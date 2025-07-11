Isotopes Fall in 11-Inning Heartbreaker, 9-8

July 11, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock, TX - Playing extra innings for a second consecutive night, Albuquerque and Round Rock had a dramatically different finish than Thursday. The Isotopes broke a 5-5 tie in the 10 th when Drew Romo singled home the go-ahead run. Adael Amador then provided insurance with a two-run single off Craig Kimbrel, a nine-time All-Star who ranks fifth in Major League Baseball history in saves (440).

Nursing an 8-5 advantage, things quickly turned south for the Isotopes in the home 10 th. Round Rock loaded the bases, then Andrew Quezada uncorked a wild pitch allowing one run to score. After an infield hit, Blaine Crim doubled to left, scoring two and tying the contest at eight apiece. The Express again had the bases juiced with nobody out, but Quezada retired the next three batters, sending the contest to the 11 th.

Albuquerque went down quietly in the top half, then Kellen Strahm delivered a one-out single, scoring pinch-runner Alan Trejo and ending the four-hour, two-minute marathon in favor of Round Rock.

Topes Scope: - Chase Dollander made his second career Triple-A start, and first since March 30 at Sacramento. Dollander completed 5.0 innings and relented six hits and five runs (all earned), while walking three and striking out three. He allowed a two-run homer to Rowdy Tellez in the first inning and threw 90 pitches, 55 for strikes.

- The Isotopes played extra innings in back-to-back games for the 18th time in franchise history (last: Sept. 21-22, 2024 at Reno, final two contests of the season). It was the second occurrence against Round Rock, both coming at Dell Diamond (other: July 24-25, 2012). The Isotopes have never gone to extra frames in three consecutive ballgames.

- Albuquerque suffered their fourth walk-off defeat of the 2025 season, and first since losing back-to-back games in that fashion May 20-21 at Reno.

- Strahm has recorded the game-winning single in each of Round Rock's last two walk-off wins over Albuquerque, also accomplishing the defeat on Aug. 16, 2024. Friday marked the ninth time the Isotopes lost to the Express via walk-off, five coming since July 9, 2022.

- The Isotopes played a game which lasted over four hours for the second time in 2025 (longest: 4:06, May 16 vs. Tacoma - 12 innings).

- Albuquerque dropped to 14-16 in one-run games, including 6-12 on the road. Six of their last seven away contests have been decided by a single tally, dating back to June 27 at Las Vegas.

- With the defeat, the Isotopes snapped their five-game extra-inning win streak, which dated back to the last game of the 2024 campaign at Reno. Albuquerque is now 4-1 in extras this season.

- Amador was 4-for-6, his fifth game with four hits (last: Aug. 6, 2024 at Richmond). His career-high of five knocks came on May 25, 2024 at Portland. After going 5-for-35 in a 10-game stretch from June 21-July 4, Amador is 9-for-24 with a pair of doubles and four RBI in his last five contests.

- Zac Veen was 0-for-5, and has been held hitless in consecutive starts for the fourth time with Albuquerque this season (also: May 10-11 at OKC, May 21-22 at Reno, June 19-20 at Tacoma). Veen had a pinch-hit single in the 10 th inning on Thursday.

- Sam Hilliard drew a walk and has reached base in 41 of 42 games started for the Isotopes in 2025.

- Owen Miller finished 2-for-5, including his fifth home run of the season. Friday was Miller's 16 th multi-hit game for Albuquerque, and first since June 28 at Las Vegas. Miller snapped an 89 at-bat string without a long ball (last: June 11 vs. Oklahoma City).

- Romo tallied his third multi-hit game in July after entering the month with just four in 22 prior contests. He has drawn 10 walks in 31 games this season, after not reaching double-digits in free passes until his 72 nd game of 2024.

- Aaron Schunk was 2-for-5 with a double, his 11 th multi-hit effort for Albuquerque this year. He has just a .194 batting average in 27 road games this season, compared to .341 in 22 contests at Isotopes Park.

