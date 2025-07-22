Constellation Field to Host 2025 Nike RBI Southwest Regional Tournament Championship Games

SUGAR LAND, TX - Constellation Field is set to host the Championship Games of the 2025 Nike RBI Southwest Regional Tournament on Saturday, July 26.

The pair of games are scheduled for 8:30 am and 11:30 am. General admission tickets are free but must be claimed here to gain entry. One ticket is good for both games, and parking is free for the day.

Participants in the Nike RBI Southwest Regional include teams from Texas, Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, New Mexico and Oklahoma. The winner of the Regional Tournament will advance to the Nike RBI World Series from August 3 - 9 in Vero Beach, Florida. The Astros Nike RBI Senior team (ages 16 - 18) claimed the Nike RBI Senior Division World Series Championship in 2023.

The Nike RBI Southwest Regional Tournament is one of a series of upcoming events at the ballpark including CHINEDU Live on Saturday, August 9, the Space Cowboys 5K/10K presented by Houston Methodist on Saturday, September 6, Center Field Cinema presented by Houston Methodist on Friday, September 12 and the Houston Filipino Street Festival on Saturday, October 18.







