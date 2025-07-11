Las Vegas Wins, 7-3, Friday Night
July 11, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
Former El Paso pitcher Aaron Brooks pitched a season-high seven innings in the Las Vegas Aviators' 7-3 win over the Chihuahuas Friday night at Southwest University Park. Brooks retired the final 13 batters he faced. The teams have split the first four games of the series.
Chihuahuas second baseman Nate Mondou went 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI to extend his career-high hitting streak to 15 games. The Chihuahuas were held to five hits, all of which were singles. Las Vegas catcher Willie MacIver hit a two-run inside-the-park home run in the top of the fifth inning Friday. It was the 15th inside-the-park home run against El Paso in Chihuahuas' history and the second by Las Vegas at Southwest University Park this season, with Drew Avans also hitting one on April 9.
Chihuahuas reliever Miguel Cienfuegos pitched 2.1 scoreless innings in the loss. Friday's first pitch was delayed 23 minutes by rain.
Box Score: Gameday: Aviators 7, Chihuahuas 3 Final Score (07/11/2025)
Team Records: Las Vegas (9-7, 58-33), El Paso (48-43, 10-6)
Next Game: Saturday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Las Vegas RHP Kade Morris (3-2, 4.76) vs. El Paso RHP Stephen Kolek (1-0, 6.38). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
