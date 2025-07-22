Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - vs. Round Rock

July 22, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TODAY'S GAME - 7/22 vs. Round Rock

FIRST PITCH - 12:05 PM (PT) at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma LHP Jhonathan Díaz (6-5, 4.57) vs. Round Rock RHP Trey Supak (1-0, 3.60)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

ADD OF Cade Marlowe (#19) - activated from 60-Day Injured List

ADD RHP Juan Burgos (#34) - optioned to Tacoma

DEL LHP Brandyn Garcia - contract selected by Seattle

DEL OF Jacob Hurtubise - released

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Open up a six-game series against the Round Rock Express on Tuesday afternoon...Tacoma dropped their series finale against El Paso, falling 5-3 to the Chihuahuas...El Paso took a 3-0 lead after the top of the fifth inning, as Tacoma did not have a baserunner through the first three innings...with one out in the bottom of the fifth, Victor Labrada doubled, Blake Hunt drew a walk and Austin Shenton singled home Labrada to get Tacoma on the board, trailing 3-1...El Paso extended their lead to 5-1 at the seventh inning stretch, but Tacoma responded with another pair of runs on a two-run single from Rhylan Thomas, his second of three hits on the day...the Rainiers got the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning, but could not score as they dropped the finale 5-3, but took two of the three games from the Chihuahuas.

MARLOWE MAKES HIS RETURN: The Rainiers activated OF Cade Marlowe off the 60-Day Injured List on Tuesday morning...Marlowe, 28, spent the majority of the 2024 campaign with Tacoma, hitting .235/.341/.395 with eight doubles, four triples and 13 home runs, driving in 45 with a career-high 43 stolen bases...has appeared with Tacoma in each of the last three seasons...Marlowe appeared in six total minor league rehab games, playing four with the ACL Mariners and two with High-A Everett, going 7-for-20 (.350) with two doubles and four RBI, drawing five walks and stealing two bases in three attempts.

DIAZ HOME COOKING: LHP Jhonathan Díaz will make his ninth start at Cheney Stadium this afternoon, going 4-1 with a 2.96 ERA in his first eight starts at home...Diaz leads all PCL pitchers who have thrown at least 45.0 innings at home with his 2.96 ERA and ranks second in the league with his 1.09 WHIP, trailing Carson Whisenhunt's 0.97 WHIP in Sacramento...Díaz's 4.75 K/BB (38K/8BB) at Cheney Stadium is also the second-best in Triple-A (min. 45.0 IP), also trailing Whisenhunt (5.50, 10BB/55K)...Díaz is one of three PCL pitchers (min 45.0 IP at home) to record at least four wins, joined by Whisenhunt, and trailing only Blas Castaño's five.

ON THE HUNT FOR WALKS: C Blake Hunt has drawn a walk in each of his last five games and multiple in each of his last three games... the longest streak by a Rainier this season...Hunt is the first Rainier to draw multiple walks in three consecutive games since Leo Rivas did so from July 19-21, 2024...is the seventh PCL player to draw multiple walks in three consecutive games this year...Sugar Land's Zack short is the only PCL player this year to draw multiple walks in four-straight games...the last Rainier to accomplish that was Jose Caballero, who did so from March 31-April 4, 2023, one of two Rainiers since 2005 to do so (also: Michael Saunders, from July 18-21, 2011).

RIVAS ON A ROLL: INF Leo Rivas is on a 23-game on-base streak (dating back to June 15), tying Harry Ford (April 9-May 14) for the longest by a Rainier this season...over the streak Rivas is hitting .416 (32x77) with two doubles, one triple and five home runs, driving in 19 and while drawing 20 walks, owning a 1.210 OPS...Rivas is also on a season-best, 15-game hitting streak, dating back to June 25...in that time, Rivas has hit .464 (26x56) with two doubles and three home runs, driving in 13...since Rivas' first game since being optioned to Tacoma on June 3, he is the PCL leader in on-base percentage at .481, ranking sixth with a .346 batting average, eighth with 24 walks a 1.019 OPS.

SAMAD SWIPES HOME: In the sixth inning of Tacoma's 9-7 victory on Saturday, Rhylan Thomas (first base) and Samad Taylor (third base) pulled off a double steal, with Taylor swiping home...it's the first time this year that a Rainier has stolen home, marking the third consecutive season a Rainier has stolen home...Taylor was also responsible for the lone theft of home in 2024, making him only the second Rainier since 2005 with multiple steals of home, joining Hunter Brown, who did stole home in once in 2005 and 2006...Taylor is one of 20 PCL players since 2005 to record multiple steals of home.

RHYLAN CRUISES AT CHENEY: Following his 3-for-5 effort on Sunday afternoon, OF Rhylan Thomas continues his hot hitting at Cheney Stadium...Thomas is hitting .355 (65x183) in 47 home games this season, the third-best home batting average of any PCL hitter...Thomas' .355 average is the second-best for any Rainier in a single season at Cheney Stadium (minimum 150 at-bats)...he trails only the .392 (65x166) that Shin-Soo Choo hit in 2006...Thomas' 65 hits at Cheney Stadium are tied for 12th-most by a Rainier since 2005, 14 shy of the 79 hits Bryan LaHair recorded in 2007.

JULY JAMMING: Since the calendar turned to July, the Rainiers have been one of the best teams in Triple-A, going 12-3, the second-best record in the circuit (Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 12-2)...offensively, Tacoma leads all Triple-A teams with 141 runs (25 more than next-closest), 168 hits, 91 walks drawn and with a .412 on-base percentage...the Rainiers' .309 batting average in July is the second-best, as is their .888 OPS in July...on the mound, the Rainiers' 36 walks issued are the fewest in Triple-A.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners were shut out by the Milwaukee Brewers 6-0 on Monday night...George Kirby did not allow a hit through the first five innings of the game, but gave up four runs on five hits in the sixth inning...Milwaukee added another pair in the eighth to win 6-0...Ben Williamson accounted for two of the Mariners' five hits in the loss.







