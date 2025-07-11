Aces Fall in Extra Innings to Rainiers Despite Offensive Outburst

July 11, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces (4-12, 41-50) fell in extra innings on Friday night, dropping a wild 11-10 contest to the Tacoma Rainiers (10-6, 48-43), the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, at Greater Nevada Field.

Despite the loss, Reno's offense stayed hot, collecting 16 hits, including nine for extra bases, with six players recording multi-hit performances.

Seth Brown continued to mash at the Triple-A level, launching his 10th homer of the season to put the Aces on the board in the second inning. In 15 games split between Reno and Las Vegas this year, the veteran is slashing an absurd .441/.472/.926 with 13 extra-base hits and 19 RBI.

Jesus Valdez delivered the biggest offensive punch of the night, going 3-for-5 with a double and a two-run blast in the fourth. Despite limited playing time, Valdez has made the most of his opportunities, going 6-for-17 (.353) with two homers and six RBI over his last five games.

Andy Weber stayed locked in, going 2-for-5 with a solo shot in the sixth-his seventh long ball of the season. Since June 20, he's hitting .349 (29-for-83) with 12 extra-base hits and 12 RBI.

Aramis Garcia continued his tear at the plate, finishing 3-for-4 with a double. The veteran catcher has now posted three straight multi-hit games and is riding a six-game hitting streak, during which he's 10-for-20 (.500) with four doubles, a homer, and four RBI.

Connor Kaiser stayed hot with a pair of doubles and an RBI in the sixth. The flashy infielder has flipped the script on his season, going 25-for-72 (.347) with 14 extra-base hits, 12 RBI, and 10 walks since June 14. Over that span, his slash line has jumped from .198/.314/.351 to .242/.351/.439.

The Aces will look to bounce back in Saturday's matchup against the Rainiers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. PST.

Notable Aces:

Seth Brown: 2-for-6, 1 HR, 1 RBI

Jesus Valdez: 3-for-5, 1 2B, 1 HR, 4 RBI

Andy Weber: 2-for-5, 1 HR, 1 RBI

Aramis Garcia: 3-for-4, 1 2B

Connor Kaiser: 2-for-5, 2 2B, 1 RBI

TAC @ RNO | Box Score | MLB Research Tool

7/11/25, 10: 18 -ÃÂ¯ PM TAC @ RNO | Box Score | MLB Research Tool Page 1 of 1 https://research.mlb.com/games/779910/box-score Tacoma Rainiers (48-43) 11,Reno Aces (41-50) 10 Jul 11th, 2025 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 R H E Tacoma 0 2 0 0 1 2 4 0 0 2 11 15 0 Reno 0 2 0 3 0 2 2 0 0 1 10 16 2 Tacoma AVG AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO PO A Taylor, S, 2B .313 6 1 3 0 0 1 4 0 0 1 1 Thomas, R, CF .303 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 Taveras, RF .255 6 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 Locklear, 1B .303 6 2 4 1 0 0 1 0 2 7 3 Packard, DH .266 6 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 Rivas, SS .339 4 3 2 0 0 1 3 1 0 2 3 Labrada, LF .385 4 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 1 2 0 Hunt, C .248 3 2 0 0 0 0 1 2 1 10 1 Shenton, 3B .218 4 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 0 2 3 1-López, Ja, PR-3B .248 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lao, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 Mariot, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 Jacques, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kowar, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 Hahn, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Garcia, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Totals .277 44 11 15 1 0 2 10 5 7 30 14 1-Ran for Shenton in the 10th.

BATTING 2B: Locklear (22, Kelly, C).

HR: Rivas (7, 2nd inning o " Kelly, C, 1 on, 1 out); Taylor, S (14, 10th inning o " Gose, 1 on, 0 out).

TB: Labrada 2; Locklear 5; Packard; Rivas 5; Shenton; Taveras; Taylor, S 6; Thomas, R.

RBI: Hunt (20); Locklear (63); Rivas 3 (29); Shenton (39); Taylor, S 4 (57).

2-out RBI: Locklear.

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Packard; Taylor, S; Taveras 4.

SAC: Thomas, R.

GIDP: Hunt; Thomas, R.

Team RISP: 7-for-17.

Team LOB: 10.

BASERUNNING SB: Taylor, S (25, 2nd base o " Morillo, A/Del Castillo); Locklear (16, 2nd base o " Rashi/Del Castillo).

