oklahoma City last hit three home runs in a game at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark June 22 against Round Rock.

-Oklahoma City connected on a season-high eight doubles as 11 of the Comets' 13 hits went for extra bases. The eight doubles were the most for an Oklahoma City team in a game since June 16, 2018 against Las Vegas. The last time OKC had 11 extra-base hits in a game was June 13, 2023 against Salt Lake in OKC.

-The 10 runs allowed by the Comets were the most by the team in a win since May 31 in Las Vegas in a 17-11 victory.

-Comets pitchers recorded 10 strikeouts and have now recorded 10 or more strikeouts in a season-high eight straight games and 99 strikeouts during the stretch.

-The Comets offense broke out for 12 runs and 13 hits for their highest totals since scoring 16 runs on 15 hits in a 16-3 win in Reno July 24...Entering Sunday, Oklahoma City had scored two runs or less in five of the previous six games and scored a total of 13 runs through the first five games of the series with the Bees.

-Kody Hoese went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and scored a run. He has hit safely in five straight games (7x16) and in nine of his last 11 games (13x38).

-Chuckie Robinson hit his fifth home run of the season and finished the game 2-for-3 with a double, home run, two RBI and two runs scored...Robinson is batting .405 (13-for-37) and has 12 RBI over his last 10 games.

-Ryan Ward reached base four times, connecting on a RBI single, drawing three walks and scoring a run.

Next Up: The Comets travel to open a six-game road series against the El Paso Chihuahuas at 7:35 p.m. CT Tuesday at Southwest University Park. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







