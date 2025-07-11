Mondou Extends Hitting Streak in Loss Thursday

The Las Vegas Aviators beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 6-4 Thursday night at Southwest University Park to win for the first time in the first three games of the series.

El Paso's runs came on an RBI single by Nate Mondou in the bottom of the fourth inning and a sacrifice fly by Forrest Wall one batter later. Mondou's single moved his career-high hitting streak to 14 games. The Chihuahuas' final two runs came in the bottom of the seventh on Yonathan Perlaza's RBI single and Mike Brosseau scoring on a wild pitch. Perlaza also had his 30th double of the season, which leads all of Minor League Baseball.

Designated hitter Clay Dungan went 1-for-5 with a double, his third double in the first three games of the series. Reliever Manuel Castro pitched two scoreless innings and hasn't allowed any runs in his first four Triple-A outings for El Paso.

Team Records: Las Vegas (8-7, 57-33), El Paso (48-42, 10-5)

Next Game: Friday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Las Vegas RHP Aaron Brooks (1-1, 6.20) vs. El Paso LHP Wes Benjamin (3-4, 5.68). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.