Reno AVG AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO PO A Almora Jr., RF .320 6 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 Del Castillo, C .245 6 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 3 7 0 Barrosa, CF .299 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 3 0 Brown, S, 1B .441 6 2 2 0 0 1 1 0 1 8 2 Garcia, Ar, DH .272 4 2 3 1 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 Weber, 2B .289 5 2 2 0 0 1 1 0 0 2 1 Vukovich, LF .234 3 2 2 1 0 0 1 2 0 6 0 Valdez, Je, 3B .194 5 1 3 1 0 1 4 0 1 0 1 Kaiser, C, SS .242 5 1 2 2 0 0 1 0 2 2 4 Kelly, C, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 Morillo, A, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 Rashi, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Pope, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Foster, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Gose, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Totals .282 46 10 16 6 0 3 9 3 10 30 10 BATTING 2B: Valdez, Je (2, Lao); Garcia, Ar (8, Lao); Kaiser, C 2 (17, Mariot, Mariot); Vukovich (12, Mariot); Del Castillo (2, Hahn).

HR: Brown, S (10, 2nd inning o " Lao, 0 on, 0 out); Valdez, Je (2, 4th inning o " Mariot, 1 on, 1 out); Weber (4, 6th inning o " Mariot, 0 on, 0 out).

TB: Almora Jr.; Brown, S 5; Del Castillo 2; Garcia, Ar 4; Kaiser, C 4; Valdez, Je 7; Vukovich 3; Weber 5.

RBI: Almora Jr. (5); Brown, S (19); Kaiser, C (27); Valdez, Je 4 (10); Vukovich (47); Weber (18).

2-out RBI: Valdez, Je.

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Del Castillo 2; Almora Jr. 2; Kaiser, C 3; Brown, S.

Team RISP: 5-for-20.

Team LOB: 10.

FIELDING E: Weber (2, fielding); Valdez, Je (2, fielding).

DP: 2 (Kelly, C-Kaiser, C-Brown, S; Kaiser, C-Weber-Brown, S).

Tacoma ERA IP H R ER BB SO HR BF Lao 3.69 3.1 6 4 4 0 2 1 16 Mariot 6.69 2.0 5 3 3 0 2 2 11 Jacques 5.88 0.2 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 Kowar (BS, 1) 2.84 1.0 2 2 2 2 2 0 7 Hahn 3.57 1.0 1 0 0 0 1 0 4 Garcia (W, 1-0) 2.45 2.0 2 1 0 1 2 0 9 Totals 4.83 10.0 16 10 9 3 10 3 49 Reno ERA IP H R ER BB SO HR BF Kelly, C 5.52 5.0 7 3 3 2 2 1 23 Morillo, A (BS, 1) 18.00 1.0 1 2 2 3 1 0 7 Rashi (BS, 2) 4.10 1.0 4 4 3 0 0 0 9 Pope 2.25 1.0 0 0 0 0 2 0 3 Foster 1.54 1.0 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 Gose (L, 0-2) 7.27 1.0 2 2 1 0 2 1 5 Totals 6.02 10.0 15 11 9 5 7 2 50 WP: Kowar; Garcia.

IBB: Vukovich (by Garcia).

Pitches-strikes: Lao 48-35; Mariot 38-26; Jacques 6-5; Kowar 32-16; Hahn 16-11; Garcia 23-18; Kelly, C 93-57; Morillo, A 28-13; Rashi 21-14; Pope 19-13; Foster 9-8; Gose 21-13.

Groundouts-flyouts: Lao 6-2; Mariot 1-1; Jacques 1-0; Kowar 1-0; Hahn 2-0; Garcia 3-1; Kelly, C 4-4; Morillo, A 1-1; Rashi 4-1; Pope 1-0; Foster 1-1; Gose 1-0.

Batters faced: Lao 16; Mariot 11; Jacques 2; Kowar 7; Hahn 4; Garcia 9; Kelly, C 23; Morillo, A 7; Rashi 9; Pope 3; Foster 3; Gose 5.

Inherited runners-scored: Mariot 1-1; Jacques 1-0.

Umpires: HP: Mark Stewart Jr.. 1B: Harley Acosta. 3B: Kellen Martin.

O ! cial Scorer: Ben Krainbrink.

Weather: 95 degrees, Clear.

Wind: 7 mph, Out To RF.

First pitch: 6:34 PM.

T: 3:23.

Att: 6,190.

Venue: Greater Nevada Field.







