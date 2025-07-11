OKC Comets Game Notes - July 11, 2025

July 11, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Sugar Land Space Cowboys (5-8/44-44) at Oklahoma City Comets (10-5/56-34)

Game #91 of 150/Second Half #16 of 75/Home #49 of 75

Pitching Probables: SUG-RHP Miguel Ullola (4-2, 3.62) vs. OKC-LHP Justin Wrobleski (1-1, 5.09)

Friday, July 11, 2025 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets continue their series against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The Comets have a 2-1 series lead and last night suffered just their second loss in the last eight games...Tonight is Western Heritage Night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark celebrating Oklahoma's multicultural influences and unique history. Fireworks presented by Devon Energy are scheduled to follow the game.

Last Game: The Sugar Land Space Cowboys hit three home runs, including a grand slam, as they sent the Oklahoma City Comets to a 12-8 loss Thursday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Comets took the first lead of the game in the second inning when Jose Ramos sent a fly ball to left field that hit off the wall and rolled toward center field allowing two Comets runs to score on an inside-the-park home run. Sugar Land answered with a solo home run in the third inning by Quincy Hamilton. Ryan Ward connected on a RBI double in the third inning to give the Comets a 3-1 lead. Sugar Land then took the lead in the fourth inning with Edwin Diaz sent a grand slam out to right-center field for a 5-3 advantage. Oklahoma City got a run back on a fielder's choice before Sugar Land scored three runs in the sixth inning, including a two-run homer by Jesus Bastidas, as the Space Cowboys built an 8-4 lead. The teams exchanged runs in the sixth and seventh innings before Oklahoma City scored a run on a wild pitch to cut the deficit to three runs in the eighth inning. However, Sugar Land went on to score three more runs in the ninth inning before the Comets chipped away with two runs in their final at-bat.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Justin Wrobleski (1-1) makes his 10th start with the Comets, but first since May 31 as his last six outings have come with the Los Angeles Dodgers...Wrobleski most recently pitched July 5 against the Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium and was charged with the loss, allowing five runs (four earned) and seven hits over 4.2 innings of relief following a two-inning start by Shohei Ohtani. He issued one walk with six strikeouts before being optioned to OKC July 7...Wrobleski made six appearances (one start) with the Dodgers since last appearing with OKC, going 3-2 with a 3.48 ERA over 31.0 innings with 32 strikeouts against seven walks. Overall he has been recalled three times this year and is 4-3 with a 4.50 ERA in eight games (two starts)...Wrobleski's last appearance with the Comets came May 31 in Las Vegas, when he allowed five runs on a season-high nine hits with one walk and six K's...The lefty spent time at three levels of the Dodgers organization last season, including seven games with OKC, and made his MLB debut July 7, 2024 vs. Milwaukee...He was selected by the Dodgers in the 11th round of the 2021 MLB Draft from Oklahoma State University.

Against the Space Cowboys: 2025: 4-2 2024: 6-12 All-time: 56-40 At OKC: 29-19

The Comets and Space Cowboys meet for the second time this season and first at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The teams opened the season in Sugar Land March 28-30, with the Comets winning the final two games after Sugar Land rallied in the ninth inning of the season opener to come back and defeat OKC...The Comets outscored the Space Cowboys, 14-8, and outhit them, 27-17, in the series...The Space Cowboys are defending Triple-A National Champions, won the 2024 PCL first-half title and tied for the second-half crown with Reno. The Space Cowboys went 93-56 overall last season before defeating Reno in the PCL Championship Series and Omaha in the Triple-A National Championship Game...Despite going 6-12 against the Space Cowboys last season, OKC outscored Sugar land, 91-89, and hit 19 homers compared to Sugar Land's 15...Over the final series of 2024 between the teams Sept. 3-8, OKC scored 10 total runs for OKC's lowest-scoring six-game series since the team started playing primarily six-game series in 2021...The Comets are 4-1 against Sugar Land in the last five games after losing 10 of the previous 12 matchups.

Heat Check: The Comets' four-game winning streak came to an end last night as they lost for the first time in the series to Sugar Land. Oklahoma City suffered just its second loss in the last eight games and fifth loss in the last 17 games...OKC is 18-6 over the last 24 games and 21-8 over the last 29 games...Oklahoma City's 21 wins since June 7 are tied for the most in Triple-A and are tied for the third-most wins in the Minors during the span...The Comets' stretch of wins in four straight home games also came to an end last night as Oklahoma City is now 11-3 in their last 14 home games and have won 12 of their last 16 home games. OKC is now 28-20 at home this season.

