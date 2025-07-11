Singleton's Five-RBI Game Propels Sugar Land to Comeback Win in Extras

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - After trailing 3-1 in the top of the eighth, Jon Singleton knotted the contest up at three with a two-run homer before belting a bases-clearing double in the tenth, lifting the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (6-8, 45-44) to an 8-5 comeback win in 10 innings over the Oklahoma City Comets (10-6, 56-35) on Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Friday night was Sugar Land's fifth extra-innings victory of the season and 18th comeback win. Highlights of tonight's game can be [ ¬â¹Folder icon] found here.

Chas McCormick walked to lead off the top of the eighth and stole second. With two outs in the frame, Singleton smoked a game-tying home run to right, a two-run blast that flew off his bat at 108.6 mph to level the score at three.

After RHP Nick Hernandez (W, 4-2) hurled a perfect bottom of the eighth with two strikeouts, the reliever came back out for the ninth and did not allow a baserunner, sending the Space Cowboys to extras for the second time in the second half.

In the top of the tenth, Colin Barber roped an RBI single to right with one out, plating Sugar Land's bonus-runner, Collin Price, and giving the Space Cowboys their first lead of the night, 4-3. In the ensuing at-bat, Shay Whitcomb drew a base on balls before Luis Castro flared a single to load the bases. Singleton opened the game up with a bases-clearing double as the Space Cowboys stretched out in front, 7-3. Later in the inning, Jesús Bastidas tacked on another run with an RBI double as five-straight batters reached.

RHP Jayden Murray (S, 2) recorded the final out in the home half of the tenth to lock down Sugar Land's 8-5 comeback win.

In the first, RHP Miguel Ullola struck out two, but Oklahoma City took a 2-0 lead as Ryan Ward hit a two-run home run.

Sugar Land cut their deficit in half in the top of the third as McCormick shot a two-out solo homer to left, making it a 2-1 game.

Ullola faced the minimum in the home half of the third before marooning runners on the corners with two outs in the fourth by inducing an inning-ending groundout.

The Comets went up 3-1 in the fifth as Ward recorded an RBI double.

Whitcomb and Castro led off the top of the sixth with back-to-back singles as the Space Cowboys put two on with nobody out. However, a strikeout and a double play stranded the runners.

After coming on with one out in the fifth and picking up the final two outs of the frame, RHP Rhett Kouba registered a 1-2-3 home half of the sixth with two strikeouts.

Bryan Lavastida tripled with one out in the top of the seventh, his first triple with Sugar Land this season, before Price was hit by a pitch as the Space Cowboys had runners on the corners. But, for the second-straight inning, a double play retired the side.

RHP Tayler Scott came on for Kouba in the bottom of the seventh and worked around a lead-off walk to post a scoreless frame.

* Jesús Bastidas extended his on-base streak to 16 games after going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI on Friday. Over his on-base streak, Bastidas has three doubles, four homers, 16 RBI and 13 runs scored.

* Jon Singleton is currently on a 14-game on-base streak with two homers, seven RBI, eight walks and eight runs scored after going 2-for-5 with a double, a homer, five RBI and two runs scored on Friday. Singleton's homer came off his bat at 108.6 mph, his hardest-tracked ball with Sugar Land this season. Friday was Singleton's first five-RBI game since August 11, 2023 with the Houston Astros against the Los Angeles Angels.

* Since being reinstated from the IL, Quincy Hamilton is 8-for-28 (.286) with two doubles, a triple, a homer, six RBI, three walks and four runs scored in nine games.

* After a 3-for-5 game on Friday with a double and a run scored, Luis Castro has hit in eight of his last 10 games with two doubles, two homers, 10 RBI, four walks and nine runs scored. Friday was Castro's seventh game this season with three hits or more and his first since July 4 against the Round Rock Express.

* With 1.2 scoreless innings in relief on Friday, Rhett Kouba has not allowed a run in his last 6.0 innings of work with six strikeouts.

The penultimate game of Sugar Land's six-game series against Oklahoma City begins on Saturday at 7:05 pm CT. RHP Jason Alexander takes the ball opposite RHP Matt Sauer.







