OKC Comets Game Notes - July 22, 2025

July 22, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets (13-8/59-37) at Reno Aces (6-15/43-53)

Game #97 of 150/Second Half #22 of 75/Road #46 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Bobby Miller (3-3, 5.15) vs. RNO-RHP Bryce Jarvis (2-3, 7.26)

Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | Greater Nevada Field | Reno, Nev. | 8:35 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets continue their road trip and open a six-game series against the Reno Aces at 8:35 p.m. CT at Greater Nevada Field...The Comets have won three consecutive games, sweeping their road series at Sacramento over the weekend, and have moved into a tie with Las Vegas for the best overall record in the Pacific Coast League at 59-37...With a win tonight, the Comets can match their season-high mark with a record standing 23 games above .500.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Comets scored four runs over the final two innings - including two runs in the top of the ninth inning - as they used a late rally to come back and defeat the Sacramento River Cats, 5-4, Sunday afternoon at Sutter Health Park. Trailing by one run with the bases loaded and two outs in the ninth inning, Austin Gauthier sent a fly ball into right-center field. The ball deflected off the glove of Sacramento's right fielder, who was charged with an error on the play, allowing two runs to score and put the Comets ahead, 5-4. Jack Little went on to retire all three batters he faced in the bottom of the ninth inning to preserve the win for his league-leading 13th save of the season. Sacramento took the game's first lead on a two-out RBI single by Austin Barnes in the second inning. The Comets tied the score in the fourth inning on a RBI double by Kody Hoese. Sacramento went on to score three runs in the seventh inning to build a 4-1 advantage, including a two-run homer by Thomas Gavello. The Comets trimmed the deficit to one run in the eighth inning thanks to an infield RBI single by Gauthier and a RBI single by Chuckie Robinson to set up their ninth-inning comeback.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Bobby Miller (3-3) makes his first start following the All-Star Break and his team-leading 14th start of the season...Miller last pitched July 13 against Sugar Land in OKC and was charged with the loss, allowing three runs on four hits, including a home run, with two walks and two strikeouts over 4.1 innings in OKC's 6-2 home defeat. After holding Sugar Land scoreless through four innings, he gave up three runs before his exit in the fifth inning, including a two-run homer by Edwin Díaz...The outing was the longest for Miller since returning from a stint on the IL July 1. He has made three appearances since, allowing a combined six runs and nine hits over 10.2 innings, with six walks and eight strikeouts...Overall with OKC, Miller owns a 5.15 ERA over 64.2 IP. He leads OKC with 52 strikeouts, but has also allowed a team-high 45 walks and 10 homers...Miller has also appeared in two games for the Dodgers this season and was last optioned to OKC May 25...Miller split time with Los Angeles and OKC last season after making his first Opening Day roster with the Dodgers and spent time on the IL with right shoulder inflammation.

Against the Aces: 2026: 3-3 2024: 4-8 All-time: 50-42 At RNO: 18-20

The Comets and Aces meet for their second of two six-game series this season and the lone series of 2025 against one another at Greater Nevada Field...The teams split their first series of the season June 3-8 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark with OKC winning the final two meetings of the series and three of the last four games of the set...During the first series, Ryan Ward paced OKC with nine hits, including four homers. Ward and Nick Senzel racked up eight RBI each...Reno won the 2024 season series between the teams, 8-4, with the Aces winning seven of the final eight games, including the last five in a row...Prior to last season, the last time Reno won a season series against OKC was in 2018 (3-1). Oklahoma City then went 1-0-3 in the next four season series against the Aces before last season's series loss...Even with wins in back-to-back games by the Comets, Reno has won eight of the last 11 meetings between the teams, as well as 10 of the last 14.

Fresh Start: After entering the All-Star Break on a season-high four-game losing skid, the Comets have won three consecutive games following the break. The Comets own the second-best record in the PCL to start the second half (13-8), trailing only Tacoma (14-7), and have moved into a tie for the best overall record with Las Vegas...The Comets' series sweep in Sacramento was the first sweep of any length for Oklahoma City since July 14-16, 2023 when the team also took three games at Sacramento...OKC is now 3-4 in the last seven games, but prior to that, the Comets were 6-1 over the previous seven games, 12-4 over the last 16 games, 18-5 over the last 23 games and 21-7 over the last 28 games.

