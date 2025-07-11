Ray Spins Six-Scoreless, Aces Shut Down Rainiers in 2-0 Victory

July 11, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

RENO, Nev. - Dylan Ray was magnificent on the mound Thursday night at Greater Nevada Field, silencing the Tacoma Rainiers (9-6, 47-43), the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, with six scoreless innings to lead the Reno Aces (4-11, 41-49) to a 2-0 victory. The win snapped a nine-game losing streak for the Aces.

Ray delivered his best performance in an Aces uniform, limiting Tacoma to just two hits and three walks while striking out four in the shutout effort. With the outing, Arizona's No. 20 overall prospect (per MLB Pipeline) lowered his ERA to 6.81, tallying 29 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings across seven Triple-A starts since his call-up in early June.

AJ Vukovich opened the scoring in the second inning with an RBI double that plated Aramis Garcia. The powerful outfielder has caught fire at the plate, going 6-for-15 (.400) with two doubles, one triple, one home run, and six RBI over his last four games.

Garcia added to the lead in the fourth, launching his 11th home run of the season. He later added a double in the sixth, capping off a strong night at the dish. In 47 games this season, the veteran backstop is slashing .260/.397/.519 with seven doubles, 11 homers, and 27 RBI.

The Aces aim to build on the win in Friday's matchup against Tacoma. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Notable Aces:

Dylan Ray: W (3-1), 6.0 IP, 0 ER, 3 BB, 4 K

Aramis Garcia: 2-for-2, 1 2B, 1 HR, 1 RBI

AJ Vukovich: 1-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI

