OKC Comets Earn 5-2 win Over Sacramento River Cats

July 18, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Back-to-back home runs in the first inning gave the Oklahoma City Comets a quick lead and starting pitcher Matt Sauer went on to strike out 11 Sacramento River Cats batters in a 5-2 win by the Comets Friday night at Sutter Health Park. Ryan Ward belted his 25th home run of the season out to left-center field in his first at-bat for a 2-0 Comets lead. Hunter Feduccia followed with a solo homer out to right field for a 3-0 Comets edge in the first inning. Sauer held the River Cats scoreless until the fifth inning when Sacramento brought in an unearned run on a single coupled with an OKC throwing error to cut OKC's lead to 3-1. Oklahoma City (11-8/57-37) added two runs in the seventh inning on a RBI double by Noah Miller and RBI single by Austin Gauthier for a 5-1 advantage. The River Cats (11-8/47-47) went on to load the bases in the ninth inning and brought in a run on a sacrifice fly.

Of Note:

- The Comets returned to action following the All-Star Break and snapped a four-game losing streak...Oklahoma City improved to 10-3 in its last 13 road games and to 29-14 on the road overall this season.

-Starting pitcher Matt Sauer became the second Comets pitcher of the season to reach double-digit strikeouts, recording 11 K's over his 5.2 innings Friday. Sauer limited the River Cats to one unearned run on three hits with three walks. Sauer's strikeout total was the second-highest of the season by a Comets pitcher behind Emmet Sheehan's 13 K's June 25 at Sacramento...Sauer's 11 strikeouts were his most in a game since also recording 11 K's Sept. 1, 2023 with Double-A Somerset.

-The back-to-back home runs by Ryan Ward and Hunter Feduccia in the first inning were the sixth back-to-back homers of the season for Oklahoma City and the first for the Comets since June 3 against Reno in OKC when Ryan Ward and Michael Chavis hit back-to-back homers. It also marked the fourth time this season Ward was involved with back-to-back home runs for the Comets.

-Reigning PCL Player of the Week Ryan Ward went 2-for-4 with his Minor League Baseball-leading 25th home run of the season. He also hit a double and finished with a game-high two RBI as he extended his hitting streak to a season-best eight games during which he is batting .467 (14-for-30) with nine extra-base hits and 12 RBI...Ward leads the Minors with 84 RBI this season.

-Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Blake Treinen continued his Major League Rehab Assignment and made his fourth overall rehab appearance and third with the Comets. He retired all three batters he faced in the seventh inning with two groundouts and a strikeout, throwing eight pitches - all of which were strikes.

-Austin Gauthier recorded a multi-hit game, going 2-for-4 with a RBI. Over his last three games, Gauthier is now 5-for-12.

-Six Comets pitchers combined for 14 strikeouts in the game - the most for Oklahoma City in a single game since compiling a season-high 17 strikeouts June 25 also in Sacramento.

Next Up: The Comets continue their three-game road series against the River Cats at 8:37 p.m. CT Saturday at Sutter Health Park. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.