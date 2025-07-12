OKC Comets Game Notes - July 12, 2025

July 12, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Sugar Land Space Cowboys (6-8/45-44) at Oklahoma City Comets (10-6/56-35)

Game #92 of 150/Second Half #17 of 75/Home #50 of 75

Pitching Probables: SUG-RHP Jason Alexander (4-0, 1.55) vs. OKC-RHP Matt Sauer (2-1, 3.79)

Saturday, July 12, 2025 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets continue their series against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark trying to avoid a third straight loss...The series against the Space Cowboys is now tied, 2-2, after OKC took a 2-0 series lead before wins by the Space Cowboys the last two nights...Tonight is the first-ever Bluey Night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, with appearances by popular characters Bluey and Bingo.

Last Game: The Sugar Land Space Cowboys scored seven runs between the eighth and 10th innings to come back and defeat the Oklahoma City Comets in 10 innings, 8-5, Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. With the Comets leading, 3-1, the Space Cowboys tied the score on a two-run home run by Jon Singleton with two outs and two strikes in the eighth inning. Later in the 10th inning, the Space Cowboys scored five runs, including a three-run double by Singleton. The Comets had led the game through the first seven innings, starting when Ryan Ward hit a two-run homer in the first inning. Chas McCormick cut the Comets' lead in half with a solo homer in the third inning. Ward pushed the Comets' lead to 3-1 with a RBI double in the fifth inning. Later trailing, 8-3, in the 10th inning, the Comets trimmed the deficit to three runs on a two-run home run by Justin Dean.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Matt Sauer (2-1) makes his ninth start with OKC tonight...He last pitched July 5 against Las Vegas at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits, including a grand slam, with four strikeouts and three walks in a no decision. He held the Aviators to one run through four innings before Las Vegas hit a grand slam in the fifth inning of OKC's 8-6 win...In his previous two starts, both in Sacramento, Sauer allowed a total of three runs and six hits over 12.1 innings with two walks against 11 strikeouts...Sauer has also made nine appearances (one start) with the Dodgers this season and last pitched June 17 against San Diego. Overall with LAD, he is 2-1 with a 6.18 ERA...He signed with the Dodgers as a minor league free agent in January after splitting time in the Kansas City and New York Yankees organizations last season as a Rule 5 Draft pick. He made the Royals' Opening Day roster and his ML debut March 31, 2024, going on to make 14 relief appearances before rejoining the Yankees organization...Sauer was drafted by the Yankees in 2017 in the second round of the MLB Draft from Righetti High School in Santa Maria, Calif.

Against the Space Cowboys: 2025: 4-3 2024: 6-12 All-time: 56-41 At OKC: 29-20

The Comets and Space Cowboys meet for the second time this season and first at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The teams opened the season in Sugar Land March 28-30, with the Comets winning the final two games after Sugar Land rallied in the ninth inning of the season opener to come back and defeat OKC...The Comets outscored the Space Cowboys, 14-8, and outhit them, 27-17, in the series...The Space Cowboys are defending Triple-A National Champions, won the 2024 PCL first-half title and tied for the second-half crown with Reno. The Space Cowboys went 93-56 overall last season before defeating Reno in the PCL Championship Series and Omaha in the Triple-A National Championship Game...Despite going 6-12 against the Space Cowboys last season, OKC outscored Sugar land, 91-89, and hit 19 homers compared to Sugar Land's 15...Over the final series of 2024 between the teams Sept. 3-8, OKC scored 10 total runs for OKC's lowest-scoring six-game series since the team started playing primarily six-game series in 2021...The Comets are 4-2 against Sugar Land in the last six games after losing 10 of the previous 12 matchups, but Sugar Land is 7-3 over the last 10 games in Bricktown.

Heat Check: The Comets have now lost back-to-back games for the first time since June 29-July 1 and back-to-back home games for the first time since June 3-4 against Reno.This is only the third time in the last 41 games OKC has lost consecutive games and tonight will to look to avoid losing three in a row for the first time since May 18-21, including a loss in Round Rock and back-to-back losses to Sacramento in OKC...The Comets are 12-6 over the last 18 games, 18-7 over the last 25 games and 21-9 over the last 30 games.Oklahoma City's 21 wins since June 7 are tied for the most in the PCL and tied for second in Triple-A...The Comets have lost back-to-back home games after going 11-2 in the previous 13 home games...This is the first time all season the Comets won the first two games of a series only to lose the next two games.

