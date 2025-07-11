Space Cowboys Down Comets in 10, 8-5

July 11, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Game Summary: The Sugar Land Space Cowboys scored seven runs over the final three innings to come back and defeat the Oklahoma City Comets in 10 innings, 8-5, Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. With the Comets leading, 3-1, the Space Cowboys tied the score on a two-run home run by Jon Singleton in the eighth inning. Later in the 10th inning, the Space Cowboys (6-8/45-44) scored five runs, including a three-run double by Singleton. The Comets (10-6/56-35) had led the game from the first through seventh innings. Oklahoma City took the first lead of the night in the first inning when Ryan Ward sent a fly ball out to right-center field for a two-run homer and a 2-0 OKC lead. Chas McCormick, on a Major League Rehab Assignment with Sugar Land from the Houston Astros, cut the Comets' lead in half with a solo homer in the third inning. Ward pushed the Comets' lead to 3-1 with a RBI double in the fifth inning. Later trailing, 8-3, in the 10th inning, the Comets trimmed the deficit to three runs on a two-run home run by Justin Dean.

Of Note:

-The Comets have now lost back-to-back games for the first time since June 29-July 1 and back-to-back home games for the first time since June 3-4 against Reno...Oklahoma City is now 6-3 over the last nine games.

-Oklahoma City fell to 5-4 in extra-innings this season, but suffered its first home loss in extra innings since July 19, 2023 against El Paso (11-10 loss in 10 innings). The Comets had won 10 straight games in extra-innings at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark before Friday.

-The Comets lost for the eighth time this season when leading after seven innings and were charged with their 30th blown save of the season - most in the Minors.

-Ryan Ward went 2-for-5 with a double, his 24th home run of the season and three RBI...Ward now has 18 hits, including 10 for the extra bases, and 18 RBI over his last 11 games...He has recorded an extra-base hit in five straight games (7 xbh)...He leads the Minors with 24 home runs, 80 RBI, 106 hits, 49 extra-base hits and 207 total bases.

-Justin Dean connected on a two-run home run in the 10th inning for his fifth homer of the season. Over his last nine games, Dean is 14-for-37 with nine runs scored.

-Oklahoma City's streak of eight straight games with a stolen base came to an end. The Comets had 15 stolen bases during the stretch.

-The Comets allowed two home runs Friday and have now allowed five homers over the last two games.

Next Up: The Comets continue their series against the Space Cowboys at 7:05 p.m. Saturday on the first-ever Bluey Night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. To purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 11, 2025

