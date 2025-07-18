Tacoma Rides Eight-Run Second Inning to Victory Over El Paso

TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (51-43/13-6) came out of the All-Star Break with their fourth consecutive victory, as an eight-run second inning led them to a 9-4 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas (49-45/11-8).

Tacoma opened the scoring by putting up a crooked number in the second inning. Leody Taveras led off with a walk. After Victor Labrada popped out to shortstop, Spencer Packard doubled to put runners on second and third. Jack López laced an RBI single to center field, and advanced to second on a throwing error from center fielder Brandon Lockridge. With two runners in scoring position, Austin Shenton knocked a base hit into left field, which scored both runners and made it 3-0. Samad Taylor struck out, and Rhylan Thomas followed with a single. Harry Ford walked to load the bases, following which Tyler Locklear delivered a two-run single to extend the Tacoma advantage to 5-0. With runners on first and second, Taveras drove his first home run with Tacoma over the right field wall to make it an eight-run inning. Labrada grounded out to end the frame with the score at 8-0.

Casey Lawrence held El Paso scoreless through the first three innings, but the Chihuahuas cut their deficit in half in the fourth. Lockridge worked a leadoff walk, which Clay Dungan followed with a single into right field. Luis Campusano got the Chihuahuas on the board with an RBI double, and with runners on second and third, Yonathan Perlaza drove a three-run home run to right field to make it an 8-4 ballgame. Lawrence was then able to retire the next three batters in order to avoid any further damage.

The Rainiers got one run back in the bottom half of the fourth. Taylor and Thomas took back-to-back walks, and worked a double-steal during Ford's at-bat, in which he eventually struck out. With two runners in scoring position, Locklear notched his third RBI of the game with a sacrifice fly to left field. Taveras flied out to center to strand Thomas and end the inning with a score of 9-4.

El Paso put another run on the board in the sixth inning. Dungan reached on an error by Locklear, and stole second base before Campusano grounded out to shortstop. Perlaza drove in his fourth RBI of the game with a base hit, which brought the score to 9-5 and knocked Lawrence out of the game. Reliever Joe Jacques induced groundouts from Nate Mondou and Forrest Wall to keep the Rainiers' lead at four runs.

Tacoma's bullpen continued to shut El Paso down for the remainder of the contest. Collin Snider came on in the seventh inning, and pitched 2.0 scoreless frames while only allowing one hit and adding three strikeouts. Tayler Saucedo recorded a scoreless ninth inning to seal the game with a score of 9-5. Lawrence earned his third consecutive win for Tacoma while Wes Benjamin took the loss for El Paso.

Postgame Notes:

Leody Taveras became the third Rainier this season to score two runs in one inning, joining Tyler Locklear and Leo Rivas. Locklear scored twice in the fifth inning of a 19-8 victory over Salt Lake on May 28, and Rivas scored twice in the sixth inning of a 14-10 win against Albuquerque.

Austin Shenton has worked a walk in seven games in a row, which is the longest active streak in the PCL.

With their eight-run second inning, the Rainiers became the first team in the PCL to score eight-or-more runs in an inning four times this season. They scored nine runs in the fifth inning of May 28's win over Salt Lake (season high), eight in the sixth inning of June 20's victory over Albuquerque, and eight in the ninth inning of Sunday's win at Reno. The eight-run second inning also marked the first time any PCL team has scored eight-or-more runs in the second inning this season.

Tyler Locklear's three-RBI performance extended his streak of games with an RBI to five, which is the second-longest active streak in the PCL. Furthermore, his two-RBI single in the second inning pushed his hitting streak to 12 games, which is the third-longest active streak in the PCL. Locklear has also scored a run in eight consecutive games, which is the longest active streak in the PCL.