Extra Credit: Oklahoma City's record fell to 5-4 in extra-inning games this season with Friday night's loss, however last night's extra-inning defeat was also the Comets' first home loss in almost two years. Prior to Friday, Oklahoma City had won 10 straight extra-inning games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, with the last loss July 19, 2023 against El Paso (11-10 in 10 innings)...After allowing a total of six runs in their 10 extra innings entering Friday, the Comets gave up five runs alone in the 10th inning of yesterday's loss.

Late Fee: Last night the Comets lost for the eighth time this season when leading after seven innings and for the eighth time when tied after eight innings (4-8). Last season OKC went 67-1 when leading after seven innings and 5-4 when tied after eight innings...The Comets were charged with their 30th blown save of 2025 - most in the Minors and six more than the next-closest team. For comparison among the 30 Triple-A teams, the median amount of blown saves is 16...Jon Singleton's two-run homer in the eighth inning marked the ninth time this year the Comets allowed a game-tying or go-ahead homer while leading in the eighth or ninth inning this season...Of their last 26 losses, the Comets have led in the eighth inning or later in nine of them...It was OKC's 31st game of the season to be decided in a final at-bat, with the Comets falling to 18-13 in those games.

The Warden of Bricktown: Ryan Ward went 2-for-5 with a double, his 24th home run of the season and three RBI Friday night. Ward has hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games, going 18-for-50 (.360) with 10 extra-base hits and 18 RBI. He has recorded an extra-base hit in five straight games (7 XBH)...Last night was the fourth time in nine games Ward finished with three or more RBI and was his fifth multi-RBI effort in his last 10 games...Ward leads the Minors with 24 home runs, 80 RBI, 106 hits, 49 extra-base hits and 207 total bases, and he is one of three players across the Minors with at least 20 homers and 20 doubles...He set OKC's Bricktown-era career records for home runs and RBI this season and has 78 homers and 276 RBI in his OKC career (since 2023). The home run and RBI totals are highest among all Triple-A players since 2023.

Dean's List: Justin Dean connected on a two-run home run in the 10th inning for his fifth homer of the season Friday night. Over his last nine games, Dean is 14-for-37 (.378) with nine runs scored and seven RBI...He has also hit safely in 10 of his last 12 games, going 17-for-48 (.354) with 10 runs...Dean ranks second among OKC players with 17 steals this season - tied for eighth-most in the league - while his five triples lead the Comets and are tied for fourth-most in the PCL.

Dinger Details: The Comets hit two home runs last night and have hit six homers over the last five games...On the flip side, OKC had not allowed a home run in three straight games for the first time since May 1-2 (two games on May 1) before allowing three home runs Thursday and two more homers last night. The five homers allowed over two games are the most allowed by OKC over a two-game span since June 12-13 in Albuquerque (6 HR) and the most allowed by OKC over a two-game span at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark June 18-19, 2024 against Albuquerque...Of the 21 last home runs allowed by the Comets, 14 have been with at least one runner on base and eight have been with at least two runners on base. Despite the Comets hitting 28 more home runs overall than their opponents, they have only hit one more than their opponents (48) with runners on.

Bumps on the Bump: Three Comets pitchers combined to hold the Space Cowboys to one run over the first seven innings last night before the Space Cowboys scored seven runs over the final three innings. Sugar Land has now scored 20 runs the last two nights after being held to two total runs Tuesday and Wednesday. It's the most runs allowed by OKC over two games since June 10-11 in Albuquerque (21 R) and the most over two home games since Sept. 16-17, 2023 vs. Tacoma (22 R)...Sugar Land is 9-for-24 with RISP the last two nights after OKC opponents were held 0-for-21 over the previous three games...Oklahoma City has now allowed at least five runs in eight of the last 11 games and 10 of the last 14 games. The Comets own a 6.19 ERA over the last 46 games after posting a 4.20 ERA over the first 45 games of the season.

Swiping Right: Oklahoma City's streak of eight straight games with a stolen base came to an end last night. The Comets had 15 stolen bases during the stretch...OKC leads the PCL with 139 stolen bases in 91 games - 21 more than the next-highest total.