- Braiden Ward became the first Isotopes position player to convert two sacrifice bunts in a game since Shawn O'Malley on June 28, 2018 vs. Sacramento. Ward is the ninth non-pitcher to do so for Albuquerque since 2005 (MiLB database). Overall, Kyle Freeland was the last Isotope to sacrifice twice, June 17, 2019 vs. New Orleans.

- Quezada was the ninth pitcher to suffer a blown save for the Isotopes this season. Friday was his first career save opportunity, in 97 outings.

- Out of 15 six-game series the Isotopes have played in 2025, 12 have been tied after four contests. Albuquerque is a combined 9-18 in the final two games of series (Saturday/Sunday), including losing nine of their last 10. The scheduled finale on May 4 vs. Salt Lake was rained out and will not be made up.

On Deck: Left-handed pitcher Carson Palmquist is slated to start for the Isotopes tomorrow, and Round Rock is undecided. First pitch from Dell Diamond is scheduled for 6:15 pm MT (7:15 CT).

7/11/25, 10: 59 PM ABQ @ RR | Box Score | MLB Research Tool Page 1 of 1 https://research.mlb.com/games/779835/box-score#orgId=11 Round Rock Express (41-48) 9, Albuquerque Isotopes (37-53) 8 Jul 11th, 2025 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 R H E Albuquerque 0 2 0 0 1 1 0 1 0 3 0 8 11 0 Round Rock 2 1 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 3 1 9 13 1 One out when winning run scored.

Albuquerque AVG AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO PO A Veen, RF .310 5 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 3 2 0 Amador, 2B .274 6 1 4 1 0 0 3 0 0 2 4 Hilliard, CF .278 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 Bernabel, 1B .313 6 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 10 2 Thompson, DH .265 5 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 Miller, O, SS .277 5 2 2 0 0 1 2 1 2 2 5 Romo, C .254 5 1 2 0 0 0 1 0 3 11 1 Schunk, 3B .265 5 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 2 Ward, LF .412 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 2 0 Dollander, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 Turner, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Van Scoyoc, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Gilbreath, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Chivilli, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Quezada, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Totals .276 43 8 11 3 0 1 8 6 13 31 14 BATTING 2B: Amador (5, Serrano); Thompson (19, Acker); Schunk (6, Hales).

HR: Miller, O (5, 2nd inning o " Garcia, R, 1 on, 0 out).

TB: Amador 5; Miller, O 5; Romo 2; Schunk 3; Thompson 2.

RBI: Amador 3 (26); Bernabel (45); Miller, O 2 (27); Romo (11); Veen (31).

2-out RBI: Amador 3.

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Amador; Miller, O 2; Bernabel 2; Hilliard; Veen.

SAC: Ward 2.

Team RISP: 4-for-20.

Team LOB: 12.

BASERUNNING SB: Ward (7, 2nd base o " Garcia, R/Piotto).

FIELDING DP: (Miller, O-Amador-Bernabel).

Round Rock AVG AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO PO A Harris, CF .256 6 0 3 1 0 0 1 0 1 2 0 Jung, Jo, DH .200 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 2-Trejo, PR .229 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Foscue, 2B .262 5 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 3 Tellez, 1B .333 4 1 2 0 0 1 2 0 0 5 1 1-Strahm, PR-RF .266 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 0 2 0 Freeman, 3B .318 5 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 Hauver, LF .273 4 2 2 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 0 McKinney, RF .287 2 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 1 0 a-Crim, PH-1B .297 1 0 1 1 0 0 2 1 0 2 0 Martin, Ri, SS .289 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 1 Piotto, C .216 2 0 1 0 0 0 2 1 0 10 0 b-Johnson, C, PH-C .202 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 3 0 Garcia, R, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Serrano, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Acker, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Curvelo, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hales, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 Heuer, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kimbrel, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Gray, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Totals .262 42 9 13 3 0 1 8 6 10 33 7 a-Intentionally walked for McKinney in the 8th. b-Struck out for Piotto in the 9th.