Tales From the Road: Oklahoma City has won five straight road games to tie their longest road win streak of the season (third time). The Comets are now 7-2 in the last nine road games to improve to a league-best 31-14 on the road this season. The Comets are 8-0-1 through their first nine road series of the season...The Comets bat at a league-leading .291 clip in away games, while their 77 home runs and 331 runs (7.4 RPG) are tops in the league on the road...On the pitching side, the Comets' 5.00 ERA on the road is second-lowest in the league...In road games against West Division opponents, the Comets are now 18-6.

Late Show: Oklahoma City picked up its eighth win of the season when trailing after eight innings Sunday as well as the team's 33rd come-from-behind win. It was the 16th time this year OKC won after trailing by at least three runs...The Comets scored two runs in their final at-bat Sunday as the game became the 32nd of the season for the Comets to be decided in a final at-bat, with OKC improving to 19-13 in those games.

The Warden of Bricktown: On Sunday, Ryan Ward extended his hitting streak to a season-best 10 games - tied for the second-longest hitting streak of the season by a Comets player. Ward went 2-for-5 with a double and scored a run Sunday as five of his six hits in the Sacramento series went for extra bases (6x13)...During the streak, Ward is 18-for-39 (.462) with 12 extra-base hits, 15 RBI and six multi-hit games, including three straight and five in his last seven games (13x27). It's tied for the longest hitting streak of his OKC career, last done Aug. 22-Sept. 1, 2023. He's also reached base at least twice in seven straight games...Ward paces all players in the Minors with 87 RBI, 114 hits, 54 extra-base hits, 224 total bases and ranks tied for first with 26 home runs and second with 75 runs scored...He set OKC's Bricktown-era career records for home runs and RBI this season and has 80 homers and 283 RBI in his OKC career (since 2023)...His 457-foot homer in the third inning Saturday night was the third-longest hit by an OKC player this season.

Offensive Findings: The Comets scored 24 runs over the three-game series in Sacramento and have now scored at least five runs in six of the last seven games, as well as in 11 of the last 14 games...Oklahoma City finished with 11 hits Sunday and has tallied double-digit hits in back-to-back games for the first time since July 5-6 against Las Vegas and OKC's 14 hits Saturday were the team's most since notching 14 hits June 24 also at Sacramento...Over the last two games, the Comets are batting .325 (25x77) and have gone 10-for-30 (.333) with runners in scoring position. Entering Saturday, the Comets batted just .212 (49x231) over the previous seven games as well as 5-for-28 (.179) with runners in scoring position over the previous four games...The Comets' offense leads the PCL in home runs (124), walks (488) and stolen bases (142).

Dean's List: Justin Dean finished with a hit, walk, run scored and 20th stolen base of the season Sunday. Dean has now reached base safely in 14 consecutive games, hitting safely in 12 of the games, going 20-for-59 (.339) with nine stolen bases and 13 runs scored...His 20 stolen bases are tied for seventh-most in the league and his five triples are tied for fourth in the PCL...Over his last 17 games, Dean is 23-for-70 (.329) with eight RBI, 14 runs scored and nine stolen bases.

Rehab Clinic: Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell started for the Comets Sunday as he continued his Major League Rehab Assignment, making his third appearance of July and first with OKC. The two-time Cy Young Award winner pitched 4.0 innings, allowing one run and four hits with one walk and six strikeouts. He faced 16 batters and threw 58 pitches (38 strikes) in his longest outing of his rehab assignment...Blake Treinen also continued his rehab assignment Sunday and followed Snell on the mound for OKC as he made his fourth appearance with the Comets. He retired all three batters he faced in the fifth inning with a groundout and two strikeouts, throwing 15 pitches (11 strikes).

Around the Horn: Austin Gauthier extended his current hitting streak to five games Sunday and is 7-for-20 during the stretch. He is one game away from matching his longest hitting streak of the season at six games (May 22-28 and May 4-13)...Alex Freeland drew a walk in the ninth inning Sunday, and he has at least one walk in seven straight games (9 BB). Freeland paces the PCL with 69 walks this season...OKC has 14 errors through the first 15 games of July after having just 12 errors in June (25 G).