The Warden of Bricktown: Ryan Ward finished with a team-leading three hits for OKC last night, going 3-for-5 with a double, triple, RBI and scored two runs. Ward now has 16 hits, including eight for extra bases, and 15 RBI over his last 10 games, batting .356 (16x45) and hitting safely in nine of the 10 games...He has recorded an extra-base hit in four straight games (5 XBH)...Ward leads the Minors with 104 hits, 77 RBI, 47 extra-base hits and 201 total bases this season, while his 23 homers are tied for first...He set OKC's Bricktown-era career records for home runs and RBI this season and has 77 homers and 273 RBI in his OKC career (since 2023). The home run and RBI totals are highest among all Triple-A players since 2023...Ward is one of three players across the Minors this season with at least 20 homers and 20 doubles.

Noah's Arc: Noah Miller hit a RBI single in the ninth inning Thursday to extend his hitting streak to six games, as he has gone 7-for-23 (.304) with three extra-base hits in his first six Triple-A games...Including his time with Double-A Tulsa, Miller has now hit safely in 11 straight games, going 14-for-43 (.326) with five extra-base hits and 10 runs scored.

Dean's List: Justin Dean picked up two hits and recorded a stolen base in a third straight game (4 SB) last night. Over his last eight games, Dean is 13-for-32 with six stolen bases and eight runs scored...He has also hit safely in nine of his last 11 games, going 16-for-43 (.372) with nine runs...Dean ranks second among OKC players with 17 steals this season - tied for eighth-most in the league - while his five triples lead the Comets and are tied for fourth-most in the PCL.

Up and Down on the Mound: After the Comets held opponents to six total runs and 14 hits over the previous three games and a total of two runs and eight hits over the previous two games, the Space Cowboys erupted for 12 runs and 15 hits Thursday. After Sugar Land started the game 1-for-11, they went 14-for-32 (.438). Sugar Land scored three or more runs in three separate innings last night and scored in five of the last seven innings after the Comets had held opponents scoreless in 25 of the previous 28 innings...Sugar Land went 4-for-11 with runners in scoring position last night after opponents were held 0-for-21 with RISP over the previous three games...Oklahoma City has now allowed at least five runs in seven of the last 10 games and nine of the last 13 games. The Comets own a 6.19 ERA over the last 45 games after posting a 4.20 ERA over the first 45 games of the season.

Dinger Details: The inside-the-park home run hit by Jose Ramos in the second inning last night was his first Triple-A home run and the second inside-the-park home run of the season for the Comets, joining Ryan Ward's walk-off inside-the-park home run in Game 1 of a doubleheader against El Paso May 1...On the flip side, OKC had not allowed a home run in three straight games for the first time since May 1-2 (two games on May 1) before allowing three home runs Thursday as the Space Cowboys' first seven runs of the game scored via homers. The grand slam hit by Edwin Diaz was the fourth allowed by the Comets this season and second of the current homestand (July 5 vs. LV)...Of the 19 last home runs allowed by the Comets, 13 have been with at least one runner on base and eight have been with at least two runners on base. Despite the Comets hitting 28 more home runs overall than their opponents, they have hit the same amount of homers with runners on base (47).

Getting Offensive: The eight runs scored by OKC last night tied the team's highest run total in a loss this season. Oklahoma City also scored eight runs and lost, 9-8, in Albuquerque June 12 and, 12-8, to El Paso April 5 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...After collecting just eight hits across Tuesday and Wednesday, OKC rapped out 13 hits Thursday...Since May 25 (40 G), the Comets are slashing .299/.396/.499 with an average of 7.6 runs per game and 10.5 hits per game. During that time, they lead the full-season Minors in runs (303), OBP, SLG, OPS (.895), rank third in AVG, hits (419) and tied for third in homers (61).

Swiping Right: The Comets stole three bases last night and have now stolen at least one base in a season-high eight consecutive games (15 SB). Going back further, the Comets also have 23 steals over the last 12 games...OKC leads the PCL with 139 stolen bases in 90 games - 22 more than the next-highest total.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.