1-Ran for Tellez in the 8th. 2-Ran for Jung, Jo in the 11th.

BATTING 2B: Harris (7, Dollander); McKinney (5, Dollander); Crim (19, Quezada).

HR: Tellez (2, 1st inning o " Dollander, 1 on, 2 out).

TB: Crim 2; Freeman 2; Harris 4; Hauver 2; McKinney 2; Piotto; Strahm; Tellez 5.

RBI: Crim 2 (65); Harris (29); Piotto 2 (7); Strahm (33); Tellez 2 (4).

2-out RBI: Tellez 2; Harris.

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Jung, Jo 4; Foscue; Martin, Ri 2.

GIDP: Jung, Jo.

Team RISP: 6-for-16.

Team LOB: 11.

BASERUNNING SB: Harris (21, 2nd base o " Chivilli/Romo).

CS: McKinney (1, 2nd base by Turner/Romo).

FIELDING E: Freeman (11, throw).

PB: Piotto (5).

Albuquerque ERA IP H R ER BB SO HR BF Dollander 6.00 5.0 6 5 5 3 3 1 23 Turner 7.97 2.0 0 0 0 1 3 0 6 Van Scoyoc 4.50 0.2 2 0 0 0 0 0 4 Gilbreath 5.68 0.2 1 0 0 1 2 0 4 Chivilli 10.50 0.2 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 Quezada (L, 0-6)(BS, 1) 7.59 1.1 4 4 2 1 1 0 10 Totals 6.01 10.1 13 9 7 6 10 1 49 Round Rock ERA IP H R ER BB SO HR BF Garcia, R 9.17 2.0 2 2 2 3 2 1 11 Serrano 5.79 2.2 2 1 1 1 3 0 11 Acker (H, 3) 4.70 1.1 3 1 0 1 3 0 9 Curvelo (H, 6) 3.67 1.0 0 0 0 0 2 0 3 Hales (BS, 1) 15.75 2.0 1 1 1 0 0 0 7 Heuer 3.28 0.2 2 3 2 1 2 0 5 Kimbrel 5.79 0.1 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 Gray (W, 3-4) 2.14 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 0 3 Totals 5.25 11.0 11 8 6 6 13 1 51 WP: Quezada.

IBB: Crim (by Gilbreath).

HBP: Martin, Ri (by Quezada).

Pitch timer violations: Turner (pitcher); Thompson (batter timer).

Pitches-strikes: Dollander 90-55; Turner 28-16; Van Scoyoc 18-11; Gilbreath 12-7; Chivilli 11-8; Quezada 31-20; Garcia, R 52-28; Serrano 56-34; Acker 37-21; Curvelo 7-6; Hales 19-14; Heuer 31-21; Kimbrel 5-5; Gray 18-13.

Groundouts-flyouts: Dollander 7-2; Turner 1-0; Van Scoyoc 2-0; Gilbreath 0-0; Chivilli 0-1; Quezada 2-1; Garcia, R 1-0; Serrano 1-1; Acker 1-0; Curvelo 0-1; Hales 4-1; Heuer 0-0; Kimbrel 0-1; Gray 1-1.

Batters faced: Dollander 23; Turner 6; Van Scoyoc 4; Gilbreath 4; Chivilli 2; Quezada 10; Garcia, R 11; Serrano 11; Acker 9; Curvelo 3; Hales 7; Heuer 5; Kimbrel 2; Gray 3.

Inherited runners-scored: Gilbreath 2-0; Chivilli 1-0; Kimbrel 3-2.

Umpires: HP: Jen Pawol. 1B: Mitch Trzeciak. 3B: Felix Neon.

Official Scorer: Andrew Haynes.

Weather: 89 degrees, Partly Cloudy.

Wind: 11 mph, Out To CF.

First pitch: 7:17 PM.

T: 4:02.

Att: 7,110.

